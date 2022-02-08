  1. Home
Now, clamour against hijab in Madhya Pradesh; minister says hijab is not part of dress code

News Network
February 8, 2022

Bhopal, Feb 8: After the Hindutva agitation against Muslim girls wearing  headscarves or hijab in colleges escalated in Karnataka, a statement in this regard by a Minister has sparked controversy in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday said that hijab will not be allowed in schools in the state. “Students will be allowed only to wear dress code and hijab is not a part of dress code,” Parmar said on Tuesday in Bhopal.

Parmar, while talking to media persons also said that he has directed the school education department to ensure that only dress code is allowed in schools in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that the Madhya Pradesh Government is planning to ban hijab in schools. Also, in a video which went viral on social media, Parmar is being heard saying the department is working (school education department) on a dress code for Chief Minister Rise Schools in order to bring uniformity and equality among students.

The minister also claimed that “school uniform isn’t connected to any community, it is for all and it was unfortunate that people are connecting it with a community.”

Speaking on this issue, Arif Masood, Congress MLA from Bhopal said that it is an unfortunate statement from the School Education Minister. “It is unfortunate that MP school education minister is making such statement. Daughters look good when covered. Hijab has damaged nothing but has always protected girls,” Masood added.

This came after a stand-off between hijab wearing girls and saffron shawl wearing students took place in various districts of Karnataka.

News Network
February 8,2022

Benagluru, Feb 8: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools and colleges to "maintain peace and harmony" after the hijab row escalated in several parts of the state.

"I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," he tweeted.

News Network
February 7,2022

Udupi, Feb 7: The BJP-government backed Hindutva agitation against hijab has spread to one more college in Udupi. Students having links with saffron organisation today demanded that the Muslim girl of MGM College to remove hijab before entering the campus.

The pro-Hindutva students have threatened to launch saffron shawl agitation if the Muslim girls failed to expose their hair in the college. “We will wear saffron shawl, dhoti and rudraksh beads if Muslim girl students continued to cover their hair with scarf,” the claimed.

They also have reportedly warned to forcefully impose the recent controversial order issued by the Karnataka government not to wear hijab inside any government school and college premises.

Meanwhile, principal of the college held meeting with students of both groups and asked the Muslim girl students to enter the classroom without hijab from February 8.

Leaders of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other hardline Hindutva organisations are reportedly encouraging the Hindu students of the college to launch agitation against hijab. 

