  1. Home
  2. ‘No problem in family; politics not discussed at home’: Sharad Pawar after nephew Ajit Pawar’s rebellion

‘No problem in family; politics not discussed at home’: Sharad Pawar after nephew Ajit Pawar’s rebellion

News Network
July 3, 2023

rebellion.jpg

Mumbai, July 3: A day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a mutiny within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government with eight other party leaders, NCP chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar said "there is no problem in the family".

"There's no problem in the family. We don't discuss politics in the family. Everyone takes their own decision," he said in a television interview.

Mr Pawar left for Satara this morning, where he would visit the memorial of freedom fighter YB Chavan. "I didn't approach anybody since yesterday. I haven't contacted anybody. I am just leaving now for Satara," he said.

Jayant Patil, MLA and Maharashtra chief of NCP, had yesterday said Mr Pawar will pay his respects to the freedom fighter and start working for the future of Maharashtra.

On the legal battles facing the party in the aftermath of Ajit Pawar's rebellion, Mr Pawar said, "About legal issues, I don't know, our state president Jayant Patil is consulting. This info will be available only with him at this point of time," he said.

The rebellion within the NCP has come at a time when the veteran politician is among the heavyweight leaders working to stitch a united Opposition front to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election.

Mr Pawar indicated that the mutiny in his party will not alter the joint Opposition front plans.

"The opposition meeting will happen in Bengaluru. Yesterday, those who contacted me include (Trinamool chief) Mamata Banerjee, (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar, (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, (DMK president) and MK Stalin. "We have discussed that we will meet, sometime between July 16-18. The meeting will decide the future course of action," he said.

In a shocking move, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders took oath in a hurriedly arranged ceremony at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan yesterday. They were accompanied by veteran party leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, long-time aides of Sharad Pawar.

In a letter to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Ajit Pawar has claimed that over 40 NCP MLAs and six members of Legislative Council back him, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 27,2023

Congress.jpg

New Delhi, June 27: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday told leaders from poll-bound Telangana that the party will not enter into an alliance with the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS in the state or as part of the national Opposition alliance.

Rahul also asked leaders to forget whatever differences they have with each other and work together to form a Congress government in Telangana, which is now ruled by the BRS, party leaders said after a meeting senior Telangana leaders had with central leadership.

The assertion of the top Congress leaders came as Rao ventured into Maharashtra by holding a public meeting on Monday, a move which was not taken kindly by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP, and the Congress.

BRS was also not part of the meeting of 15 Opposition parties in Patna last Friday, as it felt that sharing a platform with the Congress, which is perceived to have gained ground in Telangana after the recent victory in Karnataka, would be detrimental to its interests.

It was also not part of the 19 parties that issued a joint statement boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Though it did not officially announce the boycott, the BRS MPs were not present at the function.

“Kharge-ji and Rahul-ji have told us that there will not be any alliance with the BRS. BRS is also not going to be part of the national Opposition alliance because BRS and BJP are working together. They are nothing but one,” Telangana Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Goud Yaskhi told reporters.

When asked whether there is a possibility of a post-poll alliance in case of a hung assembly, Yashki ruled out such a possibility. “In such a scenario, BRS and BJP will join hands,” he said.

The Congress is specifically unhappy with the BRS for entering Maharashtra and other states where it is stronger. “Wherever Congress is strong, BRS is coming there to help the BJP. That is happening across India,” Congress Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre said.

He said Rahul told the meeting that the state unit should start preparations for the elections and whatever differences they have, they should forget it and unitedly fight to win the polls. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal too acknowledged that there are differences in the party but they have decided to face the elections unitedly.

At the meeting also attended by senior leaders like Congress General Secretary Uttam Kumar Reddy, Renuka Chowdhury and Hanumantha Rao among others, the leaders decided to focus on the poor and formulate specific programmes targeting farmers, youth, women, minorities and other social groups.

The major thrust of the campaign would be the alleged corruption of the BRS government, like the way the Congress heralded its campaign in Karnataka.

The central leadership also asked Telangana leaders to start a door-to-door campaign. “We need to move faster,” Thakre said.

Kharge tweeted, “people of Telangana are yearning for change. They are looking towards the Congress party. The Congress party is ready to take on any challenge. Together, we will usher a brighter future for Telangana, based on shared democratic values and all-around social welfare.”

Venugopal said in a tweet, “Telangana is ready to defeat KCR's feudal govt and crush the unholy alliance between BRS and BJP. Telangana is just the beginning. In every village, in every town, the people are looking at the Congress with hope. All over the country, leaders with their ear to the ground are picking up this huge undercurrent in favour of the Congress and are eager to join.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 21,2023

musk.jpg

 
New York, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk today as he began his landmark three-day state visit to the US. "I'm a fan of Modi," Musk told reporters after the meeting.

"It was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister and I like him quite a lot. He visited our factory a few years ago. So, we have known each other for a while," Musk said. "I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world."

The Prime Minister earlier met Musk in 2015 during a visit to Tesla Motors factory in California. 

On being asked about a timeline on Tesla coming to India, Musk said, "I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible."

"PM Modi really cares about India because he is pushing us to make significant investment in India, which is something that we tend to do. We just have to figure out the right timing," the Twitter chief added. "He really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive to the companies. And obviously, at the same time, make sure that it accrues to India's advantage."

During an interview by The Wall Street Journal, Musk was asked if the automaker was interested in the Indian market. "Absolutely," he had replied. 

On his meeting with Musk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality." To this, Musk replied,"It was an honour to meet again."

The Prime Minister appreciated Musk's efforts at making technology accessible and affordable in various sectors.He invited Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and commercial space sector.

The Prime Minister left for the US on Tuesday morning for a prestigious State Visit, an honour reserved by Washington DC for the closest of allies. The highlights of the Prime Minister's itinerary include an address to a joint session of the US Congress, meetings with business leaders and Indian expats, and a state dinner at the White House with US President Joe Biden.

Trade and defence ties are high on the agenda of this landmark trip.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 24,2023

putin.jpg

Moscow, June 26: The attempted insurrection by the chief of the Wagner private military company, Evgeny Prigozhin, amounts to a betrayal of Russia and its people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Saturday morning. He also vowed that the country’s law enforcement agencies will take decisive actions to restore order.

In a televised speech, Putin appealed to Russian service members and those “who have been drawn into this criminal gamble by deceit or threats,” without naming Prigozhin in particular.

He noted that Moscow is engaged in a historic struggle to safeguard its future while “repelling aggression from neo-Nazis and their masters” in the West.

“We are fighting for the lives and safety of our people, for our sovereignty and independence. For the right to be and remain Russia,” the president said, urging fellow citizens to join forces and put aside all the divisions that could be exploited by foreign adversaries.

Against this backdrop, Russia’s Armed Forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders, Putin said, also pointing out that antiterrorist measures have been introduced in Moscow, Moscow Region, and a number of other areas.  

He also noted that “decisive actions will be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don,” in southern Russia. Earlier in the day, several media outlets shared clips of tanks moving around the city, with unidentified soldiers patrolling the streets. 

The Russian president also urged those being drawn into the insurrection to “make the only right choice and stop taking part in criminal actions.”

On Friday, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of launching a deadly missile strike on a Wagner Group camp, vowing retaliation. The ministry, however, dismissed the allegation, describing it as “an information provocation.”

The Russian authorities later said that they had opened a criminal investigation into the Wagner chief for allegedly calling for an armed rebellion.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.