  No respite for consumers as fuel prices touch record highs yet again; 16th hike in a month 

News Network
May 31, 2021

New Delhi, May 31: Even as India reels from a devastating wave of coronavirus, petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Monday, literally adding (expensive) fuel to the fire.

In Delhi petrol is priced at Rs 94.23 per litre whilst diesel is Rs 85.15 a litre after the 16th hike in fuel prices in May.

The fresh hike amounts to an increase of 29 paise for petrol and 56 paise for diesel.

Petrol costs Rs 100.47 and diesel Rs 92.45 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol will cost Rs 102.34 and diesel Rs 93.37 for a litre of each in Bhopal. Petrol and diesel cost Rs 94.25 and Rs 87.74 per litre respectively in Kolkata.

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
May 18,2021

lebenon.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 18: Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as Palestinian groups fired rockets towards Israeli cities and diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire intensified.

The Israeli military said it also shelled Lebanon, in response to six failed rocket launches from areas south of the country.

In Washington DC, US President Joe Biden held his third phone conversation with Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed his support for a ceasefire, but stopped short of demanding an end to violence that has killed more than 200 people.

The White House said Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians” and that the two leaders “discussed progress in Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza”.

The latest escalation between Israel and Hamas, which governs Gaza, is now in its second week and shows no sign of abating.

At least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed in Gaza since the violence erupted on May 10. Some 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded.

Amnesty condemns US approval of arms sales to Israel

The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began.

Human rights group Amnesty has condemned US move in the midst of the latest conflict with Palestinian armed groups saying the approval undermines the US commitment to upholding human rights around the world.

“By supplying weapons that could be used to commit war crimes, the US government is taking the risk of fueling further attacks against civilians and seeing more people killed or injured by US weapons,” Philippe Nassif, Amnesty International USA’s advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement urging Biden to reconsider the decision. 

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
May 22,2021

Bengaluru, May 22: A negative Covid test report is a must for inter-state travellers coming into Karnataka, said State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday. "We have barricaded not only major roads but also the minor ones as was done last time," he told reporters here.

"We have imposed restrictions, especially in the border districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Anekal in Bengaluru (bordering Tamil Nadu) and near Mangaluru (bordering Kerala)," he said.

As directed by the Centre, a negative Covid report is a must for the inter-state travellers to enter Karnataka, the Minister said. The Minister said he has directed the district authorities, including the police, to strictly impose the lockdown in the districts to contain the spread of the infection.

He appealed to the people to abide by the lockdown. Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted that the police personnel in the city have been instructed to take action legally, including booking cases and seizing vehicles of those who violate the lockdown guidelines and wilful defaulters.

"Please cooperate with @BlrCityPolice in implementing the lockdown guidelines. Let us beat #Covid19 together. Stay Home. Stay Safe!" Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced the extension of lockdown till June 7, which was slated to end on May 24. The State has imposed restrictions since April 27 but the stringent restrictions were imposed on May 10 for a period of two weeks.

However, the government extended it for another two weeks as the Covid cases grew unabated and caused intense stress on the hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff. On Saturday, the State reported 32,218 fresh Covid cases and 353 related fatalities while there were 5,14,238 active cases. 

Comments

Add new comment

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 20,2021

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently created quite a stir with his statements about the central government’s complacency in dealing with the COVID situation in India during his segment in Positivity Unlimited. He said that the government has let down its guard. 

According to Mohan Bhagwat, despite all the signs, the government, the administration and the people of India all let down their guard after the first wave of COVID, leading to the situation we have today. He said that the doctors had made it clear, but after getting caught up in things claimed to be Ayurvedic practices and such to treat COVID, the country was not prepared for the second wave. 

He said that while Ayurveda is a science, there are many things people claim to help COVID patients that are not Ayurveda at all, but are popularized as such. This could include several claims made by BJP leaders, the latest of which is Pragya Thakur said that she drinks cow urine daily to stave off lung infection from COVID.

While Bhagwat spoke about not casting the blame, he himself said that it was due to government complacency and lack of attention to the words of scientists and doctors that the second wave has hit so hard. 

The statement was met with outrage, stating that it was meant to snub the PM Modi run government. To this, the RSS responded saying they weren’t a political party and did not make political statements.

Despite this claim, Mohan Bhagwat was part of the RSS series called Positivity Unlimited. The series is meant to instill ‘positive thoughts’ to combat the negativity the pandemic brings. 

While the people suffer, unable to find beds for their loved ones, and are dying at an alarming rate due to lack of facilities, the message of positivity is being called for. The bodies continue to pile up, and go as far as to wash up on the banks of river Ganga. 

At the same time, a public call for positivity comes off as insulting to the people who are currently suffering under the combined stress of COVID, the financial strain it has caused, and the lack of aid and facilities given to them.

Regardless of the statement regarding complacency of the gievernment and letting down its guard, the ‘positivity and proactivity’ narrative is one being pushed by BJP and RSS alike.

Comments

Add new comment

