  2. Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 14th time in May

News Network
May 27, 2021

New Delhi, May 27: Fuel prices were hiked again on Thursday as the petrol rate in the financial capital of Mumbai neared Rs 100. Petrol prices are up by 23 paise and diesel by around 30 paise, according to IOC.

The fresh hike marks the 14th increase this month, pushing fuel prices across the country to record highs. 

Petrol prices have already crossed 100 in various parts of the country. On Thursday, petrol stood at Rs 99.94 per litre in Mumbai.

In Delhi, price of petrol rose to Rs 93.44 while diesel increased to Rs 84.32. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol will now cost Rs 95.06 and diesel Rs 93.49.

In Bengaluru, petrol will now cost Rs 96.80 and diesel Rs 89.70.

May 15,2021

bridge.jpg

Kasargaod, May 15: Scores of houses were damaged, trees uprooted and power supply disrupted for hours across Kerala as incessant rains and strong winds continue to lash the state on Saturday even as severe sea incursion disrupted normal life in the coastal areas.

According to the latest update of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a red alert, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rains, was sounded in five northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty winds speed reaching 40 Kmph, is likely at one or two places in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, it added.

High range and coastal areas in the central and northern districts mainly bore the brunt of the nature's fury in the last 24 hours.

As the water level in major rivers like Meenachil, Achankovil and Manimala was rising steadily, authorities cautioned people living on its banks to be vigilant.

The shutters of the Kallarkutty, Malankara and Bhoothathankettu dams in hill district Idukki were opened and that of the Maniyar in Pathanamthitta was raised as a precautionary measure following high inflow in the catchment area. Trees were widely uprooted and fell upon houses and vehicles, causing rampant destruction across the state. Uprooted trees also caused traffic blocks in several places while the movement in Munnar-Vattavada road in Idukki was disrupted for some time. 

NDRF personnel were trying to remove trees and clear the paths, authorities said. Heavy rains and gusty winds, accompanied by extensive sea incursion, continued to cause widespread destruction in the coastal hamlets of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts.

Valiyathura pier, one of the oldest sea bridges in the state located here, developed a crack in the strong winds which hit the shores since last night.

A portion of the over 200 metre-long structure, which offers a breath-taking view of the sea, seemed tilted to a side in the morning, locals said. The entrance of the bridge was blocked and placed under police security considering the safety of people.

Besides Chellanam in Ernakulam district, rough sea and high tidal waves wreaked havoc in Kaipamangalam, Chavakkad and Kodungallur in Thrissur, Pallithura in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrikkannapuzha in Alappuzha and Beypore and Koyilandy in Kozhikode districts.

 Initial reports said hundreds of houses were damaged in coastal belts across the state as sea water seeped in following high waves. A large number of people were shifted to relief camps in various districts, arranged in adherence to Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram has rescued three fishermen from a small fishing boat off northern Kannur district on Friday night. Local fishing boats and MEW boats were not able to go out for rescue, an ICG statement said.

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 26,2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Weeks after 17 Muslim boys lost their jobs in the South Zone War Room after being falsely accused of being part of a bed allocation scam, only one has been deputed back to work. 

The development occurred after BJP MP LS Tejaswi Surya, along with other BJP leaders on May 4 stormed into the South Zone War Room and read out a list of 16 Muslim boys, and demanded to know why they were appointed. Ayesha Sheikh, a BBMP staffer had out of the war room in solidarity with the 16 victims. 

In fact Surya had read selectively read out the names of 16 Muslims out of the 205 staff in the war room. 

After the accusation, the boys were promptly dismissed from their positions at the War Room. They also faced questioning in the Jayanagar police station. The investigation into the matter showed that none of the boys had any relation with the bed allocation scam. 

However, the whole incident created a social media storm, and the firm that had hired the staff, Crystal Infosystems and Services stated that they would rehire them after they were cleared by the police. 

Despite this, and the fact that the boys have been fully cleared, only one of the 17 has been returned to work at the South Zone War Room. Out of them, six have given in their resignation, feeling like they had been targeted based on their religion and unwilling to continue working there. The rest of them have the intention to continue, but are not being appointed. 

According to the staff at the South Zone War Rooms, there are many reasons why they were not deputed their older positions, none of which have anything to do with the allegations. The positions they vacated when they were dismissed had to be filled at the earliest since the War Room has to be working at full capacity. 

In addition to this, the BBMP is in the process of reducing the number of workers, as a fall in infection and new triage centers lessen the workload of the war room. Further, the downsizing of the staff is also in relation to new systems being put in place for home isolation and discharge, two tasks looked after by the War Room staff.

The war room staff state that they are not withholding the jobs, but appointing them whenever vacancies come in. This includes offers to appoint them in other War Rooms. However, they have declined these offers as the locations are too far away or there is a decrease in the pay they would receive. 

While the young men are unable to earn their bread, the War Room staff insist that they will, eventually, be appointed.

May 24,2021

New Delhi, May 24: Amid the rising number of black and white fungus cases in India, a person has now been diagnosed with a yellow fungus infection. 

In the national capital region (NCR), it has been witnessed first in Ghaziabad on Monday (May 24, 2021) and the yellow fungus is reportedly more dangerous than the black and white fungus.

The patient is currently being treated at ENT surgeon Dr Brij Pal Tyagi's hospital. 

The symptoms of yellow fungus are said to be lethargy, weight loss, low appetite, or no appetite at all. Subsequently, more severe symptoms of yellow fungus can also be the leakage of pus. It also reportedly affects the healing process of wounds and slows it down. It also results in sunken eyes and organ failure and eventually leads to necrosis.

Yellow fungus is a fatal disease because it starts internally and it's important for a person to seek medical treatment as soon as he/she notices any symptoms.

The treatment for yellow fungus is the amphotericin b injection, which is an anti-fungal drug.

Poor hygiene mostly causes the yellow fungus infection and getting rid of old food and faeces helps in containing its spread. Too much humidity can also cause the infection as it promotes the proliferation of bacteria and fungus. The humidity can remain between 30% and 40%.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister on Monday morning said that so far, 5,424 cases of Mucormycosis have been reported in 18 states and UTs.

"Out of 5,424 cases, 4,556 patients have a history of COVID-19 infection. 55% of the patients had diabetes," he added.

