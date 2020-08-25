  1. Home
  2. Nirav Modi case: PNB receives Rs. 24.33 crores as first tranche of recovery from US

August 26,2020

New Delhi, Aug 26: The central government on Tuesday said that Punjab National Bank (PNB) has informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) that it has received USD 3.25 million (the equivalent of Rs. 24.33 crores) as the first tranche of recoveries in fugitive Nirav Modi case from the USA.

"Upon liquidation of the debtors' assets by the US Chapter 11 Trustee, a sum of $ 11.04 million (equivalent of Rs. 82.66 crore) is available for distribution to unsecured creditors including PNB. Further recovery therefrom is subject to other expenses and settlement of claims of other claimants," MCA said in a release.

The Ministry also has initiated proceedings for disgorgement of monies from the perpetrators-- the entities promoted and/or controlled by Nirav Modi/Mehul Choksi.

"Punjab National Bank Limited in 2018 informed the MCA that three companies promoted by Nirav Modi, namely Firestar Diamond, A. Jaffee and Fantasy (all Inc) had filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection in the Southern District of New York, United States of America," MCA said.

PNB requested the MCA to support and join the bankruptcy proceedings in New York, USA in order to help PNB realize its claims in the debtors' assets.

The US Bankruptcy Court of Southern District of New York, by its order dated July 26, 2018 recognized the claims of PNB in the proceeds of sale of assets of the properties of the debtor companies. It also authorized PNB to issue subpoenas to compel the examination of Nirav Modi, Mihir Bhansali and Rakhi Bhansali under oath.

Subsequently, on August 24, 2018, the Examiner appointed by the New York Bankruptcy Court submitted his report. The Report explains the modus operandi of the fraud and the manner in which the US-based employees of the debtors participated in the fraud.

"One prominent feature of the fraud was the apparent facade of independent companies, which were, in reality, entities promoted and/or controlled by Nirav Modi, that engaged in 'round-tripping' of the diamonds amongst themselves," it said.

Interpol has issued a red corner notice against fugitive Nirav Modi's wife, Ami Modi, in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Earlier in July, the ED had attached properties of diamantaire Nirav Modi worth Rs 329.66 crores under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA).

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

News Network
August 11,2020

Washington, Aug 11: President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said. The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed. “It was the suspect who was shot,” Trump said.

Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent. The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly about it. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine the suspect's motive.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital, and the District of Columbia fire department said the man suffered serious or possibly critical injuries. Authorities were investigating whether the individual has a history of mental illness.

Trump praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe. Asked if he was shaken by the incident, Trump asked reporters: “I don’t know. Do I seem rattled?”

Gold from UAE sinks prices further in India

News Network
August 22,2020

Mumbai/Bengaluru, Aug 22: Physical gold dealers in India this week offered the highest discounts in more than one and a half months, as buyers stayed away even as more bullion flowed in from the United Arab Emirates.

On Friday, gold futures in India, traditionally the world's second biggest gold consumer after China, were trading around 51,800 rupees ($691.24) per 10 grams, having surged to a record high of 56,191 rupees earlier this month.

"A significant amount of gold was imported from Dubai last week and customs cleared that this week. But demand is not there because of volatile prices," said Chanda Venkatesh, managing director of CapsGold, a bullion merchant in the city of Hyderabad.

Discounts of up to $20 an ounce were offered against official domestic prices — including 12.5% import and 3% sales levies — versus the $2 premiums last week.

The country remained in the grip of the coronavirus, with the third highest number of cases globally.

Demand suffered in China as well, where discounts eased slightly to $80-$70 from last week's record $100-$75 levels versus international benchmark spot prices, which traded in a volatile $1,911.00-$2,014.97 an ounce range.

"The pandemic situation is unlikely to go away this year, so don't expect much change," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

Gold has been sold at discounts in China since February.

But it has reportedly become more difficult to buy gold scrap, said Samson Li, a Hong Kong-based analyst at Refinitiv GFMS.

Price difference between China and outside is too huge and retailers have started to hoard gold materials, he added.

Premiums of $1-$1.50 were charged in Singapore, with some using price dips to buy bullion.

"We still see many more clients looking at silver," said Brian Lan of Singapore dealer GoldSilver.

In Japan, gold was sold at $0.50 premiums.

"Our silver ingots are all sold out again," a trader at Tokyo-based retailer Tokuriki Honten said.

Global innovation alliances to strengthen co-creation, says Karnataka Deputy CM

News Network
August 26,2020

Bengaluru, Aug 26: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan has said that the State government has embarked on developing Global Innovation Alliances (GIA) with the prominent innovation hubs of the world keeping in mind the importance of co-creation in innovation.

His remarks came while he was interacting via video conferencing with the members of the International Advisory Committee of BTS- 2020, on Tuesday evening.

According to an official release, the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the minister for IT/BT, said that the government has focused on internationalisation and expansion of the global network and has ventured on Innovation Alliances with the innovation hubs of the world like the US, Germany, France, Japan, Israel, the UK, Finland, the Netherlands and Australia.

"The government has been in engagement with 21+ countries on a regular basis ranging from G2G meetings, to MoUs and active projects for skilling, R&D, and startup cooperation," he said.

"With an estimated GSDP of $220 billion, Karnataka is an important state for India in this regard. It is recognized as the "Startup Capital" and "Innovation Capital" of India. The state was ranked 1 in India Innovation Index 2019 Report by NITI Aayog," the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted.

He further emphasised that the government had been focusing on skill development, incubating startups, developing global alliances, focus on Tier 2 cities, and providing a legal framework for supporting innovation.

"The government has announced sector-specific policies on IT, BT, ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing), and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) to give a push to the growth of the technology. It is also actively engaging with Industry and Academia to build and promote the ecosystem. Vision Group for IT, Vision Group for BT and Vision Group for Startups, headed by industry stalwarts, have been constituted," he said.

He said that the city of Bengaluru had a formidable combination of a highly-skilled workforce, advanced technological expertise, and an entrepreneurial mindset and hoped these would be leveraged to make BTS a great success.

The Deputy Chief Minister also called on the advisory committee of the summit to guide the state about global technology trends.

EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT/BT and S &T, S Gopalakrishnan (Kris), Chairman, Karanataka Vision Group on information technology, Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Karnataka Vision Group on StartUp, Mohanram PV, CEO, Bengaluru Tech Summit, Meena Nagaraj CN Director, Department of IT & BT were present in the meeting.

