  2. ‘Not part of the plans’: UK PM rules out visa deal with India ahead of meeting with Modi

October 8, 2025

Mumbai: Britain will not pursue a visa deal with India, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, as he aims to deepen economic ties with the country following this year's trade agreement.

Starmer begins a two-day trip to India on Wednesday, bringing a trade mission of businesses to promote the trade deal, which was agreed in May, signed in July and due to come into effect next year.

Starmer said that visas had blocked up previous efforts to seal a trade deal, and that, having reached an agreement which had no visa implications, he didn't wish to revisit the issue when he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks on Thursday.

"That isn't part of the plans," he told reporters en route to India when asked about visas, adding the visit was "to take advantage of the free trade agreement that we've already struck".

"Businesses are taking advantage of that. But the issue is not about visas."

Starmer is trying to take a more restrictive stance on both immigration amid high public concern about the issue, as his Labour Party trails the populist Reform UK party in polls.

He said visas would not be on the table in order to attract tech sector professionals from India, after U.S. President Donald Trump hiked fees on H-1B visas, though he said more broadly he wanted to have "top talent" in Britain.

Asked if he would stop issuing visas to arrivals from countries who won't take back foreign criminals or people wanted to deport, Starmer said it was a "non-issue" with India as there is a returns agreement, but it was something he would look at more broadly.

"We are looking at whether there should be a link between visas and returns agreements," he said.

October 1,2025

Mangaluru: The protracted wait for a consistent, direct air link between Coastal Karnataka and Kuwait has finally ended, bringing a wave of relief and joy to the vast expatriate community in the Gulf nation. As the new winter schedule takes effect in the last week of October, the Mangaluru-Kuwait sector will see its weekly direct flights jump from a solitary Sunday service to three, operating on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The increase, spearheaded by Air India Express, marks the re-establishment of a crucial tri-weekly connection that was drastically cut to just one flight in 2023. The previous higher frequency was immensely popular, with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data showing that roughly 1,700 expats from Kuwait utilised the service every month.

The restoration is a major victory for the Karnataka diaspora, which has tirelessly campaigned for better connectivity.

A Difficult Journey Now Eased

For years, the reduced schedule forced many travellers from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and surrounding districts to undertake inconvenient and time-consuming journeys, often involving layovers in major metropolitan hubs.

Kuwait-based expat Mohandas M. Kamath, who was a leading voice in the campaign for more flights, expressed his profound happiness at the news. "It was truly difficult to travel to my hometown with only one flight option. I often had to land in Mumbai or Bengaluru and then take a domestic flight to reach Mangaluru," he said. "The increase in flights will undoubtedly help the hundreds of expats here."

Kamath revealed that the community had to resort to a robust social media campaign to urge both the air carrier and the Government of India to resume the services.

Catering to the Expat Crowd

The expat community in Kuwait, which includes approximately 24,000 individuals from Karnataka—with an estimated 14,000 hailing from the coastal belt—stands to be the biggest beneficiary.

"This service will help them all," Kamath highlighted. He did, however, offer one suggestion to further optimise the schedule for the working population: operating one of the flights from Kuwait on Thursday evening. "This would allow expats to reach home on Friday morning, which is a holiday in Kuwait," he explained.

The convenience of a direct route is a game-changer, according to many. Patricia Alphonso, a former Kuwait resident who recently moved back to her hometown, stressed how inconvenient the alternative was. "I have travelled via other airports to reach home. It wasn't a convenient journey at all. A direct flight is a much-needed relief," she pointed out.

The boost in frequency is expected to significantly improve travel for families and professionals, solidifying Mangaluru International Airport's role as a vital gateway for Coastal Karnataka's global workforce.

October 4,2025

Global reactions — including from key mediators — to Hamas’s partial acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan were filled with cautious optimism, as hopes rise for an end to the two-year war on Gaza.

Late on Friday, the Palestinian group announced readiness to release all remaining captives and hand over power to other Palestinian factions, while noting that certain provisions required further negotiation.

Israeli media reported that Trump’s demand for Israel to “immediately stop bombing Gaza” and his assertion that Hamas is prepared for “lasting peace” were received with shock by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s office later said the military was preparing for “the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan” related to hostage release. However, it added that Israel would act “in accordance with its own principles,” signaling resistance to any amendments.

Hamas did not mention disarming, a key Israeli demand included in Trump’s plan, leaving significant issues unresolved.

Qatar

The Gulf state — a central mediator in the Gaza negotiations — welcomed Hamas’s “agreement to President Trump’s plan and readiness to release all hostages as part of the exchange framework.”

“We also support the President’s call for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the safe and swift release of hostages and end the bloodshed of Palestinians,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari on X.

Egypt

Cairo described the move as a “positive development,” pledging to work with Arab states, the US, and European nations to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Türkiye

Ankara’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas’s response “provides an opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Palestinian Authority

President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Hamas’s statement, urging “immediate commitment to a complete ceasefire, release of all hostages and prisoners, and delivery of humanitarian aid.”

He emphasized that “sovereignty over the Gaza Strip belongs to the State of Palestine,” and called for unified Palestinian governance with Arab and international backing.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The PIJ said Hamas’s announcement reflected the collective position of Palestinian factions. “We participated responsibly in the consultations that led to this decision,” it said in a brief Telegram statement.

Pakistan

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called Hamas’s response “a welcome step” and urged for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access.

He added that Trump’s 20-point peace proposal differs from the earlier draft floated by Arab and Muslim nations at the UN General Assembly.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was encouraged by Hamas’s statement and urged all sides to “seize the opportunity to end the tragic conflict in Gaza.”

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised President Trump’s “leadership and decisive progress” toward peace in Gaza.

“Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts toward a durable and just peace,” Modi posted on X, tagging the US President.

Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said: “The US peace plan is not perfect, and we disagree with much of it. However, our current priority is to save lives and stop the bloodshed.”

He added that Arab and Islamic support for the plan was a “collective step to halt displacement and give the people of Gaza a chance to return home.”

France

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: “The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach. We must move without delay. France will play its full part alongside the US, Israel, and the Palestinians.”

He also thanked President Trump and his team for their “commitment to peace.”
Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz called Trump’s peace plan “the best chance for peace” and said Germany “fully supports the President’s call upon both sides.”

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Hamas’s response as “a significant step forward” and urged all parties “to implement the agreement without delay.”

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada “welcomes commitments from Hamas to relinquish power and release all remaining hostages.”
He thanked Trump for his “essential leadership” and reaffirmed Canada’s readiness to support large-scale humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.

October 7,2025

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the wider region, as he urged leaders to stop taking action that causes civilians to “pay with their lives and their futures.”

Marking the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups against Israel, he also reiterated his demand for the unconditional release of all hostages still held in the territory.

“End the suffering for all,” Guterres said of the situation in Gaza. “This is a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension.”

Hamas’s “large-scale terror attack” two years ago left more than 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals dead. More than 250 people, including women, children and the elderly, were abducted and taken to Gaza.

The ensuing assault on the territory by the Israeli military has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and hundreds of thousands have been injured. The UN believes these figures to be underestimates, given the possibility that thousands of bodies remain buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

“The horror of that dark day will be forever seared in the memories of us all,” Guterres said of the events of Oct. 7.

“Two years later, hostages remain captive in deplorable conditions. I have met with hostages’ families and survivors who shared their unbearable pain.”

He urged all those involved to “release the hostages, unconditionally and immediately,” and to make moves toward achieving a permanent ceasefire agreement and a credible political process that prevents further bloodshed.

US President Donald Trump’s recent peace proposal represented “an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end,” Guterres said.

He also stressed that the rule of international law must always be respected, and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to support for peace efforts.

“After two years of trauma, we must choose hope. Now,” he added.

The memory of victims of the conflict must be honored not only with remembrances, Guterres said, but through actions that lead to a “just and lasting peace in which Israelis, Palestinians and all the peoples of the region live side by side in security, dignity and mutual respect.” 

