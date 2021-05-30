No respite for consumers as fuel prices touch record highs yet again; 16th hike in a month 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently created quite a stir with his statements about the central government’s complacency in dealing with the COVID situation in India during his segment in Positivity Unlimited. He said that the government has let down its guard.
According to Mohan Bhagwat, despite all the signs, the government, the administration and the people of India all let down their guard after the first wave of COVID, leading to the situation we have today. He said that the doctors had made it clear, but after getting caught up in things claimed to be Ayurvedic practices and such to treat COVID, the country was not prepared for the second wave.
He said that while Ayurveda is a science, there are many things people claim to help COVID patients that are not Ayurveda at all, but are popularized as such. This could include several claims made by BJP leaders, the latest of which is Pragya Thakur said that she drinks cow urine daily to stave off lung infection from COVID.
While Bhagwat spoke about not casting the blame, he himself said that it was due to government complacency and lack of attention to the words of scientists and doctors that the second wave has hit so hard.
The statement was met with outrage, stating that it was meant to snub the PM Modi run government. To this, the RSS responded saying they weren’t a political party and did not make political statements.
Despite this claim, Mohan Bhagwat was part of the RSS series called Positivity Unlimited. The series is meant to instill ‘positive thoughts’ to combat the negativity the pandemic brings.
While the people suffer, unable to find beds for their loved ones, and are dying at an alarming rate due to lack of facilities, the message of positivity is being called for. The bodies continue to pile up, and go as far as to wash up on the banks of river Ganga.
At the same time, a public call for positivity comes off as insulting to the people who are currently suffering under the combined stress of COVID, the financial strain it has caused, and the lack of aid and facilities given to them.
Regardless of the statement regarding complacency of the gievernment and letting down its guard, the ‘positivity and proactivity’ narrative is one being pushed by BJP and RSS alike.
