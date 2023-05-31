  1. Home
NIA raids 25 places in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in Phulwari Sharif PFI case

News Network
May 31, 2023

PFI1.jpg

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, May 31, conducted raids at about 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in the Popular Front of India (PFI) Phulwari Sharif case.

The raids were still underway at the premises of suspects linked to the conspiracy which pertains to the involvement of PFI and its leaders and cadres in violent and unlawful activities, who had assembled for that purpose in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna.

Earlier, six persons were arrested and several incriminating articles and documents related to PFI were seized in the instant case which was initially registered on July 12 last year at Phulwari Sharif police station in Bihar's Patna district and re-registered by the NIA on July 22 last year.

On February 4-5 this year, the NIA also searched eight locations in Bihar's Motihari and arrested two people who had arranged weapons and ammunition to carry out the killing. Those arrested were identified as Tanveer Raza alias Barkati and Md Abid alias Aryan.

The NIA then said that recce had already been conducted to execute a target and that the arms and ammunition had been handed over to a PFI Trainer, Yakoob, who had been conducting Training Sessions for PFI cadres.

A few days back, Yakoob, the PFI trainer, had posted a derogatory and inflammatory Facebook video post, which was aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony, the agency said.

"Other users of Facebook had commented and trolled this post abusively. The absconding accused Yakoob and two arrested accused had identified some of them and had conspired to execute the killing of the targeted person," the NIA had said earlier.

With the earlier arrests, the NIA had said a PFI module planning targeted killing and disrupting communal harmony has been unearthed and busted.

News Network
May 29,2023

police.jpg

New Delhi, May 29: A day after the Delhi Police ruthlessly cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on Monday said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar.

"The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi.

"If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar," it said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there.

The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening on Sunday.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. 

News Network
May 23,2023

ModiPM.jpg

Sydney, May 23: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi gets a "rock star reception" wherever he goes, as he welcomed his “dear friend” at an event here and compared him to American singer Bruce Springsteen.

Albanese pitched for greater cooperation between India and Australia as he welcomed Modi to a roaring 21,000-strong crowd at the Qudos Bank Arena here, one of the city's biggest indoor stadiums.

He gave Modi a bear hug when the Indian Prime Minister arrived at the venue to address the audience before introducing him as someone who “gets a rock star reception wherever he goes”.

"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," Albanese said at the event.

He thanked his "dear friend" Modi for “bringing the spirit of the world’s biggest democracy to Australia”, saying he had helped "make our democracy stronger and more inclusive."

He described the cheering audience, made up mainly of members of the Australian-Indian community, as friends and said he was proud they had made Australia their home.

“You make our nation and our shared communities better. You make Australia stronger,” he said.

Playing up India and Australia’s connections, Albanese said he wanted to see the relationship between the two countries continue to grow, including in the business and education sectors.

“We want to see more connections. More Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other’s countries, and bringing those experiences home,” he said.

“More business leaders and artists and families sharing your experiences and your knowledge and your ideas,” he added.

Albanese said he was reminded of his earlier visits to India as a 28-year-old when he returned to the country earlier this year as prime minister.
“It was a trip full of unforgettable moments: celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for the great Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, and doing a lap of the incredible stadium at Ahmedabad on Day 1 of the fourth test,” he said.

“Everywhere I went, I felt that deep sense of connection between the people of Australia and the people of India. It’s a warmth I felt when I backpacked around India for 5 weeks in 1991 – if you want to understand India, travel by train and video bus,” he said.

Albanese and Modi on Tuesday night announced the inaugural advisory board for the Centre for Australia-India Relations, which the federal government announced its plans to establish earlier this year.

Headquartered in Parramatta, the centre’s mission is to work across government, industry, academia and the community to further foster ties between the two countries and encourage businesses to “seize the opportunities” of their economic partnership, news.com.au reported.

Albanese said the centre’s location in western Sydney was a “testament to the vitality of the Indian-Australian experience”, giving a shout-out to the new Parramatta Lord Mayor — Sameer Pandey.

Pandey was elected to the position just a day earlier, becoming the first Lord Mayor in Australia to be born in India.

Modi’s trip to Australia comes after he met with Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on the weekend.

News Network
May 26,2023

9sawal.jpg

New Delhi, May 26: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress on Friday asked him nine questions on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers' income, and demanded an apology for the "betrayal" during his tenure.

The Opposition party also said the government should mark this day as 'Maafi Diwas'.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had raised critical issues during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the nine questions are based on that, party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here.

Ramesh, who was flanked by party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, also released a booklet 'Nau saal, Nau sawaal' and said Modi had become the prime minister on this day nine years ago and therefore, the party wants to ask nine questions of him.

"We want the PM to break his silence on these nine questions," Ramesh said.

Posing the questions to the prime minister, he asked, "Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi's friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?"

Ramesh also asked why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three "black" farm laws have not been honoured and why has the minimum support price not been legally guaranteed. Why didn't farmers' income double over the last nine years, he asked.

Accusing the government of indulging in corruption and cronyism, Ramesh queried why the prime minister is putting people's hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit his "friend" Adani.

"Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer," he asked.

On the issue of national security, Ramesh said the Congress wants to ask "why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory".

He also asked why deliberately "politics of hatred" for electoral gains was being used and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being fuelled.

"Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census," Ramesh said in another poser.

He also questioned the government over democracy and federalism, alleging that it has "weakened" our Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years.

Khera alleged that the promises made by the government in the last nine years were detached from the reality.

"So when we demand answers, don't take us 900 years back. Everyone wants to know what you did in the last nine years ....We would urge you (prime minister) to apologise during the events being held in the next five days for the betrayal of the country in the last nine years," he said.

Ramesh asked, "Why are you practising politics of revenge against Opposition parties and leaders and why are you using blatant money power to destabilise governments elected by the people?".

He alleged that the government had "weakened" the schemes for the welfare of the poor, needy and tribals by cutting their budgets and making restrictive rules.

"Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40 lakh people due to Covid-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families? Why did you suddenly impose a lockdown which forced lakhs of workers to return home, and not provide any support?" Ramesh asked.

