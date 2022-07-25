  1. Home
  2. Non-bailable warrant issued against Meghalaya BJP vice-president for running 'brothel'

Non-bailable warrant issued against Meghalaya BJP vice-president for running 'brothel'

News Network
July 26, 2022

mark.jpg

Shillong, July 26: A non-bailable warrant has been issued for the arrest of BJP's Meghalaya state vice-president Bernard N Marak, who is accused of operating a "brothel" at his farmhouse in Tura, police said.

Marak is on the run after six minors were rescued and 73 people arrested from his farmhouse ‘Rimpu Bagan’ during a raid on Saturday, they said.

"A non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued against Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu. It is a standing warrant issued by the court of a chief judicial magistrate in Tura," West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

Police said Marak was asked to cooperate in the probe but is evading the investigators.

Marak, a militant-turned-politician, has alleged that he is the target of political vendetta by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and fears for his life.

Rubbishing the allegation, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said his government allows police to act as per their wisdom. "Law is law irrespective of any party and whether or not he is part of the government. Unpleasant things have happened and we will let the law take its own course," Tynsong said. Police earlier said they rescued the minors based on a tip-off, and seized hundreds of liquor bottles and condoms, besides dozens of cars from the farmhouse.

Marak is facing charges under different sections of the IPC and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. The BJP is a part of the state's ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, led by CM Sangma's NPP.

Marak had shot into national limelight in 2017 when he quit the BJP in protest against the Centre’s decision to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. The notification was later withdrawn and Mark was brought back to the party. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 22,2022

New Delhi, July 22: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 

Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code. 

This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.71% in Class 12.

In addition to the official websites, scorecards will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. 

An official confirmation on the exact date and time is awaited. As per several reports, CBSE results will be available by this month. When announced, students can check the latest updates regarding results here. 

Total candidates registered: 1444341
Appear: 1435366
Pass: 1330662
Pass percentage: 92.71%
Girls' pass percentage is 94.54% 
Boys' pass percentage is 91.25%
Girls outperform boys by 3.29%

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 25,2022

umra.jpg

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that it has started issuing permits for Umrah effective from the new Umrah season on Muharram 1, 1444 corresponding to July 30, 2022.

According to the ministry statement, the issued permit of someone who is proven to have been infected with coronavirus or had contact with an infected person will be cancelled. This directive is among a number of terms and conditions issued by the ministry for the issuance of Umrah permits as well as for the entry to the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

These requirements also include verification of the health status of the pilgrim through the Tawakkalna application; compliance with the regulations such as wearing mask throughout the period of the pilgrim’s presence inside the Grand Mosque; leave the Grand Mosque after completion of the performance of the Umrah rituals; and not to carry any unauthorized bags and luggage while entering the Grand Mosque.

The ministry revealed that Saudi citizens and residents from within the Kingdom can book and get issued permits through the Eatmarna application. Citizens and residents of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states as well as pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom and GCC states can also obtain Umrah permit through following the easiest and simplest procedures and steps available on the application. These measures have been taken as part of the ministry’s efforts to facilitate the services provided to the pilgrims to perform Umrah in ease and comfort.

The issuance of Umrah visa through the Eatmarna application will be in accordance with an integrated system of health services and measures approved by the concerned authorities to maintain the safety and health of pilgrims and visitors, within easy procedures that ensure the performance of the Umrah rituals in an air of spiritual ambiance.

The Eatmarna application provides a number of options for booking appointments in accordance with the capacity of the Grand Mosque around the clock. The application also provides a number of instructions to enter the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The reservation’s page on the application shows the indicator of the position and capacity of reservations in color for all days of the month effective from July 30. It shows explicitly the possibility of booking and availability of confirmation. This is through showing various colors such as green for light crowding; orange for medium crowding, red for heavy crowding; and gray to indicate unavailability of appointments.

The ministry had started from July 14 receiving requests to issue visas for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom, provided that they can come and perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina starting from Muharram 1. All the details about the requirements for issuing an Umrah visa from abroad can be had by visiting the ministry’s link: https://haj. gov.sa/ar/InternalPages/Umrah.

The ministry had stated that the regulations for the qualification of foreign agents to provide services for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque include submitting a qualification request through the portal of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the link: (https://umralicense.haj.gov.sa).

They should also adhere to the rules and regulations described in the portal, with attaching documents and data related to commercial registration and membership of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 15,2022

Patna, July 15: Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon has compared Popular Front of India’s martial art training to the routine followed at branches of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, irking both the outfits. 

The SSP made the comments a day after the arrest of two alleged PFI supporters from Phulwari Sharif area of Patna for alleged involvement in terror activities.

“The organisation (PFI) works… to mobilise youths and radicalise them. The modus operandi is similar to that of RSS ‘shakhas’. They train the youth under the guise of physical education and spread propaganda.

“We have got documents stating that in the PFI camps, martial arts and other training is imparted to members to use sticks and swords,” he told reporters.

The SSP’s remarks stoked controversy, with several BJP lawmakers seeking an apology from him for comparing activities of the PFI with those of the RSS. 

“Patna SSP should immediately withdraw such statements and apologise for it. When people like our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and several others have been associated with the RSS, how can anyone compare it with an organisation that is involved in anti-India activities,” senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul also criticised the senior police officer for his remarks. “This shows that the SSP has lost his mental balance… how can you compare a nationalist organisation like RSS with PFI?” he said. 

On the other hand PFI leaders have expressed shock for comparing them with RSS which has a prolonged history of unlawful activities. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.