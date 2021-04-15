NEET-PG exams postponed amid covid surge, new date to be decided later

In view of a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases across India, the Central Government on Thursday decided to postpone the NEET-PG medical entrance exams. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) was scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate on 18 April.

The next date of the NEET-PG medical entrance exams, which will decide the fate of an estimated 1.7 lakh medical aspirants, will be decided later, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said today.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Vardhan wrote, "In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Government of India has decided to postpone NEET-PG 2021 exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping well-being of our young medical students in mind."

The postgraduate medical entrance test is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021.

Earlier today, a group of student doctors moved the Supreme Court asking for postponement of the NEET-PG medical entrance exams. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde was scheduled to hear the matter tomorrow.

The petitioners reportedly said that forcing doctors, who treat coronavirus patients on a daily basis, to attend a physical exam would put thousands of lives at risk.

Several medical aspirants are using hashtag postponeneetpg and other similar hashtags on Twitter to urge the NBE to postpone the exam amid an increasing coronavirus cases.

The students are demanding that the exam be held after a few weeks, until the peak of Covid-19 cases is crossed.

