  2. People of Kerala fed up with LDF, UDF; now want BJP: PM Modi

News Network
April 2, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 2, attacked the ruling LDF and opposition UDF in Kerala, saying the people were fed up with the two fronts and wanted the development agenda of the BJP.

"Enough is enough. The people are telling UDF and LDF. The people of Kerala are seeing the development agenda of the BJP, NDA. They relate with our programmes and policies," Modi said at an election rally at Konni in Pathanamthitta district, where the famous Lord Ayyappa temple is located.

The professional community was all praise for the BJP saying it stands for bringing progressive and educated people in politics and cited the example of 'Metroman' E Sreedharan.

"How the professional community is praising the BJP. They are saying that BJP stands for bringing progressive and educated people in politics," he said.

"The active presence of a respected professional like Metroman E Sreedharan has been a game changer in Kerala politics. A man who achieved so much over the years, who made India's progress faster yet preferred BJP as a means to serve society," the Prime Minister added.

Kerala has decided that this time it is BJP and NDA, Modi said beginning his speech by chanting 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" three times.

March 28,2021

mod.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 28: Modernisation in the agriculture sector is the need of the hour as already a lot of time has been lost, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi also hailed the world's largest vaccination programme being carried out in India against Covid-19 and stressed on "dawai bhi, kadai bhi" (medicines as well as strict preventive measures).

Asserting that adopting modern practices in the agriculture sector is imperative, he said in every aspect of life newness, modernisation is essential.

"In India's agriculture sector, modernisation is the need of the hour. It has been delayed and we have already lost a lot of time," the prime minister said in his 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

"In order to create new employment opportunities in the agriculture sector, to increase farmers' income, it is equally important to adopt new alternatives, innovations along with traditional agricultural practices," he said.

The country has witnessed this during the white revolution and bee farming is also emerging as one such alternative, he said.

The prime minister's call for embracing modern practices in agriculture comes at a time when hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The government has maintained that these reform laws will boost farmers' income by bringing investment, modern practices and allow them to sell their produce anywhere across the country at the best prices.

During his radio broadcast, Modi also recalled that in March last year the nation first heard about the Janata curfew.

The Janata curfew was imposed on March 22 last year on the prime minister's appeal.

"From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against Covid-19," he asserted.

Noting that around this time last year, the question was whether there would be a vaccine for Covid-19 and by when would it be rolled out, Modi said it was a matter of pride that the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India.

Modi also said that India's 'Nari Shakti' is excelling in the sports field and lauded the recent sporting feats of cricketer Mithali Raj and shuttler P V Sindhu.

On Mann Ki Baat completing 75 episodes, Modi said it seems like just yesterday when in 2014 "we began this journey" and thanked all the listeners.

"During Mann Ki Baat, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered," he said.

Mann Ki Baat completes 75 episodes at a time when India is looking forward to marking our 'Amrut Mahotsav', Modi said underlining the importance of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence.

"The sacrifices of our great freedom fighters must inspire us to think about our duties as a citizen. This is something Mahatma Gandhi talked about extensively," he said. 

March 21,2021

Rampur, Mar 21: In a shocking incident, a man tried to stitch the private part of his wife with copper wire as he suspected that she had an illicit relationship with another person.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, about 325 kilometres from here, on Saturday. The wife, who was bleeding profusely, was admitted to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable. 

According to the police sources here on Sunday, the man, who worked as a daily wager and a resident of Milak area in the district, and his wife of two years, would often have heated arguments over what the hubby suspected her illicit relationship with another person.

On Saturday, the man, who was drunk, allegedly tied his wife with ropes and tried to stitch her private part with copper wires. Police officials said in Rampur that the woman's medical examination report revealed that the man had in fact put a couple of stitches. The man later left home leaving his wife writhing in pain. The woman could not shout as her hubby had stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, sources said.

The woman, however, managed to call her parents on phone and the latter got her admitted to the hospital, the officials said. The hubby has been arrested.

''We have registered a case in this regard.....the woman is being treated at the district hospital....we will take stern action against the guilty,'' said a senior police official in Rampur.

Police sources said that the woman had earlier lost her two-month-old unborn baby following a miscarriage after her husband had hit her repeatedly on her stomach suspecting that the child was not his.

March 20,2021

DrKasim.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 20: Dr A K Kasim, an NRI general physician and social worker, passed away at his residence in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah following a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday, March 19. He was 51.

Hailing from Uppala in Kasaragod, Dr Kasim’s family has settled in Mangaluru. He was heading the health insurance department of Asian Polyclinic in Makkah. 

According to sources, at around 11 p.m. on Thursday (March 18), Dr Kasim had contacted his relatives in Jeddah over phone and informed them that he would be coming to Jeddah on Friday (March 19) for Jum’a prayers. 

However, on Friday all phone calls made to him went unanswered. Hence, his friends in Makkah entered his house by breaking open the door and found his body near the kitchen. 

Dr Kasim was a well-known doctor and social worker in his native Uppala, Mangaluru and among NRIs in Saudi Arabia. He had been practicing medicine for past 26 years. 

An alumnus of Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Institutions, Alike and Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, he was a classmate of Karnataka’s incumbent deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan. He was also a member of M-Friends, a Mangaluru-based philanthropic forum. 

It could be recalled here that two years ago, when he was travelling to India from Jeddah, he had saved the life of a 55-year-old passenger who had suffered a heart attack mid-air on Jet Airways flight.

