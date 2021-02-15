  1. Home
Now, Delhi Police attempts to link pro-farmer activists to man with ISI connections

Agencies
February 15, 2021

The Delhi Police today appeared to link activists Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Mallick, who are being investigated in the toolkit case, with a foreigner under Indian agencies' radar for his connections with the ISI claiming that his name figured in the document they prepared in support of farmers' protest.

Under fire from the Opposition parties for "targeting" the youth activists, police also claimed that Nikita and Shantanu, who have given the investigators the slip so far, had a Zoom meeting on January 11 with pro-Khalistani outfit Poetic Justice Foundation when modalities for creating the toolkit for farmers' protest was finalised.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Prem Nath told reporters that Disha, who was arrested from Bengaluru, lawyer Nikita and an engineer Mallick "collaborated" to create the toolkit, which was an online guide on how to support the ongoing protest. The collaborative document was owned by Shantanu's email id.

Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell), said the toolkit was a "carefully crafted" document, meant for circulation among a few people to guide them on which hashtag to be used on a particular day and who is to be followed.

"The document has a list to be followed, which included media houses, established fact-checkers and NGOs among others. There was one Peter Frederick also in the list. This person was under the Indian agencies' radar since 2006 for his links with Bhajan Singh Bhinder alias Iqbal Choudhary, a leading propagandist of K-2 desk (Kashmir desk of ISI)," Chandra said.

He said it is a matter of investigation whether the three people were in contact with Frederick. "Disha will tell us about this. We want to check why Frederick was put as a resource person and whether they have any direct connection with Bhinder," he said.

Prem Nath said search warrants were issued against Nikita on February 9 and two days later, searches were conducted at her residence in Mumbai. Two laptops and an iPhone were seized from her and a written undertaking was taken from her that she will join investigations the next day.

However, on February 12, he said, she fled from her house. Shantanu also could not be located at his residence in Maharashtra's Beed.

"We then acted against Disha, who had deleted a WhatsApp group meant to distribute the toolkit. She was arrested in the presence of her mother and the local Station House Officer. Due procedure was followed," Prem Nath said.

A senior Delhi Police official said Disha shared the document with Greta Thunberg through Telegram. There were hyperlinks in the toolkit and it was a private document to be distributed among select people. 

Agencies
February 10,2021

Image result for Indian economy to contract by 7% in FY21: SBI Research

New Delhi, Feb 10: Pencilling in a GDP growth in third and fourth quarters, SBI Research on Wednesday revised its contraction forecast for the current fiscal year to 7 per cent.

The agency had earlier forecast a 7.4 per cent contraction in 2020-21 GDP numbers. In April-September, the economy contracted 15.7 per cent but the second half may see a surprise 2.8 per cent growth if the SBI analysis turns out to be correct.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India (SBI) said of the 41 high frequency leading indicators, 51 per cent are showing acceleration which should help the economy turn around to the green from the third quarter with a 0.3 percentage point growth which is likely to surprise positively when the final numbers are out.

In April-June, the Indian economy contracted by a record 23.9 per cent, but dramatically improved to -7.5 per cent in the second quarter. In 2019-20, the economy had grown 4 per cent and in the current fiscal year, it is on course to tank by 7 per cent.

The consensus is -7.5-8 per cent with the NSO pegging it at -7 per cent and RBI at -7.5 per cent.

“We now expect GDP decline for the full year to be around -7 per cent compared to our earlier prediction of –7.4 per cent. Also, Q4 growth will also be in positive territory at around 2.5 per cent,” Ghosh said, adding promptly that the projections are conditional to the absence of any rise in infections.

“We retain our GDP forecast for FY22 at 11 per cent (RBI has pegged it at 10.5 per cent and the economy survey at 11.5 per cent and the budget did not offer a GDP estimate), but with the caveat that 11 per cent will be the floor below which it cannot fall,” he said.

Corporate results so far also reinstate the fact that third quarter would be much better than the previous one. The corporate GVA of 1,129 companies has expanded by 14.7 per cent in October-December compared to 8.6 per cent in second quarter (of 3,758 companies ex- telecom)

On the fiscal gaps, it said 9.5 per cent may be on the higher side. Excluding off-balance sheet liabilities, fiscal deficit will be 8.7 per cent gross tax collection estimate based on revised 2020-21 numbers and collections till December show tax collections will have a degrowth of 8.9 per cent in March quarter on a sequential basis. But in 2021-22 collection may top the budget estimate of Rs 22.17 lakh crore, or 9.9 per cent of GDP.

Meanwhile, cash balances of the Centre has declined from the peak Rs 3.4 lakh crore to around Rs 2.3 lakh crore as on February 8.

Given that 85-90 per cent of such cash balances belonged to states that was invested with the Centre, it is possible that states before the closing of accounts of 2020-21 want to spend the cash rather than preserving. 

Agencies
February 1,2021

New Delhi, Feb 1: With 11,427 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has increased to 1,07,57,610, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,34,983, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The national recovery rate surged to 97 per cent.

The death toll increased to 1,54,392 with 118 daily new fatalities. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 13th consecutive day.

There are 1,68,235 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.56 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,70,92,635 samples have been tested up to January 31 with 5,04,263 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 118 new fatalities include 40 from Maharashtra, 21 from Kerala, 9 from West Bengal, 8 from Uttar Pradesh, 6 each from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, 4 each from Delhi and Karnataka.

A total of 1,54,392 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,082 from Maharashtra followed by 12,356 from Tamil Nadu, 12,217 from Karnataka, 10,853 from Delhi, 10,173 from West Bengal, 8,658 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,153 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Agencies
February 11,2021

Image result for CAA will be implemented after Covid vaccination ends

Thakurnagar, Feb 11: Union home minister Amit Shah Thursday said the process of granting Indian citizenship to refugees under the CAA, including to the Matua community of West Bengal, will begin once the process of Covid vaccination has ended.

Accusing the opposition parties of misleading the minorities about the Citizenship (amendment) Act, he said its implementation will not impact the citizenship status of Indian minorities.

Shah said the Modi government had in 2018 promised it will bring in a new citizenship law and kept it when the BJP was voted to power in 2019.

He said, after the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, its implementation had to be kept in abeyance.

"Mamata didi said we made a false promise. She started opposing the CAA and saying she will never allow it. The BJP always fulfils the promises it makes. We have brought this law and refugees will get citizenship.

"As soon as the Covid vaccination process ends the process of granting citizenship under CAA will begin," he said, addressing a rally here in the bastion of the Matua community.

Matuas, originally from East Pakistan, are weaker section Hindus who migrated to India during the Partition and after the creation of Bangladesh. Many of them have been accorded Indian citizenship but a sizeable section of the population has not.

Shah said Banerjee will not be in a position to oppose the implementation of the CAA as she will cease to be the chief minister after the assembly polls likely in April-May this year.

