  2. Opposition wonders how to criticise this govt as most suitable words banned in parliament

News Network
July 14, 2022

modiamitsha.jpg

New Delhi, July 14: After going through the Lok Sabha secretariat's new booklet listing unparliamentary words, opposition lawmakers are wondering how to criticize Prime Minister Modi led government in the parliament.  

'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'behri sarkar', 'Jumlajeevi', 'covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' have joined everyday expressions like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' in a list of words deemed unfit for parliament ahead of a new session starting Monday.

Triggering instant protests from opposition lawmakers who say it will impede their ability to critique the government, the Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a new booklet listing unparliamentary words for both houses.

The booklet, that comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning Monday, says words  like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise.

'Dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' will also face the same treatment.

However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.

The diktat sparked outrage in the opposition, with Trinamool's Derek O'Brien throwing an open challenge, saying he would continue to use the words.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "You mean I can't stand up in Lok Sabha & talk of how Indians have been betrayed by an incompetent government who should be ashamed of their hypocrisy?"

The Lok Sabha secretariat's list includes a caveat that some words may not be deemed unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

The list of expressions also includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.

A quick look at some of the words listed as unparliamentary:

'Bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal', 'crocodile tears', 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie', 'untrue', 'anarchist', 'gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari', 'khareed farokht', 'danga', 'dalal', 'daadagiri', 'dohra charitra', 'bechara', 'bobcut', 'lollypop', 'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'pitthu', 'behri sarkar', 'sexual harassment', 'shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', and 'khoon se kheti', 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar'. 

July 4,2022

 

UPterror.jpg

Lucknow, July 4: Nine Muslim men, who were brutally beaten up by the police while in custody in a Saharanpur station, were released after the cops said there was no evidence against them. 

The young men, who were randomly picked up by the police in the wake of protests against BJP’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s provocative remarks, have sustained severe injuries due to the custodial violence but were freed after spending 23 days behind bars.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, former media advisor of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, had called it “Balwaiyon ko return gift” (return gift to the rioters), while posting a video of the police beating up the innocent Muslim men inside what appeared to be a police lock-up.

The video, which went viral, showed two cops brutally hitting nine men with sticks while the men begged them to stop and tried to fend off the blows with their hands.

The police initially denied the beatings and expressed doubts over the authenticity of the video, but later ordered an inquiry after there was outrage over the custodial violence. “The inquiry is still on,” a police official said in Saharanpur.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his Twitter account and strongly condemned the incident saying that “questions must be raised on such lock-ups else justice will lose its relevance.” “UP is number one in custodial deaths, human rights violations and persecution of Dalits,” Yadav had said.

The state saw widespread violent protests in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Deoband, Firozabad, Hathras and Moradabad due to Nupur Sharma’s remarks. 

June 30,2022

deluge1.jpg

Mangaluru, June 30: The life in the port city of Karnataka was thrown out of gear as the shoddy preparedness on the part of local administration and the crumbling public infrastructure exposed the so called ‘Smart City’.

Torrential rain that lashed Mangaluru today wreaked havoc in the form of artificial flood in a majority of the city roads, besides leaving a trail of destruction. Amidst relentless rains, there were reports of damage to roads and buildings whereas minor landslides reported across the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has issued an orange alert till July 1 and yellow alert from July 2 to 4.

Trains cancelled

The services of unreserved express special Train No.06488 and 06489 between Subrahmanya Road - Mangaluru Central was cancelled due to a landslide that occurred between Padil and Mangaluru Junction section 9am on Thursday. 

Railway authorities expressed hope that the Landslip between Padil and Mangaluru Junction was likely to be restored by Thursday night.

Flights affected

Bengaluru- Mangaluru Indigo flight scheduled to arrive at MIA at 7.10am, diverted back to Bengaluru after 30 minutes of hovering over the airport due to poor visibility. It Later arrived at 12.50pm and left 1.15pm. 

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Indigo flight scheduled to land at 11.30am, landed 40 minutes late. Another arrived from Bengaluru 15 minutes late at 11.35 am and departed 50 minutes late at 12.50pm. Yet another Bengaluru Mangaluru flight arrived 25 minutes late at 2.05 pm and left at 2.59 pm, instead of the scheduled departure time of 2.35 pm.

Threat to bridge

The intense rainfall saw a side of the approach road at Maravoor bridge, connecting the Mangaluru International Airport, sink causing fear of damage to the road, PWD executive engineer, who inspected the spot, said the bridge was intact. 

He said on the approach road, there is a slight slipping of earth towards the airport side which will be attended immediately. But since traffic was restricted on the bridge, there were long queues with only one-way traffic, from either side being permitted at a time.

floods_0.jpg

Feb27.docx
deluge3.jpg

deluge2.jpg

News Network
July 1,2022

Mangaluru, July 1: Mild tremors were felt for the third day in a week at a few places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in the small hours of Friday, official sources said.

Locals said they were woken up from their sleep at around 1.15 am by a loud noise accompanied by the earthquake.

The tremors were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia town and surrounding areas.

The series of earthquakes in the area have panicked the local population.

An earth quake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the region on June 25, followed by a quake on June 28 which were felt twice on the day. The morning quake on June 28 was of 3.0 intensity on the Richter scale, while the other in the evening measured 1.8.

The report of the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited, they said. 

