  Negative covid-19 report mandatory for entering Mumbai malls

Agencies
March 19, 2021

Mumbai, Mar 19: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated that malls can only allow those with a negative Covid-19 report and Rapid Antigen Testing facilities will be compulsory in shopping malls across Mumbai.

According to reports, this will come into effect from March 22.

Maharashtra’s daily tally crossed the 25,000-mark on Thursday — a record high since the outbreak of the viral pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

In the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the cases crossed the 5,000 mark. On Thursday, the state recorded 25,833 cases and 58 deaths taking the progressive total to 23,96,340 and 53,138, respectively.

The total number of active cases has climbed to 1,66,353. In Mumbai, the total cases reported were 2,877 while for the MMR, it was 5,019.

March 19,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 19: The RSS on Friday claimed "anti-national and anti-social" forces were trying to thwart efforts towards finding a solution to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws and said it is not in anyone's interest for any kind of protest to be prolonged.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, holding a two-day meeting (March 19, 20) of its Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the organisation, here from Friday said discussions were a must and some agreements must be reached even if not all issues could be sorted out.

The farmers have been staging protests for over 100 days on the borders of Delhi against the three contentious farms laws, demanding that they be repealed as several rounds of talks held by the Centre have failed to break the ice.

"It is not in anyone's interest for any kind of agitation to be prolonged for a long time. Discussions are a must, but with a view to finding a solution. It is possible that not all issues are agreed upon, but it is essential that some agreements must be reached upon," RSS said in its Report-2021

It was also a matter of concern that day-to-day life remained affected due to agitations and "the problem becomes more serious when anti-national and anti-social forces try to thwart the ongoing efforts towards a solution," it said cautioning that the leadership of the present agitation should not allow such a situation to arise.

Noting that in the near past, "we have felt that such anti-national forces are trying to create an environment of disturbance and instability in the country to achieve their political ambitions", the Sangh said, "We believe that there are no unsolvable problems. What is needed is sincere efforts."

In a democracy, all have the freedom of expressing their views, but none can be given the right to create disturbance and instability in the country, it said.

Pointing out that the three bills relating to agriculture were passed by a majority in Parliament and farmer organisations opposing the action through protests, the RSS said the intensity of the agitation increased with time.

Several rounds of talks went on between the government representatives and agitating farmer organisations, but the agitators remained firm on their demand despite the government accepting a few proposals to modify the laws, it said.

Intensifying their agitation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has given a call for 'Sampurna Bharat Bandh' on March 26 and on March 28 the protestors will burn copies of the three laws during 'holika dehan'.

The three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers, largely from Punjab and Haryana, have been maintaining these laws would lead to eliminating the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and allow big corporates to dominate.

March 9,2021

New Delhi, Mar 9: More than 20 lakh people were inoculated against coronavirus on March 8, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to over 2.3 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

As on day-52 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive (March 8), 20,19,723 vaccine doses were given.

Out of which, 17,15,380 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,884 sessions for 1st dose and 3,04,343 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received 2nd dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

The 17,15,380 beneficiaries include 12,22,351 aged over 60 years and 2,21,148 aged 45 to 60 with specified comorbidities.

"India has recorded a significant achievement in its countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive which was rolled out from January 16. More than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours," the ministry said.

A total of 2,30,08,733 vaccine doses have been administered through 4,05,517 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Tuesday.

These include 70,75,010 HCWs (1st dose), 37,39,478 HCWs (2nd dose), 67,92,319FLWs (1st dose) and 3,25,972 FLWs (2nd dose), 7,01,80 9beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 43,74,145 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the Covid-19 daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 84.04 per cent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 15,388 new infections were registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 8,744. It is followed by Kerala with 1,412 fresh cases while Punjab reported 1,229 new cases, the ministry stated.

"Eight states -- Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases," the ministry underlined.

India's active caseload has reached 1,87,462 which comprises 1.67 per cent of the country’s total infections.

Showing the distribution of new cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said four states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura -- did not report any new Covid-19 case, while Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala reported over 1,000 new cases.  

March 17,2021

New Delhi, Mar 17: Taking a cue from Australia, India should enact a law to make tech giants such as Facebook and Google pay local publishers of news content, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi demanded in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said, "The government must make Google, Facebook and YouTube pay print and news channels for the news content they are using freely."

The Indian government should take a cue from the Australian parliament that passed the world's first law last month to ensure news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, he said.

"I would urge the government of India that the way they have notified Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code to regulate social media and OTT platforms, they should enact a law on the pattern of Australian Code so that we can compel Google to share its revenue with traditional media," he added.

India, Modi said, should take the lead in making Google and Facebook pay a fair share of their earnings from domestically produced news content on the internet to the publishers.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remarked that the suggestion is "worth considering".

Modi said the traditional print and news broadcast media, whose content is freely available on platforms run by the tech giants, are passing through their worst phase in recent history as advertisements have shifted to tech platforms.

"They are in deep financial crisis. Earlier, it was because of the pandemic and now it is because of tech giants like YouTube, Facebook and Google," he said.

The traditional news media, Modi said, make heavy investments employing anchors, journalists and reporters who gather information, verify it and deliver credible news.

But advertisement, which is their main source of revenue, has in the past few years shifted away from them with the advent of tech giants like Google, Facebook and YouTube, he said.

"Advertising earnings are going to these tech giants (and) because of this print media, news channels are passing through a financial crisis," Modi said.

"I would urge (that) we should follow a country like Australia which has taken the lead by enacting a law -- News Media Bargaining Code -- by which they have compelled Google to share advertisement revenue with the news media," he said.

Google threatened to blackout news from its portal but ultimately surrendered, the BJP leader said.

"Australia has set a precedence and now France and other European countries are making laws for advertisement revenue sharing," Modi said.

