Opposition wonders how to criticise this govt as most suitable words banned in parliament

New Delhi, July 14: After going through the Lok Sabha secretariat's new booklet listing unparliamentary words, opposition lawmakers are wondering how to criticize Prime Minister Modi led government in the parliament.

'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'behri sarkar', 'Jumlajeevi', 'covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' have joined everyday expressions like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' in a list of words deemed unfit for parliament ahead of a new session starting Monday.

Triggering instant protests from opposition lawmakers who say it will impede their ability to critique the government, the Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a new booklet listing unparliamentary words for both houses.

The booklet, that comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning Monday, says words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise.

'Dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' will also face the same treatment.

However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.

The diktat sparked outrage in the opposition, with Trinamool's Derek O'Brien throwing an open challenge, saying he would continue to use the words.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "You mean I can't stand up in Lok Sabha & talk of how Indians have been betrayed by an incompetent government who should be ashamed of their hypocrisy?"

The Lok Sabha secretariat's list includes a caveat that some words may not be deemed unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

The list of expressions also includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.

A quick look at some of the words listed as unparliamentary:

'Bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal', 'crocodile tears', 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie', 'untrue', 'anarchist', 'gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari', 'khareed farokht', 'danga', 'dalal', 'daadagiri', 'dohra charitra', 'bechara', 'bobcut', 'lollypop', 'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'pitthu', 'behri sarkar', 'sexual harassment', 'shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', and 'khoon se kheti', 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar'.