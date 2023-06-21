  1. Home
  Opposition takes a dig at PM Modi's 'camerasana' on Yoga Day

News Network
June 21, 2023

modiyoga.jpg

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic yoga session at the UN Headquarters on Wednesday, the Congress took a dig at the BJP leader by posting a picture of him doing "camerasana". 

The Congress tweeted an image of PM Modi with two cameras focusing on him with the caption "camerasana" on the International Yoga Day. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the yoga session in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.

The event will see the participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

In a video message on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Modi said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga.

Modi said Indians have welcomed new ideas, conserved them and celebrated the country's rich diversity.

Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being, the prime minister said. "We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through yoga. We have to present the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ as an example to the world,” Modi said.

Yesterday, ten Opposition parties released their memorandum on the Manipur violence, which they said they were to submit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but could not do so as they were not given an appointment for a meeting before he left for a visit to the United States and Egypt.

