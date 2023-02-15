  1. Home
  NIA raid at 60 locations in TN, Karnataka, Kerala in 2022 Coimbatore car blast case

NIA raid at 60 locations in TN, Karnataka, Kerala in 2022 Coimbatore car blast case

News Network
February 15, 2023

New Delhi, Feb 15: The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with the 2022 Coimbatore car cylinder explosion case.

The raids are being conducted at over 60 locations across the three states.

On October 23 last year, Jamesha Mubeen, a suspected terrorist, was killed after a gas cylinder in the car he was travelling in exploded in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple at Kottaimedu in the communally sensitive Ukkdam area.

The explosion that happened a day before the Diwali festival was termed as ‘Lone wolf’ attack.

The city police had earlier seized 75 kg of explosives, documents from Mubeen including the drawing of a flag resembling that of ISIS and wordings like those who touched Allah’s name will be uprooted, PTI reported.

Six people were arrested by the police for allegedly helping Mubeen purchase explosives on e-commerce platform and transport them from his rented house to another house. 

News Network
February 2,2023

New Delhi, Feb 2: India's Adani group shares plunged on Thursday after the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, bringing its cumulative market capitalisation losses to $100 billion since last week's short-seller attack.

The withdrawal of Adani Enterprises' share sale marks a dramatic setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years in line with the stock values of his businesses.

Adani on Wednesday called off the share sale as a stocks rout sparked by US short-seller Hindenburg's criticisms deepened, despite the offer being fully subscribed on Tuesday. In the fallout of the short-seller's attack, Adani has also lost his title as Asia's richest man.

The group's flagship firm - Adani Enterprises - plunged 10 per cent after opening higher on Thursday. Other group companies - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission - fell 10 per cent each, while Adani Power and Adani Wilmar dropped 5% each.

The stocks tumble and shelving of the share sale mark an embarrassing turn of events for the billionaire who has forged partnerships with foreign players in his global expansion of businesses that stretch from ports to mining to cement.

Adani is now the world's 16th richest, as per Forbes' list, down from third rank last week.

India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources told Reuters on Thursday. CLSA estimates that Indian banks were exposed to about 40 per cent of the 2 trillion rupees ($24.53 billion) of Adani group's debt in the fiscal year to March 2022.

Earlier this week, the Adani group said it had the complete support of investors, but investor confidence has tapered in recent days.

Citigroup's wealth unit has stopped extending margin loans to its clients against securities of Adani group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Citi declined to comment.

Hindenburg's report last week alleged an improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation by the Adani group. It also raised concerns about high debt and the valuations of seven listed Adani companies.

The Adani group has denied the accusations, saying the short-seller's allegation of stock manipulation has "no basis" and stems from an ignorance of Indian law. The group has always made the necessary regulatory disclosures, it added.

As shares plunged after the Hindenburg report, Adani managed to secure the share sale subscriptions on Tuesday even though the stock's market price was below the issue's offer price. But on Wednesday, stocks plunged again.

In a late night announcement on Wednesday, Adani said he was withdrawing the share sale as the company's "stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct." 

News Network
February 10,2023

Mandya: An eight-year-old leopard that had strayed into a house in Mudanahalli village of KR Pet taluk of Mandya district, in the early hours of Thursday, February 9, injuring an elderly couple, was captured by the forest department.

Farmer Ningegowda, 71, and his wife Gauramma, 58, had not locked the front door before sleeping. There was a cattle shed at their home with few cows and goats. The big cat, spotted in the area earlier too, sneaked into the village to hunt sheep. 

The big cat attacked and injured both hands of Gauramma and then attacked and injured face of Ningegowda who came to Gauramma's rescue. Gauramma hit on the leopard's head with a stick, and the couple rushed out of the house. Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to their help and shifted them to hospital. 

Unaware of leopard hiding in the house, the forest officials who went inside the house for spot inspection, were shocked to realise the presence of leopard in the house. Surprisingly it had sat quietly amid the cows and goats at the home after killing one goat. They immediately came out and locked the house. 

After an operation by a team of 30 members they rescued the leopard around 12.15pm on Thursday, according to KRPet Range Forest Officer H S Gangadhar. 

Gangadhar added that while the couple were shifted to hospital, none went near the house to lock it properly. Followed by information from villagers, the forest officials who went to the house in the morning, found the leopard inside the house. Team from Bandipur shot tranquiliser and shifted it to the cage.

News Network
February 3,2023

New Delhi, Feb 3: A Calicut-bound Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after flames were detected in one of the engines soon after take-off, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

Air India Express informed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.

According to DGCA, 184 passengers were onboard when the flight took off.

"Soon after taking off and climbing to 1,000 feet, the pilot detected a flame in one of the engines and decided to go back to Abu Dhabi airport," Air India Express told ANI.

DGCA said that Air India Express B737-800 aircraft returned to the Abu Dhabi airport due to a mid-air flameout.

"Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No. 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during the climb," DGCA said.

Earlier on January 23, an Air India Express flight from Trivandrum to Muscat landed back 45 minutes after taking off due to a technical glitch, officials said.

According to officials, the flight management system (FMS) developed a technical glitch.

"The flight took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am and landed back at 9.17 am," they added.

In December 2022, a snake was found on a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight.

Air India Express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai took off as scheduled and after landing at Dubai airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.

The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident, the aviation body said. 

