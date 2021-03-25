  1. Home
  2. Passengers to be put on ‘no-fly’ list for violating covid norms in India

Passengers to be put on ‘no-fly’ list for violating covid norms in India

Agencies
March 26, 2021

New Delhi, Mar 26: As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the 'no-fly' list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidelines to curb COVID-19.

Speaking to media, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "We can win the fight against COVID-19 but the negligence of some people is creating problems. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to crack the whip."

"We can issue SoPs and guidelines in regard to COVID-19, some people are being careless. We have started putting people on the no-fly list," the Minister said.

"When you compare the air travel to surface route, travelling by buses or train, air travel is much safer," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 59,118 new COVID-19 cases, 32,987 recoveries, and 257 deaths on Thursday.

"The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme produced connectivity and affordability. We have fare-bands. The lower fare-band is a little more than that of the fare of the lower class AC car in a train," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

"I am 100 per cent confident that the UDAN scheme is a roaring success. We are building another 100 airports. We have more than 300 operational routes which will be increased to 1000," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The Minister said that demand for airports has been increased and many airports are being privatised.

"The land for the development of an airport is to be provided by the state government. In Darbhanga Airport, earlier, there was no place to park the aircraft. Eventually, the facilities are increasing and by creating a bigger terminal and by getting more lands, we will be solving the problems," he added.

All flight operations at Darbhanga airport in Bihar commenced in November last night, which has been developed under the UDAN initiative.

UDAN is a regional airport development and "Regional Connectivity Scheme" of the Government of India which was started in April 2017.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 16,2021

New Delhi, Mar 16: India recorded 24,492 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the country's infection tally to 1,14,09,831, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,856 with 131 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 9 am showed.

Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,23,432 which is 1.93 per cent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,27,543, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to the data.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 50 lakh on September 16 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 24,2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stern action against Bajrang Dal activists who attacked four nuns recently when they were travelling by train from New Delhi to Rourkela in Odisha.

In a letter to Mr Shah, Mr Vijayan sought his attention towards the reported shocking incident where four nuns including two postulants were subjected to harassment by Bajrang Dal activists and the police at Jhansi, while they were travelling by train.

"It is reported that the two postulants who had recently joined the Sacred Hearts Congregation of the Delhi Province were travelling for the first time to their homes accompanied by two nuns who were harassed and intimidated by around 150 Bajrang Dal activists," he added.

"The nuns and the postulants were forcefully removed from the train by the Jhansi police without the presence of women police officials and despite nuns showing the Aadhar ID cards, police did not accept those cards stating that they are fake," the Chief Minister said.

"It was only after the matter was taken up with higher officials and after the intervention of Lucknow IG of police, the nuns and postulants were released from the police station around 2300 hrs," he pointed out.

"You would agree with me that such incidents tarnish the image of the nation and its ancient tradition of religious tolerance and practice. Such incidents require utmost condemnation by the Union Government," Mr Vijayan said.

"I would therefore request for your kind intervention to instruct the authorities concerned to take strict action on all groups and individuals who disrupt and impair the freedom of individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 24,2021

Kolkata, Mar 24: Amid speculations that the BJP wants former India captain Sourav Ganguly to drive its fortunes in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, his former teammate and the saffron party's nominee from Moyna seat, Ashok Dinda, feels that the BCCI president would "clean bowl" the ruling TMC if he makes the much-anticipated move of joining the BJP.

Though Ganguly has been reportedly linked with the BJP since he became the BCCI president in October 2019, the most popular sports figure from West Bengal has not yet made any political commitments.

Well aware of Ganguly's leadership acumen, former West Bengal pace spearhead Dinda, who is fighting from the Moyna constituency in Purba Medinipur district, said the BJP desperately wants 'Dada' to join the party.

"Clean bowled hoe jabe (TMC will be clean bowled)... If he (Ganguly) joins, we are not looking at just crossing the 200-mark; even (full seats of) 294 is possible," Dinda, who has played 13 ODIs and nine T20Is, told PTI in an interview.

"Of course, we want Dada to join the BJP, because if he comes, it will be a landslide victory for us," he said.

West Bengal's second-highest wicket-taker after Utpal Chatterjee, Dinda was inducted into the BJP on February 24, almost three weeks after he called it quits having played for Goa in his last domestic appearance.

Dinda will contest against Trinamool Congress's Sangram Kumar Dolai, a sitting legislator since 2016.

Battling on a new pitch, Dinda said he wants 'Dada' to remain by his side even during his new innings.

"I want Dada to remain beside me, all my life. In good or bad times, he has always stood by me. Here, I have found another Dada (Suvendu Adhikari), but I want my cricket field's Dada to be with me as well," Dinda, who has 420 first-class wickets in a career spanning 14 years, said.

Asked whether he has spoken to Ganguly after joining politics, Dinda said, "It's been a busy few days. I have not been able to talk even to my family. But I know he is with me even if I have not spoken to him of late."

Ganguly, who is recovering from post-angioplasty after minor heart attacks, has recently played down the speculation of him joining BJP, saying, "We will see where it goes, what opportunities come in the way, we will take it from there."

A fiery pacer during his heydays, Dinda, who hails from Noichunpur village in Moyna seat, chose politics as he found it the best way to serve the people of Moyna.
"I have joined politics as this is the best platform to serve the people by being a part of the system. Honesty and hard work have always been my forte. I never made any false promises. I want to put in the same effort that had made me a cricketer," the 36-year-old said.

Moyna assembly constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 1.

Dinda said though politics is a different challenge, but being a sportsperson, he is strong-willed.

"On the field, you have full control over your performance. Here you have to be with the people, understand their feelings, solve their problems. Rivals will try different means to stop you, but you have to keep working hard, so it's definitely challenging. Sports has taught me how to tackle pressure and be mentally strong," he said.

Asked what made him join the saffron party, he said, "BJP is a national party and one of the world's largest parties. It has a vision. It is not corrupt. It is a party with a vision and the only platform for doing social work and serving the people."

Dinda said like Ganguly has been his cricket idol, Adhikari is his mentor in politics.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left her Bhowanipore seat in Kolkata to contest her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat in the district, where an anti-land acquisition movement catapulted the TMC to power in the state in 2011.

Adhikari, a former minister in Banerjee's cabinet, joined the BJP in December last year at a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Medinipur.

Dinda said Adhikari's party hopping is justified as he had no choice after being reduced to a "lamp post".

"If the party doesn't let you work and reduces you to a mere lamp post, it obviously becomes tough. Why deprive someone if he is willing to work? I have closely seen Suvendu da since the Nandigram days. There was bloodshed everywhere and how he worked to restore sanity. He will always be my idol in politics," Dinda said.

Dinda's vision is to turn his constituency to 'Sonar Moyna' (golden Moyna), with a primary focus on healthcare.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.