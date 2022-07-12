  1. Home
  2. One more SpiceJet flight finds technical glitch after landing in Dubai

One more SpiceJet flight finds technical glitch after landing in Dubai

News Network
July 12, 2022

SpiceJet Ltd., already under scrutiny from regulators in the country, faced another technical issue after a flight to Dubai, according to people familiar with the matter.

The plane, an eight-year-old Boeing Co. 737 next generation jet, had flown from India to Dubai on Monday and after landing was discovered to have a technical issue with its nose wheel, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The incident wasn’t life threatening and all passengers and crew safely disembarked, the people said.

SpiceJet, in a statement to Bloomberg News, denied there was any incident or safety scare and put the subsequent delay out of Dubai down to a last-minute technical issue.

“On July 11, SpiceJet flight SG23 operating from Dubai to Madurai was delayed due to a last-minute technical issue,” the carrier said. “An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, which will depart at 6.35 pm (local time) from Dubai. Flight delays can happen with any airline. There has been no incident or a safety scare on this flight.”

Pressure is mounting on SpiceJet after the airline was earlier this month given three weeks by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to explain why action shouldn’t be taken against it after a series of other incidents, including one where a Boeing 737 Max plane was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunction.

The lapses have prompted some passengers to avoid flying with the cash-strapped carrier, according to a survey of more than 21,000 fliers conducted by LocalCircle. SpiceJet said in response to that survey that its flights are “absolutely safe, and the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is paramount to us.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 1,2022

nupur-sharma-bjp.jpg

New Delhi, July 1: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her abusive comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and asked her to immediately apologise to the nation for her remarks. 

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, the bench held that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the court said.

Sharma's remark against the Prophet, made during a TV debate, triggered protests across the country and invited sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party. 

"These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country...These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or political agenda or some other nefarious activities”, the bench said. 

While refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala allowed her to withdraw the plea. 

"She has a threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country… this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the bench said when Sharma's lawyer Maninder Singh pointed out that she was facing threats to life. 

The bench further said," the way she ignited emotions across the country has led to unfortunate incidents. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country. We saw the debate". The court's observations against the suspended BJP leader come in the backdrop of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur by two men, who had posted videos online, claiming that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Senior advocate Singh, appearing for Sharma, said she had apologised for her remarks. The bench said,"her apology came too late and that too conditionally saying if religious sentiments are hurt and so on. She should have been on TV immediately and apologised to the nation". The court said her petition smacks of arrogance and that she thinks that the magistrate of the country is too small for her. Singh said Sharma was a spokesperson of a political party and her unintentional comments were in relation to a debate.  

"If you are a spokesperson of a party, it is not a license to say things like this", the bench said, adding, "if there was a misuse of the debate, the first thing she should have done was to file an FIR against the anchor". Singh said she had reacted to the debate initiated by other debators and pointed to the transcript of the debate. The bench said, "what was the TV debate for? Was it to fan an agenda and why did they choose a sub-judice topic?" Referring to various apex court verdicts, Singh said there cannot be a second FIR on the same cause of action. 

Justice Kant said she has remedy before the high court and can very well approach it, if there is a second FIR. Singh then referred to the Arnab Goswami case, and said the law has been laid down by the apex court. The bench said,"the case of a journalist expressing his right on a particular issue is on a different pedestal from a spokesperson of a political party who is lambasting others with irresponsible statements without thinking of the consequences". 

Singh said she has joined the investigation being conducted by the Delhi Police and not running away. The bench said, "What has happened in the investigation so far? What has Delhi Police done so far? Don’t make us open our mouths? They must have put a red carpet for you."After the hearing for nearly 30 minutes, the bench said it is not convinced with her bonafide and refused to entertain the petition.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 9,2022

New Delhi, July 9: India logged 18,840 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - marginally higher than the 18,815 reported Friday - taking the country's cumulative caseload cases past 43.6 crore, health ministry said Saturday morning. 

There were also 43 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours - 38 yesterday - and over 5.25 lakh have died of the virus so far. Further, 16,604 people were declared to have recovered from the infection and national active cases have now crossed 1.25 lakh.

The daily positivity rate stands at 4.14 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.09 per cent, the data showed. The health ministry bulletin further stated that more than 1.98 billion doses of vaccines - first, second and boosters - have been administered across the country so far.

On Friday, India recorded 18,815 coronavirus infections and 38 deaths.

Among states, Kerala continues an unwelcome leader - over 4,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

In Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, daily Covid cases have now breached the 1,000-mark.

Bengal and Delhi have also shown a Covid surge over the past week.

India's Covid tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. In May last year, it crossed the grim milestone of two crore and in June over three crore. Covid infections in India crossed four crore on January 25 this year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 1,2022

jodi.jpg

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Friday and discussed the state of global energy and food markets, Modi's office said in a statement, as India keeps buying Russian crude oil.

"They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further," the statement said. 

"The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets."

The statement said Modi urged Putin to go for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.