A platform to demonize people? Study reveals how YouTube videos are targeting India’s Muslims, women

Agencies
June 14, 2022

Influencers backing BJP have used YouTube videos to spread conspiracy theories and hateful content targeting Muslims and women in the biggest market for the platform by user base, according to a report by the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.

The NYU Stern Center report highlighted the case of India to press Alphabet Inc.’s Google-owned video platform to look at its recommendations to boost content moderation and disclose information on how algorithms recommend and remove content. 

India has more than 450 million YouTube users, nearly double the size of the platform’s US base. The videos have helped fuel a conspiracy theory that Muslims spread Covid as a form of “jihad’, or holy war, according to the report titled “A Platform ‘Weaponized’: How YouTube Spreads Harmful Content – And What Can Be Done About It.”

The report also cited examples of rivalries between street rival vendors turning violent after a YouTube video campaign that singled out Muslims as well as anti-Muslim rhetoric often blending with online attacks on women. 

“A spate of misogynistic rants by nationalistic Indian YouTube influencers have made such invective popular on the platform,” the report said. “The diatribes, many of which include physical threats, are often delivered as selfie videos.”

A YouTube spokesperson said the recommendations detailed by the report were priorities for the platform though greater algorithmic transparency makes it harder to protect its systems. 

“We work to provide ongoing insights into how recommendations work, through blog posts, videos, interviews and more,” the spokesperson said. 

Requests for comments from the BJP and the Ministry of Home Affairs also remained unanswered.

Intensified hostility

With over 1.3 billion people and growing Internet use, India is an important and profitable jurisdiction for social media companies. However popular support for the Hindu nationalist agenda of Modi’s BJP puts big tech companies in a spot when it comes to balancing free speech with curbs on hateful content.  

While the report noted that religious divides existed in India long before YouTube came to the picture, “widespread social media use has intensified the hostility.” 

The report comes amid an ongoing controversy in India where two ex-BJP officials made derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed on a news channel and on social media, dragging New Delhi into a diplomatic spat with several Middle Eastern trading partners. It has also led to sporadic religious clashes in several parts of India.

The police have arrested a YouTuber from Kashmir for allegedly uploading a video that showed beheading an effigy of one of the suspended officials, local media reported, reflecting the challenges of curbing hate messages on the platform. 

Speaking at World Economic Forum in Davos last month, YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki said the platform faced a test in keeping ahead of people creating misinformation and making sure it understood what they are. She said YouTube missed only about 10 to 12 content-violating videos per 100,000 views of videos on the platform, citing the company’s latest research. 

June 7,2022

Mangaluru, June 7: Dakshina Kannada-based biker Syed Mohammed Salim Tangal passed away today a private hospital in Thokottu, here.

The 31-year-old, hailing from Arekala in Ullal, Mangaluru taluk, had toured India and overseas countries along in his Bullet motorbike. He was a member of Bulls Club of the city and toured India, Nepal, and Bhutan in 39 days and covered 12,635 km.

Saleem, employed in the Gulf used to go riding whenever he visited India.

In 2018 January, he rode the bike from Mangaluru to Mumbai in 38 hours covering 2,210 km. In the same year, he covered a 2,500 km ride to Hyderabad also. He had reportedly visited more than 100 villages during his travel. 

“It is one of the most memorable journeys of my life. I did face a few problems — travelling in the wrong direction once, maintenance and repairs on the bike etc. North Indians have a lot of respect for South Indians and it is not at all dangerous to travel alone. Whenever I needed a break, I relaxed near toll gates as I felt they were safer. On an average, I covered a maximum of 500-800 kms per day and there were also days when I rode only 50 kms,” Saleem had said.

Although Saleem had not planned in advance for the trip, he had always wanted to ride to Nepal. From Mangaluru, he travelled to Hyderabad, Nagpur, Varanasi and Sanwali. On the Indian- Nepal border, after all the formalities and permits, he travelled to Chitwan district and spent about three days there. Subsequently, he went to Pokhara and Jomsom.

“At a few stretches, it was very difficult to ride. In fact, two-wheeler riders generally denied permission there because of the risks involved. I had to ride at a very slow speed. It took almost two days to complete 100 kms,” he had said. He also participated in the Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium Rider Mania in Nepal.

June 10,2022

New Delhi, June 10: Amid protests over criminal remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Muhammad, the apex child rights body NCPCR alleged on Friday that children were used in many of these demonstrations and that it would take strict legal action in the matter.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo has claimed that children were used in many of these "violent demonstrations".

"Instances of use of children in violent demonstrations have come to notice again today. Strict legal action will be taken and not a single extremist ('charampanthi') will be spared," Kanoongo said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, Kanoongo had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe if children were engaged by "anti-social" elements in the recent communal violence in Kanpur.

The communal violence in parts of Kanpur during protests against the remarks on Prophet Muhammad last week left at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, injured.

June 11,2022

Ranchi, June 11: Two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi over the comments made by two suspended BJP spokespersons on Prophet Muhammad, officials said on Saturday.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 10 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, to control any further flareups, they said.

Internet has also been suspended in the district, they added.

Over two dozen people were injured in the clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday, officials said.

Thirteen of the critically injured people were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), doctors there said.

"Two of them died late last night. The conditions of three people are serious and they are battling for their lives. The injured include CRPF personnel and policemen," a RIMS official said.

Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha was admitted to the Medica Hospital with head injury, officials said.

Besides the head, he also received injuries in other parts of his body on being hit by stones, they said.

Some Hindutva outfits have called for a Ranchi bandh on Saturday, asking traders to keep their shops shut in protest against the violence.

Condemning the violence, Governor Ramesh Bais has asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take strict action against those involved.

The violent protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

