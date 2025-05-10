  1. Home
  2. Pak targeted hospitals, school premises near military airbases: Indian Army

News Network
May 10, 2025

In a significant escalation of hostilities, the Indian Army has reported that Pakistan targeted critical civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and school premises, in Srinagar, Awantipur, and Udhampur. This incident marks a severe breach of international norms, with Pakistan's actions drawing widespread condemnation.

Details of the Attacks

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a press briefing, said that Pakistan's military launched attacks on Indian Army hospitals and educational institutions in these regions. The targeted facilities are located within or near military airbases, raising concerns about the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure. The attacks have resulted in significant damage to these establishments, though specific casualty figures are yet to be confirmed.

Indian Army's Response

The Indian Army has termed these actions as "unacceptable" and a direct violation of international humanitarian law. In retaliation, India has initiated "Operation Sindoor," a series of strikes targeting Pakistani military bases and terrorist infrastructure. The operation aims to dismantle terror networks operating from across the border and to send a strong message against such provocations.

The international community has expressed grave concern over the escalation. The United Nations has called for maximum restraint from both nations to prevent further deterioration of the situation. Countries like the United States, Russia, and China have urged India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and de-escalate tensions.

As of now, the situation remains tense. Both nations have mobilized additional troops along the Line of Control (LoC), and airspace in the affected regions has been restricted. Civilians in the targeted areas have been advised to stay indoors, and emergency services are on high alert to respond to any further incidents.

This development marks a significant turning point in the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, with the targeting of civilian infrastructure raising the stakes of the conflict. The coming days will be crucial in determining the trajectory of relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

News Network
April 27,2025

Mangaluru: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru branch and the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) have strongly condemned the alleged assault and threats against Dr. Asha Jyothi Putturaya, the Chief Medical Officer at Puttur Taluk Hospital.

The incident occurred when Dr. Asha Jyothi, during her routine rounds in the NICU, found a group of visitors violating hospital protocol. When she requested them to limit visitors to maintain NICU sanctity, two individuals, identified as Zohara and her son Abdul Samad, allegedly became aggressive, verbally abused her, and misbehaved with her in full view of patients and staff. A complaint was filed immediately, but no arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

IMA Mangaluru president Dr. Jessy Maria D'Souza called the incident a direct insult to the dignity and safety of a senior government officer, warning that inaction would set a dangerous precedent. 

AMC Mangaluru president Dr. Vatsala Kamath echoed these concerns, recalling the shocking Kolkata incident of 2024 and stressing the urgent need to protect women doctors.

District Health Officer Dr. Thimmaiah H R and Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai also condemned the incident. The MLA emphasized that doctors must be allowed to work without fear and promised legal action against the accused. In protest, the hospital's medical and non-medical staff staged a flash strike, which was later called off following assurances from authorities.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 30,2025

Mangaluru, April 30: The victim of the tragic mob lynching in Mangaluru, 36-year-old Ashraf, was assaulted for nearly two hours before his body was abandoned at the crime scene, according to sources. The incident took place near a local cricket match venue in Kudupu on April 28. The exact motive behind the attack remains under investigation. Ashraf had suffered multiple severe internal injuries, which led to his death.

Ashraf, originally from Pulpalli village in Sultan Bathery taluk, Wayanad district, Kerala, had been living in Mangaluru for the past month as a manual labourer. 

He was known to have a mild mental disability, which had caused him to wander around different areas. Abdul Jabbar, Ashraf’s brother, confirmed that Ashraf was unmarried and had no affiliations with any organization. "We had been treating his health issues for years, but his condition never fully improved," Jabbar shared. 

Despite his mental health challenges, Ashraf frequently visited family in Kerala and maintained regular contact with his brother, who provided him with essentials, including a mobile phone.

The police had initially registered the incident as an unnatural death under suspicious circumstances. However, following the autopsy, the case was reclassified as mob lynching after it was confirmed that Ashraf died from internal injuries caused by strong blows, compounded by shock and the lack of medical intervention.

In connection with the incident, 20 men have been arrested so far, with 25 suspects believed to be involved. The first person to assault Ashraf is thought to be 26-year-old autorickshaw driver T Sachin from Kudupu. Police have invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to mob violence and culpable homicide. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities collecting witness statements, CCTV footage, and mobile tower data to identify additional suspects.

Abdul Jabbar has assured full cooperation with the police as they continue to investigate the horrific attack.

‘Attempt to cover up’

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district committee of CPI(M) has accused the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate of deliberately attempting to cover up the mob lynching. The committee claims that the FIR (First Information Report) filed in this case serves as strong evidence of the police’s efforts to obscure the truth.

“The news of the incident reached the Vamanjoor Police Station within an hour of the incident. Five hours later, police arrived at the crime scene, where they found the brutalized body of the victim. By this time, the details of the incident were clear to the police, and the news had also reached Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal,” it said.

CPI(M) district secretary Muneer Katipalla alleged that the police apparently tried to weaken and possibly cover up the case due to various factors. Ravindra Nayak, a prominent BJP leader, and Manjunath, both believed to be key figures in the local political circles, are reportedly connected to the attack. The incident drew national attention, and the police were reportedly concerned that the case would cause embarrassment if it became widely known.

As part of the cover-up, Manjunath, who is said to have played a pivotal role in the mob lynching, allegedly filed a report stating that the unidentified body had been found. Despite being fully aware of the details, the police issued a lookout notice, falsely claiming that the victim may have died from falling due to intoxication or a scuffle, with only superficial injuries on his body, said Mr. Katipalla, who believes this was an effort to exonerate the real culprits and avoid further embarrassment for the local authorities.

Agencies
May 9,2025

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) was on Friday suspended indefinitely due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

A cloud of uncertainty had loomed over the future of the ongoing edition since the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata.

India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

On Thursday, a blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh amid air raid alarms and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Super League was moved to the UAE.

