  2. New Opposition alliance likely to be named 'INDIA'

July 18, 2023

Bengaluru, July 18: The Opposition alliance is likely to be named 'INDIA' (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance), sources said on Tuesday, adding that most leaders agree on it though there is no final decision yet.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are meeting here to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, "INDIA will win."

"Chak De! INDIA," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien even as the meeting was underway. 

July 15,2023

Dubai, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held comprehensive talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan here to further deepen the multi-faceted bilateral ties, and announced that the two countries have agreed to start trade settlement in their currencies.

In his remarks after meeting the UAE President, Modi said India-UAE trade witnessed a 20 per cent increase since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last year.

Modi said the agreement signed on Saturday for trade settlement in the currencies of the two countries shows the strong economic cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations.

The agreement with the UAE on trade settlement in the two countries' currencies will boost bilateral trade and investments.

Modi said he always got the love of a brother from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The manner in which ties between our countries have expanded, you have made a big contribution to that. Every person in India views you as a true friend," he told the UAE President.

Modi also noted that preparations for COP-28 to be held in the UAE are going on under the UAE President's leadership, and added that he has made up his mind to participate in the conference later this year.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome here at the Qasr-Al-Watan - the presidential palace - where he was greeted by the UAE President with a warm embrace. Children were seen waving the Indian tricolour as the Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour.

India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties. 

July 12,2023

Bengaluru, July 12: Asserting that he has never indulged in "adjustment politics" throughout his political life, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday declared in the Legislative Assembly that, if someone proves that he had indeed done so, he would immediately quit politics.

The House also witnessed a banter on who will be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, when Siddaramaiah took a dig at senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stating that he has information that the latter will not be chosen for the key position.

Both these issues came up when the Chief Minister was making an intervention to clarify on 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to households, as JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to Governor's address in the Assembly.

"Mr Yatnal, I thought you are a good parliamentarian, but you repeatedly intervening doesn't make you a good parliamentarian. I know that you are also one of the aspirants to become the Leader of Opposition, please don't be under the impression that by repeatedly raising objections and intervening you will be made opposition leader," Siddaramaiah said, as Yatnal raised repeated objections.

"It won't happen like that, please sit. They (BJP leadership) will make whomever they want as LoP... Don't be under the wrong impression that you will be made (LoP), just because you repeatedly intervene when someone is speaking...according to my information, they will not make you," Siddaramaiah added.

Despite this being the second week since the legislature session began, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, is yet to appoint the Leader of Opposition.

Yatnal reminded Siddaramaiah that ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, he had repeatedly predicted that JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy would not become the Chief Minister, but after the poll, Kumaraswamy went on to hold the post.

"You are now predicting that I will not become the Leader of the Opposition...it means that I will become 100 per cent," he said, taking a dig at Siddaramaiah.

As Siddaramaiah reiterated that Yatnal will not become LoP and pointed out that there are other aspirants for the post like senior BJP legislators R Ashoka and C N Ashwath Narayan among others, Yatnal rebuked by telling the Chief Minister his attempts to "set fire" within the party by trying to instigate its leaders and create rift between them, will not work out.

With Siddaramaiah once again stating that he has information that Yatnal will not be made the LoP, the latter countered by stating that this proves that the Chief Minister has indulged in "adjustment politics".

"You (Siddaramaiah) have information that I will not become LoP, it means you have entered into adjustment with someone (in BJP)," he said.

To this, Siddaramaiah hit back by stating that he has never done adjustment politics in his political career. "You can ask anyone, whether I have gone to any Chief Minister or Minister's house asking for any favour, while I was in opposition."

"I don't have such practice. I don't have the habit of making adjustments in my political life... I have been in this Assembly since 1983, Yediyurappa (BJP veteran) and I entered this Assembly together... Since 1983 to this day, if it is proven that I have indulged in adjustment politics with the opposing party, I will retire from politics immediately. I have not indulged in such a thing till today in my life," he added.

Several BJP leaders had recently come out in the open criticising their own colleagues, following the Assembly polls debacle, with statements that "adjustment politics" with a section of the Congress leaders, contributed to the party's rout in the Assembly elections, sparking off a political debate.

July 11,2023

Dubai, July 11: Many non-resident Indians and Indian tourists faced arrest at different airports, of late, for reportedly carrying huge amount of cash. Earlier this month, a man heading to Dubai was arrested at Mumbai airport after Customs officials found over Dh1.42 million (cash) in his bag.

According to information available on the central bank – Reserve Bank of India – website, travellers coming to the UAE and travelling to most of the other countries are allowed to purchase foreign currency only up to $3,000 (Dh11,000) per visit. The regulator allows NRIs to carry more amounts in the form of store value cards, travellers' cheques or banker's drafts.

However, travellers going to Iraq and Libya can carry foreign exchange up to $5,000 or its equivalent per visit. While people flying to Iran, Russia, Commonwealth of Independent States can draw foreign exchange up to $250,000 in the form of foreign currency notes or coins, according to the statement on the apex bank website. Meanwhile, Indian nationals going for Haj and Umrah can also carry $250,000 in cash.

While travelling to India

According to RBI, a resident of India, who has gone out of the country on a visit, may bring in Indian currency notes of up to an amount not exceeding Rs25,000. However, people from Nepal or Bhutan can bring rupee notes in denominations not exceeding 100 rupees.

Meanwhile, a person going into India for a visit from abroad can carry foreign exchange without limit.

"However, if the aggregate value of the foreign exchange in the form of currency notes, bank notes or travellers' cheques brought in exceeds $10,000 or it is equivalent and/or the value of foreign currency alone exceeds $5,000 or its equivalent, it should be declared to the Customs Authorities at the Airport in the Currency Declaration Form (CDF), on arrival in India," according to RBI.

