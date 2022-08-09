Nitish Kumar once again breaks alliance with BJP as battle for Bihar intensifies

  1. Home
News Network
August 9, 2022

Patna, Aug 9: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Tuesday ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision was taken following Nitish's high-level meeting with party MPs, MLAs, and MLCs.

Tensions between Nitish and the BJP had been rising over the past few months, with the JD(U) accusing the saffron party of weakening it. However, the resignation of Ramchandra Prasad Singh, the once trusted loyalist of Nitish, was the triggering point.

Singh, a former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer who is popularly known as RCP, has called the JD(U) a "sinking ship" after his resignation from party. However, the JD(U) had hit back at Singh, saying its ship is sailing and not sinking.

"Yes, it is true that some of the people tried to make the hole in the bottom of ship to make it sink but we spotted it within time and repaired it," JD(U) national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said on Saturday, as reported by a news agency.

"RCP Singh has his body in the JD(U) but his heart is somewhere else. During the 2020 Assembly election, Chirag (Chirag Paswan) model was used to conspire against the JD(U) to damage Nitish Kumar. This was the reason why our party reached 43 seats. This time, they were using RCP Singh to do a conspiracy against Nitish Kumar. Our leader has spotted it within time and destroyed their conspiracy."

News Network
August 4,2022

Lahore, Aug 4: A 1,200-year-old Hindu temple here in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province has been formally opened to the public after it was reclaimed from a Christian family following a lengthy court battle, according to a federal body.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the federal body overseeing minority worship places in Pakistan, last month reclaimed possession of the Valmiki Temple situated near the famous Anarkali Bazaar in Lahore from a Christian family, which had grabbed the place of worship more than two decades ago.

Besides the Krishna Temple, the Valmiki Temple is the prominent Hindu temple in Lahore.

The Christian family, which claims to have converted to Hinduism, had been facilitating only the Valmiki caste Hindus for worship at the temple for the last two decades.

ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi said Valmiki Temple was formally inaugurated on Wednesday with over 100 Hindus, some Sikh, Christian and Muslim leaders gathered there to celebrate the occasion.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, Hashmi said the Hindu devotees performed their religious rituals and had langar (food) for the first time it was retrieved from the grabbers.

"Valmiki Temple will be fully restored in accordance with a master plan in the coming days," the spokesperson said.

The ETPB said the temple’s land was transferred to it in the revenue record, but the family 2010-2011, claiming to be the owner of the property, filed a case in a civil court.

Besides going into litigation, the family also made the temple only for the Valmiki Hindus, it said.

This left the ETPB with no option but to fight the case in court.

“This time, the court also reprimanded the petitioner for false claims,” the ETPB added.

Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee (PHMMC) President Krishan Sharma said the ETPB'S move was a goodwill gesture and also a step towards mainstreaming the community and should be applauded, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The Valmiki sect of Hindus are a poor segment of the society who have no say or access, Sharma explained, adding they had regained access to this temple now.

“The role of Valmikis is very significant in Hindu mythology; had they not written the Ramayan, no one would know Ram. Earlier, this temple was not being used for worship, those possessing it didn’t allow anyone to enter. But now, every Hindu can come in and pray,” he added.

“We’re making efforts to promote religious tourism and rehabilitate many other temples and religious sites across the country. There are issues everywhere in the world, which are exploited by inimical forces in the region. So, such steps could silence them and counter their narrative,” Sharma added.

In 1992, in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition in India, an angry mob wielding weapons stormed into the Valmiki Temple. It smashed the idols of Krishna and Valmiki, broke utensils and crockery in the kitchen and seized the gold with which the statues were embellished.

The temple was demolished to rubble and the building was set on fire. The shops in the neighbourhood also caught fire and it took days for the authorities to extinguish the flames.

The ETPB spokesman told the Dawn newspaper that a one-person commission constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan presented its recommendations to the government, stating that the temple must be renovated to provide better workshop facilities to the Hindu community.

But the ETPB, in the wake of the litigation, was unable to start restoration work at the temple constructed on 0.025 hectares worth millions in the heart of the city, the spokesperson said.

The ETPB looks after the temples and land left over by Sikhs and Hindus who migrated to India after the Partition. It oversees 200 Gurdwaras and 150 temples across Pakistan. 

News Network
July 26,2022

Kolkata, July 26: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today launched a scathing attack on the BJP, questioning why her arrested minister Partha Chatterjee had to be taken to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar. This, she announced, is also an "insult" to the people of Bengal, which the BJP is attempting to take over after Maharashtra.

Calling SSKM, where Partha Chatterjee was admitted, the Number One hospital in the country, she said, "Why do you have to take him to a hospital which has the Central government's touch? Why ESI hospital? Why Command Hospital? What is the intention? Is this not an insult to the people of Bengal? What do you think? Is the Centre innocent and the states are all thieves? You are there because of the states".

Then came a warning to the BJP: "Maharashtra has not been able to fight this time. They say after Maharashtra it will be Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bengal. Try coming here. You will have to cross the Bay of Bengal. The crocodiles will bite you. And in the Sunderbans the Royal Bengal tiger will bite you. In North Bengal the elephants will roll over you".

Ms Banerjee spoke on the matter after a buzz this morning that Partha Chatterjee's calls to her after his arrest had all gone unanswered. It was seen as the Chief Minister's attempt to distance herself from the minister, one of her top aides who is now battling corruption allegations.

Today, the Chief Minister said she does not support "corruption or any wrongdoing". Then she said,  "BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies" and the truth "must come out, but within a time-frame".

"I don't spare anyone. If someone is a thief or a dacoit, TMC does not spare them. I have got my own people arrested. I don't spare my MLAs and MPs and not even ministers. But if you try to throw ink on me even I can fling muck at you," she said.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the teacher recruitment scam.  

The arrest came after ₹ 20 crore was recovered from his aide Arpita Mukherjee, who has also been arrested. Videos of the raid showed heaps on bank notes, apparently on the floor of Arpita Mukherjee's house. 

coastaldigest.com news network
August 2,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 2: Heavy rains continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts throwing normal life out of gear. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Sullia, Kadaba, Bhatkal, Kundapura and Byndoor taluks as part of precautionary measures. 

A portion of a bridge at Kalmakaru village in Sullia taluk has been washed away in floods marooning the village. 

A massive landslide buried a house in Kumaradhara in Kukke Subrahmanya last night killing two girl children. 

The bodies were shifted to Kadaba hospital, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued an advisory for devotees not to visit Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple for the next two days.

Deputy commissioner said devotees are advised not to visit Kukke Temple since water has gushed inside the Adi Subrahmanya shrine and temple premises after heavy rains.

“For the next 4-5 days the state as a whole is very likely to receive widespread moderate to heavy rains due to shear zone which in turn helps the active phase of monsoon over south peninsula India. A small convective system moving all along the West Coast from central Kerala to south of Karnataka coast mainly concentrated over Dakshina Kannada district,” the DC said 

On the other hand, due to the existing shear zone moving towards north will result in continuous rains over interior Karnataka districts, he added. 

District minister V Sunil Kumar said that Subrahmanya, Kalmakaru, Kollamogru, Harihara, Balugodu and surrounding villages in the district have been witnessing heavy rainfall. Hence, as a precautionary measure, teams of State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) and the Central DRF have been sent to those villages.

Officials have been directed to be alert and take necessary measures. Devotees to Kukke temple should postpone their visit for a few more days and they may visit once the rain recedes, the minister said. 

