  No respite as India logs record 1.5 lakh new covid cases, 839 deaths

No respite as India logs record 1.5 lakh new covid cases, 839 deaths

April 11, 2021
April 11, 2021

India on Sunday reported more than 1.5 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the national tally to 1,33,58,805 according to data released by the Union Health Ministry.

This is the sixth day that india recorded over 1 lakh daily Covid-19 infections.

The number of deaths stand at 1,69,275 with 839 fatalities reported on Sunday, the highest so far this year. 

The country's active cases have crossed the 11-lakh mark and stand at 11,08,087 and recoveries stand at 1,20,81,443.

India, has, for the last five days reported a record number of daily cases, with over 1.45 lakh cases reported on Saturday.

March 31,2021
March 31,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said today he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating.

"My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," tweeted Deve Gowda, 87.

The senior Janata Dal Secular leader lives in Padmanabhanagar in south Bengaluru.

Karnataka reported nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 deaths.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,984 cases.

March 29,2021
March 29,2021

Madikeri, Mar 29: A mild tension has prevailed in parts of Kodagu and Mysuru districts following the coldblooded murder of the president of a mosque committee.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Haaris, 60, president of prominent Mosque Committee at Kottamudi near Napoklu in Kodagu district. 

He was found murdered last night at chowdenahalli village near Piriyapatna in Mysuru district. 

The deceased was an areca-nut dealer. Police are of the suspicion that the murder might have occurred over a business or financial spat. 

March 31,2021
March 31,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 31: A case of subjecting a two-month-old baby to RT-PCR test at Mangaluru International Airport against the rules has sparked social media outrage.

As the video clip of the incident went viral on social media, Health Department officials took to task the authorities of the private lab at the airport, which had collected the swab of the new born.

Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok said on Wednesday that children below two years should not be made to undergo tests for Covid-19. 

“When I received information, I immediately contacted airport authorities and sought clarification. They have done it without the knowledge of regulations. I have instructed them not to make children below two years undergo any tests for Covid-19,” he added.

The baby had arrived at Mangalore International Airport from Abu Dhabi.

