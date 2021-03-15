  1. Home
  2. NIA conducts searches at 11 locations including Kasaragod, Bengaluru in ISIS module case

March 15, 2021

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, March 15, said that it has conducted searches at 11 locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in ISIS module case.

"NIA along with local police units conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations including eight locations in Kerala spread over Districts of Kannur, Mallapuram, Kollam and Kasargod, two locations in Bengaluru and one location in Delhi ," the agency said in a statement.

The case pertains to the alleged terrorist activities of a group led by one Mohammed Ameen of Kerala, the official said.

Three people -- Ameen and his associated Mushab Anuvar and Dr Rahees Rashid -- were arrested after preliminary examination, the NIA official said.

The group has been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS, and radicalising and recruiting new members to the module, the NIA official said.

The NIA had registered a case against seven known and other unnamed persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UA (P) Act on March 5, 2021.

The NIA official said the group of radicalised individuals, under the leadership of Ameen and having allegiance to the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS, had identified certain people in Kerala and Karnataka for targeted killing.

During the searches, several digital devices including Laptops, Mobiles, Hard Disk Drives, Pen Drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents have been seized. Seized exhibits are being scrutinized and will be sent for forensic examination.

March 7,2021

New Delhi, Mar 7: "We are in the end game of the Covid-19 pandemic in India" and to succeed at this stage, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said, politics should be kept out the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

He said people should trust the science behind vaccines and ensure that their near and dear ones get vaccinated on time.

Speaking at the Delhi Medical Association's (DMA's) 62nd Annual Delhi State Medical Conference (MEDICON 2021) in collaboration with Dharamshila Narayana Hospital on Sunday, Vardhan said over 2 crore Covid-19 vaccine shots have been administered so far and the vaccination rate has been increased to 15 lakhs per day. 

"Unlike most other countries, we have a steady supply of Covid-19 vaccines that are safe with proven immunogenicity and efficacy. Based on the initial results, these Made in India vaccines have shown some of the lowest adverse events following immunization (AEFI) anywhere in the world," he said.

Vardhan asserted that today children in the entire world need to be vaccinated against poliomyelitis only because Pakistan and Afghanistan failed to eradicate this disease from their respective countries, the statement said.

"Similarly, India cannot be safe from coronavirus and Covid-19 if rest of the world continues to be unsafe, which is why it is essential to curb Covid-19 vaccine nationalism. 

"If poor and underdeveloped countries continue to harbour the novel coronavirus, we shall not be able to ensure safety for all. A fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine is the biggest need of the hour," he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India, has emerged as the world's pharmacy, and it supplied 5.51 crore Covid-19 vaccines to 62 different countries, he said.

"At a time of global crisis, under the leadership of Modi Ji, India has emerged as an example to the world in international cooperation," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

"It was Modi ji's insistence that Covid-19 vaccines should be provided with no strings attached, and the countries without the vaccine supply should not be taken advantage of at the time of a global humanitarian crisis," he said.

Looking at the possibility of eradication of Covid-19 in India, Vardhan said, "We are in the end game of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, and to succeed at this stage, we need to follow 3 steps: Keep politics out of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, trust the science behind Covid-19 vaccines, and ensure our near and dear ones get vaccinated on time.”

The government has already involved private players in Covid-19 vaccination, and if hospitals want, they can conduct vaccination 24x7, the minister said.

"My request to everyone is that just like people embraced 'Jan Andolan for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour', they should embrace Jan Andolan for Covid-19 vaccination and get all Covid-19 vaccine shots whenever they are eligible," he said. 

Delhi Medical Association (DMA) honoured Vardhan for his contribution to the medical fraternity and outstanding service and exemplary work during the Covid-19 pandemic, the health Ministry said in a statement. 

Healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers, not just in this room, but across India, rose to the occasion and sacrificed not only their time with family, but also their own mental, physical and emotional health for this beloved nation, Vardhan said.

March 2,2021

855.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 2: "From a hundred rabbits you can't make a horse, a hundred suspicions don't make a proof," said the Additional Sessions Judge of a district court in Delhi, quoting Russian Novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky, while dropping charges of attempt to murder against two accused in the Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat made the observation on Monday while hearing an application by two riots accused Imran alias Teli and Babu, seeking discharge of offences in the case.

Prosecutor Saleem Ahmed, appearing for the State, told the court the accused must be charged for having joined and being members of unlawful assembly armed with weapons and participating in the rioting on February 25, 2020.

He requested the court to charge them both for the offences under Section 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (Joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting), 149 (comment object), 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Arms Act.

However, the judge was not satisfied. It noted, "The criminal jurisprudence says that there must be some material against the accused persons to frame a charge. Presumption can't be stretched to take the shape of proof or evidence."

The charge sheet depicts nothing for charging them under Section 307 of IPC or Arms Act." Dostovsky in 'Crime and Punishment' says 'From a hundred rabbits you can't make a horse, a hundred suspicion don't make a proof'...both accused are discharged of Section 307 IPC and Arms Act."

March 11,2021

murshid.jpg

Sullia, Mar 11: A speeding pickup vehicle rammed into four youths that were waiting for bus at Paraje in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night. One among the four lost his life while three others suffered injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Murshid, a resident of Duggaladka in Sullia. The injured have been identified as his friends – Rafeeq, Sateesh and Umar. 

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. when the four were standing at Paraje Kallucharpe bus stop. The pickup vehicle, which first rammed into to the roadside barricade, rammed into them. 

All four injured were taken to Sullia government hospital for preliminary treatment. Murshid breathed his last while being taken to Mangaluru for further treatment. 

