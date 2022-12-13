  1. Home
No soldier killed, claims Rajnath in LS as Opposition demands discussion after India-China fresh border clash

News Network
December 13, 2022

New Delhi, Dec 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on Tuesday that the retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces in Arunachal's Tawang area forced Chinese troops to retreat to their positions.

Singh told the House that no Indian soldier was killed or seriously injured in the border clash with China.

"On December 9 in Yangtse area of Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh's statement did not silence the opposition parties, who walked out in protest. The Opposition said it was not satisfied with just a statement and wanted a discussion on the crucial border issue. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that the "attitude" of the government to avoid a discussion is not right.

Many parties demanded that all other parliament business be on hold for a threadbare discussion on the India-China border issue.

Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of disrupting proceedings as a question on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was listed for today.

Ahead of the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the military and diplomatic leadership. He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers to discuss the centre's response in Parliament.

The Congress has launched an all-out attack on the government. Party president Mr Kharge said, "We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicise it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020."

The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Modi's speech made after the Galwan clash in which he said "no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else". "Had China been named, it would not have dared to raise its eyes towards India," it said.

Ties between the India and China nosedived following a fierce clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China has acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed, but it is widely believed that the death count was higher.

December 11,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 11: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state has taken bold steps to counter terrorism. Nearly 15 sleeper cells have been unearthed and those involved in terror activities have been sent to various jails including Tihar.

The authorities have been successful in nabbing those who were active with terror links in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he told mediapersons at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday. 

“The operation against terrorism is a continuous process. The state has been sending all the details related to their links, financial support to the central government from time to time. The state and central governments are working together to contain terror activities. Our agencies and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been working together to counter terror activities,” said the CM.

December 6,2022

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday, December 6, claimed that the Gujarat Police has arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a "political vendetta".

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Dabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which the arrest was made.

Gokhale took a flight at 9 pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 am on Tuesday, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, O'Brien claimed.

"The police let him make that two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," the TMC leader said on Twitter.

"The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence the All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he alleged.

When contacted, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh said he had no such information.

"I have no information. Nobody informed us," he said. 

December 13,2022

