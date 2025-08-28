‘No rule to retire at 75’: Mohan Bhagwat quashes Modi exit buzz

New Delhi, Aug 28: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has dismissed speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “retire” after turning 75 next month, reiterating there is no such rule within either the BJP or its ideological mentor.
Speaking to reporters Thursday evening, Mr Bhagwat — who himself turns 75 six days before the Prime Minister — clarified, “I never said I will retire, nor that someone else should retire at 75. We will do what the Sangh tells us.” His remarks come as the RSS marks its centenary year.
The BJP, too, has consistently denied the existence of any age-related restriction. The Union Cabinet already includes members over that notional threshold — such as 80-year-old Jitan Ram Manjhi, the MSME Minister.
Ahead of the 2024 election, the opposition repeatedly taunted the BJP over a supposed “75-year cut-off,” claiming Mr Modi would be ineligible to contest. Home Minister Amit Shah pushed back firmly, insisting the Prime Minister would not step aside. He also clarified earlier comments from 2019 — when the party dropped several veterans — as election strategy, not a formal rule.
Opposition leaders, however, continue to invoke the age debate. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal recently alleged, “He (Mr Modi) will retire next year. He is only seeking votes to make Amit Shah the Prime Minister.”
