  2. ‘No rule to retire at 75’: Mohan Bhagwat quashes Modi exit buzz

‘No rule to retire at 75’: Mohan Bhagwat quashes Modi exit buzz

Agencies
August 28, 2025

New Delhi, Aug 28: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has dismissed speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “retire” after turning 75 next month, reiterating there is no such rule within either the BJP or its ideological mentor.

Speaking to reporters Thursday evening, Mr Bhagwat — who himself turns 75 six days before the Prime Minister — clarified, “I never said I will retire, nor that someone else should retire at 75. We will do what the Sangh tells us.” His remarks come as the RSS marks its centenary year.

The BJP, too, has consistently denied the existence of any age-related restriction. The Union Cabinet already includes members over that notional threshold — such as 80-year-old Jitan Ram Manjhi, the MSME Minister.

Ahead of the 2024 election, the opposition repeatedly taunted the BJP over a supposed “75-year cut-off,” claiming Mr Modi would be ineligible to contest. Home Minister Amit Shah pushed back firmly, insisting the Prime Minister would not step aside. He also clarified earlier comments from 2019 — when the party dropped several veterans — as election strategy, not a formal rule.

Opposition leaders, however, continue to invoke the age debate. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal recently alleged, “He (Mr Modi) will retire next year. He is only seeking votes to make Amit Shah the Prime Minister.”

News Network
August 24,2025

Udupi, Aug 24: Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly blackmailing a complainant and extorting more than ₹4.44 lakh using a morphed obscene video created after befriending him on Facebook.

According to Udupi SP Hariram Shankar, the complainant was first contacted on Facebook by a woman who later initiated a video call. Within minutes of accepting the call, an obscene morphed video carrying his image was generated and sent to his WhatsApp. The victim was then threatened that the clip would be uploaded on social media if he failed to pay. Fearing humiliation, he transferred ₹4,44,999.97 in multiple transactions.

A case was registered at the Udupi CEN police station under Sections 308(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(E) of the IT Act.

Acting on the directions of SP Hariram Shankar, Additional SP Sudhakar Nayak, and Karkala DySP Dr Harsha Priyamvada, a special police team led by CEN Inspector Ramachandra Nayak and PSI Harish was formed.

The team apprehended a minor in conflict with the law and arrested the main accused, identified as Zaid Mohammed alias Zaid Khan (19), son of Deen Dar, a resident of Deeg district, Rajasthan. Police also seized five mobile phones and ₹2 lakh in cash.

The arrest followed coordinated operations in Rajasthan and Goa. The accused was finally traced and detained near Margao railway station in Goa, the SP said.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 24,2025

Mandya, Aug 24: C N Chinnayya, the Mandya native who shot into the spotlight as the key witness and complainant in the sensational Dharmasthala mass burial case, is now facing serious allegations from his ex-wife and villagers, who have described him as a “habitual liar” willing to do anything for money.

Rathnamma, a civic worker from Nagamangala and Chinnayya’s divorced wife, went public on Sunday, dismissing his claims as fabricated. “He has always been a liar. Even in court during our divorce proceedings, he falsely claimed he was unemployed to avoid paying alimony,” she said.

Married in 1999, the couple had two children before divorcing in 2006. Rathnamma alleged that she endured harassment and assault during the marriage. “I never got justice. My mother raised me, and later my children supported me,” she said.

She added that Chinnayya, also known as ‘Bheema’, never once mentioned incidents of rape, murder, or mass burials during their marriage. “I suspect he created a controversy just to make some money,” she said.

Villagers in Chikkaballi, his native place, echoed similar doubts. Chikkaballi Balu, a former schoolmate, recalled that after his father’s death, Chinnayya’s elder brother took him to Dharmasthala in 1994, where he started working as a sweeper.

According to locals, Chinnayya married thrice during his stay in Dharmasthala, but none of the marriages lasted. Despite this, he remained well-known in the area for helping visitors from his village arrange darshan at the temple.

“Chinnayya has always been ready to do anything for money. So, when we heard about his claims of mass burials, we were convinced they were baseless,” another villager said.

Chinnayya, who was recently arrested by the Special Investigation Team probing the case, had reportedly claimed that he was forced to secretly bury hundreds of bodies in Dharmasthala. Backed by a group of lawyers, he projected himself as the key witness and complainant. But as contradictions began surfacing in his account, the SIT took him into custody. With his own ex-wife and villagers now discrediting him, Chinnayya’s credibility in the Dharmasthala mass burial case has come under sharp scrutiny.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 14,2025

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the murder case of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy, who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed by the actor and his associates.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court’s earlier order granting Darshan bail, calling it a serious mistake. The court also ordered that Darshan be taken back into custody immediately.

SC slams High Court ruling

The judges said the High Court’s bail order was based on a “mechanical exercise of power” and could affect the trial by allowing the accused to influence witnesses. Justice Mahadevan described the High Court’s decision as “perverse” and “unacceptable,” adding that only trial courts have the authority to conduct pre-trial assessments.

Justice Pardiwala praised Justice Mahadevan’s order, saying it sent a clear message: “However big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law.”

Warning against VIP jail perks

The Supreme Court also warned against giving Darshan special treatment in custody. This came after photos emerged from Bengaluru jail showing him relaxing on a chair, sipping coffee, and holding a cigarette.

Justice Pardiwala said, “The day we come to know that the accused are being provided five-star treatment, the first step would be to suspend the superintendent along with all other officials.”

Victim’s family welcomes verdict

Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinatha Shivanagowdaru, said the decision restored his faith in the judiciary. “The Supreme Court has sent a strong message that no criminal can escape from the clutches of law,” he said. The victim’s wife added that whoever is guilty should be punished according to the law.

Case background

The case shook the Kannada film industry in June last year. Police allege Renukaswamy was abducted from his hometown in Chitradurga on Darshan’s instructions, after making lewd remarks about actress Pavithra Gowda. He was taken to a shed in Bengaluru, tied up, beaten with wooden clubs, and given electric shocks.

His body was later dumped in a drain and discovered the next day. The post-mortem found he died from multiple blunt injuries leading to “shock haemorrhage.”

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested. The High Court granted Darshan bail in December, but in April he was criticised for attending a movie screening just hours after skipping a court hearing, citing back pain.

