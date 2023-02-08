  1. Home
  Over 2.25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022: Centre

News Network
February 9, 2023

New Delhi, Feb 9: Over 16 lakh Indians renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011 including 2,25,620 last year, the highest during the period, while the lowest of 85,256 was in 2020, according to government data.

The year-wise number of Indians who renounced their citizenship was provided by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Mr Jaishankar said the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017.

In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 renounced their citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

The number in 2022 was 2,25,620, according to the minister.

For reference purposes, Jaishankar said the data for 2011 was 1,22,819, while it was 1,20,923 in 2012, 1,31,405 in 2013 and 1,29,328 in 2014.

The total number of Indians who gave up their Indian citizenship since 2011 comes to 16,63,440.

To a specific query, he said, according to information, five Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of the United Arab Emirates during the last three years.

Mr Jaishankar also provided a list of 135 countries whose citizenship Indians acquired.

To another question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the government is aware of the issue of professionals having been laid off by US companies in recent months.

"Of these, a certain percentage is likely to be Indian nationals on H-1B and L1 visas. The government of India has consistently raised issues relating to the movement of high skilled workers, including IT professionals, with the US government," he said.

"It has also been working with various stakeholders, including industry organisations and business chambers on these issues," Mr Muraleedharan said. 

News Network
February 2,2023

Lucknow, Feb 2: "I struggled," Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan said minutes after he walked out of jail on Thursday to camera crews, a small curious crowd -- and to his wife and teen son, waiting patiently, just as they had for the more than two years since he was imprisoned on his way to Hathras.

The relief was writ large on their faces but so was the pain. Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while they were going to the Uttar Pradesh town where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped. They were accused of trying to instigate violence over the death of the Hathras woman.

"I am coming to Delhi. I have to stay there for six weeks," Kappan told PTI.

"I struggled more," he laughed when asked how life had been in jail without saying anything more.

In his two and a half years in jail, his mother died. "Her name was Kadijah. She is not there to see Kappan coming home," Kappan's wife Raihana said.

"The Supreme Court granted bail in the UAPA case and his innocence was revealed. Two and a half years is not a short time. We have experienced a lot of pain and suffering. But I am happy that justice, though belated, has been served," she told PTI.

"I repeat that Kappan is a media person," Raihana stressed.

The couple has three children -- Muzammil (19), Zidhan (14) and Mehnaz (nine). "Our children are waiting to welcome him home. Their happiness was taken away. Can they forget their father? They are proud to say that Sidhique Kappan, a journalist, is their father."

Waiting outside with his mother was their eldest Muzammil, who also reiterated that his father was a journalist.

"What is the cause of my father's severe suffering for two and half years? Now we are waiting for his freedom. We are very happy. We thanks all those who have been with us."

According to Kappan's lawyer Mohamed Dhanish KS, the journalist had been lodged in the Mathura and Lucknow district jails and had been out twice -- once when he got Covid and was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi, and the second time to meet his ailing mother.

Police alleged that Kappan had links with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), and charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In September last year, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. A bench headed by then Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for six weeks after his release from an Uttar Pradesh prison.

However, he continued to be in jail because of a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. 

News Network
February 4,2023

Kasaragod: The Customs officers in Kasaragod arrested a person, allegedly with around 1.3kg of gold worth around Rs 75 lakh he tried to smuggle in from Dubai on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammed Fahiz P M (33), a resident of Citizen Nagar in Kasaragod's Chengala grama panchayat.

"He works as an accountant in a construction company in Dubai and is coming home for vacation after a year," said P P Rajeev, Customs superintendent in Kasaragod.

Fahiz was acting as a carrier. His handlers bought him free air ticket and gave him Rs 35,000, said the officer.

Fahiz landed at Kannur International Airport on Thursday. He managed to slip past the scanners and officials at the airport.

From Kannur, he boarded a train and got down at Kasaragod railway station, where the Customs officers were waiting for him. "We got specific information that Fahiz was smuggling in gold," said Rajeev.

The gold was ingeniously concealed in a metallic case used as the base of an electric bread-maker's rotating armature, Rajeev said. The gold weighed 1.3kg. 

In the past two years, Kasaragod Customs have seized 32kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 18 crore, the department said. 

News Network
February 1,2023

New Delhi, Feb 1: Presenting her fifth annual Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the government is adopting seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal. Major announcements for taxpayers were also made in the Budget.

"The budget adopts following seven priorities -- inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector," the Finance Minister said. Amrit Kaal is described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence. The finance minister said seven priorities of the budget complement each other.

She said four transformative opportunities can be used in Amrit Kaal for enhancing economic empowerment.

Here are the highlights of the Budget Speech:

* The FM proposed to increase income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime

* The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs - nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs - 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs - 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs - 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs - 20% and above 15 Lakhs - 30% under the new tax regime

* An individual with annual income of Rs 9 lakh will have to pay only Rs 45,000 as tax as opposed to Rs 60,000 earlier, she said. 

* Outlay for capital spending increased 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore in FY24

* The capex allocation is higher than the Rs 7.5 lakh crore budgeted for in the previous year and the highest on record

* Budget allocations increased to Rs 79,000 crore for affordable housing in FY24 under the PM Awaas Yojana

* Rs 35,000 crore to be provided for energy transition

* The FM proposed a cut in customs duty on lab-grown diamonds

* Incentives to replace old, polluting vehicles used by the central and state governments also proposed by teh government

* Revamped scheme for credit guarantee for small and medium businesses from April 1

* Collateral free credit of Rs 2 lakh crore under revamped scheme to be provided

* Increase in public capex key to crowding in private investments

* Integrated IT portal will be set up for reclaiming unclaimed shares and dividends

* Govt proposes to cap deductions from capital gains on investments in residential houses to Rs 10 cr

* Highest surcharge rate reduced from 37% to 25% in new tax regime

* Taxes on cigarettes hiked by 16%

* Basic customs duty hiked on articles made from gold bars

