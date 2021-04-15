  1. Home
  2. NEET-PG exams postponed amid covid surge, new date to be decided later

News Network
April 15, 2021

In view of a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases across India, the Central Government on Thursday decided to postpone the NEET-PG medical entrance exams. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) was scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate on 18 April.

The next date of the NEET-PG medical entrance exams, which will decide the fate of an estimated 1.7 lakh medical aspirants, will be decided later, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said today.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Vardhan wrote, "In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Government of India has decided to postpone NEET-PG 2021 exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping well-being of our young medical students in mind."

The postgraduate medical entrance test is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021.

Earlier today, a group of student doctors moved the Supreme Court asking for postponement of the NEET-PG medical entrance exams. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde was scheduled to hear the matter tomorrow.

The petitioners reportedly said that forcing doctors, who treat coronavirus patients on a daily basis, to attend a physical exam would put thousands of lives at risk.

Several medical aspirants are using hashtag postponeneetpg and other similar hashtags on Twitter to urge the NBE to postpone the exam amid an increasing coronavirus cases.

The students are demanding that the exam be held after a few weeks, until the peak of Covid-19 cases is crossed.
 

News Network
April 3,2021

rahmani.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 3: Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani, General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board died today afternoon. He was 78.

Giving details of his funeral, a family source said, Maulana Wali Rahmani will be buried in Munger at 11:00 am on Sunday April 4, 2021.

Wali Rahmani was ailing since last few weeks and was under treatment in a hospital. He was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) a few days ago.

A noted Islamic scholar and prominent Muslim leader, he was born on June 5, 1943.

Besides leading the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) - one of the largest representative organisations of Indian Muslims, was Ameer of Imarat-e-Shariah Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Son of noted cleric Maulana Minnatullah Rahmani, Syed Wali Rahmani was also the founder of Rahmani 30.

Founded in 2009, Rahmani 30 was providing free coaching for IIT JEE, NEET and other professional courses to Muslim and non-Muslim students having poor family background.

A member of Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) from 1974 to 1996, he also held the post of Deputy Speaker in Bihar Assembly.

News Network
April 9,2021

Kozhikode, Apr 9: An Air India Express aircraft, flying from Kozhikode to Kuwait, had to make an emergency landing at the airport in Kerala early Friday, after the pilots received a warning about a fire in the cargo compartment of the plane.

Air-India Express IX 393, a Boeing 737 aircraft, which was carrying 17 passengers on board, landed back at the airport safely.

"It was a precautionary landing. After departure the pilot received fire warning, so he chose precautionary landing," said an airline spokesperson.

"Upon landing it was found that the alarm was false," the spokesperson added.

Air India Express, a no-frills subsidiary of national carrier Air India Limited, operates flights mostly to Middle East and SouthEast Asia.

In August 2020, an Air India Express flight from Dubai, carrying 191 people, skidded off a wet runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport and crashed into a ravine, breaking into two and leaving 21 people, including the two pilots dead and several critically injured.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 15,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 15: The health department has decided to scale up vaccination drive in the wake of continuous surge in daily covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada. 

The department is trying to train more health workers, especially nursing college students by involing major institutions, colleges to vaccinate targeted populations.

As of now, the Dakshina Kannada Health Department, in association with various institutions, has vaccinated close to 36% of the targeted population.

According to Dr B V Rajesh, RCH officer, of the targeted population of 4.17 lakh in the above 45+ age category and two lakh in the 60+ age category, they have vaccinated 2.22 lakh, adding the progress was satisfactory considering the constraints. The average daily vaccination figure is about 4,000, and on Tuesday the figure went as high as 9,000.

The modified plan is to approach sub centres, where awareness is being created by Gram Panchayat, NGOs, Yuvaka Sangha to motivate people to approach vaccination centres. The district has 393 sub centres, 66 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 12 Urban PHCs, four taluk hospitals and six community health centres.

