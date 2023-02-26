  1. Home
  2. PM highlights govt's outreach, underscores backwardness among Pasmanda Muslims

News Network
February 27, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the importance of good governance for reaching the last mile, saying such an approach will have no scope for discrimination and corruption.

Modi also underscored backwardness among Pasmanda Muslims as he highlighted his government's efforts to reach out to the most deprived sections of society with its various welfare schemes.

In a post-budget webinar on "reaching the last mile", the prime minister said his government is launching a special mission for the most deprived among the tribals.

"We have to quickly provide various facilities to our tribes people in over 200 districts and over 22,000 villages of the country. Similarly among our minorities, especially among Muslims we have Pasmanda Muslims. How we have to take benefits to them... as they even today after so many years of Independence remain far behind," he said.

The backward sections of Muslims are described as Pasmanda Muslims.

Modi said the policy of saturation, a reference to maximum coverage of various schemes, and the approach of reaching the last mile complement each other.

The prime minister said along with money, political will is needed for development and asserted that the development of tribal communities has been a priority for his government.

Emphasising the importance of good governance and constant monitoring for the desired goals, he said, "The more emphasis we put on good governance, the more easily our goal of reaching the last mile will be accomplished."

For the first time, he asserted, the country is tapping the huge potential of its tribals at this scale, adding that the latest Union Budget has paid special attention to taking the mantra of reaching the last mile to tribal and rural areas.

This post-budget brainstorming is important from the point of view of implementation and time-bound delivery. This also ensures proper utilisation of every penny of taxpayers money, he said.

A "whole-of-the-nation" approach is needed to rapidly provide facilities as a special mission for the most deprived among the tribal community, he said.

In the context, the prime minister said the aspirational district programme has emerged as a successful model in terms of reaching the last mile.

Monday's address was the fourth in a series of 12 post-budget webinars organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Modi gave the example of new approaches in the immunisation and vaccine coverage in Mission Indradhanush and the Covid pandemic to illustrate the power of good governance in the last mile delivery.

He said as opposed to the earlier practices when the poor ran after the government for basic facilities, now the government is reaching the doorsteps of the poor.

"The day we decide that every basic facility will be provided to every citizen in every area, then we will see what a big change will come in the work culture at the local level. This is the spirit behind the policy of saturation. When our aim is to reach everyone, then there will be no scope for discrimination, nepotism and corruption," he said.

He said work has started on more than 60,000 "Amrit Sarovars" and 30,000 of them have already been constructed.

Thousands of crores of rupees have been allocated to the Jal Jeevan Mission for making drinking water available in rural areas, he said.

Till 2019, only three crore houses in rural areas received piped drinking water and their numbers have now crossed 11 crore, he noted.

"These campaigns are improving the standard of living of those Indians living far and wide, who have been waiting for such facilities for decades. We do not have to stop here. We also have to review what can be done to further strengthen the water committee," he added.

The prime minister asked stakeholders to discuss ways of linking housing with technology for finding ways of making strong but affordable houses, finding easy ways of benefiting from solar power and group-housing models acceptable in both urban and rural areas.

He noted that this year's budget has kept Rs 80 thousand crore for housing for the poor.

A target has also been set in this budget to completely get rid of sickle cell disease. For this "whole of the nation approach" is needed, he said, noting every stakeholder related to health will have to work fast. 

News Network
February 15,2023

New Delhi, Feb 15: The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with the 2022 Coimbatore car cylinder explosion case.

The raids are being conducted at over 60 locations across the three states.

On October 23 last year, Jamesha Mubeen, a suspected terrorist, was killed after a gas cylinder in the car he was travelling in exploded in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple at Kottaimedu in the communally sensitive Ukkdam area.

The explosion that happened a day before the Diwali festival was termed as ‘Lone wolf’ attack.

The city police had earlier seized 75 kg of explosives, documents from Mubeen including the drawing of a flag resembling that of ISIS and wordings like those who touched Allah’s name will be uprooted, PTI reported.

Six people were arrested by the police for allegedly helping Mubeen purchase explosives on e-commerce platform and transport them from his rented house to another house. 

News Network
February 14,2023

New Delhi, Feb 14: In what is widely seen as a retaliation by the BJP government for a documentary that is critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a "survey operation" at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in the national capital and Mumbai, as part of a tax evasion investigation.

The action immediately attracted condemnation from the Opposition, calling it an "undeclared emergency" and that the Modi government was "scared" of criticism.

The BBC said it was "fully cooperating" with the Income Tax Department and "hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible".

Officials said the department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm. The survey operations under the I-T Department means that it only covers the business premises and not raid residences or other locations of promoters and other functionaries.

Sources said around two dozen tax department officials were part of the team that conducted searches at the BBC office in Delhi while in Mumbai, BBC studios were searched. Documents and laptops were learnt to have been seized by tax officials.

The BBC was facing the ire of the BJP government and the Sangh Parivar over its two-part documentary series 'India: The Modi Question', which was critical of Modi's handling of Gujarat riots in 2002 when he was the Chief Minister of the state. The government had invoked emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021 to block YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

The I-T Department's action also came a day after the first leg of the Budget Session of Parliament concluded, which was read as an attempt by the government to ensure that the Opposition does not get an immediate chance to raise the issue. The Supreme Court had earlier this month refused to ban the documentary, describing the petition as "entirely misconceived".

Congress targeted the government with its General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh saying, "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest)."

"Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC," Ramesh said while Congress tweeted from its official handle, "first came the BBC interview and it was banned. Now Income Tax raids at BBC offices. Undeclared emergency."

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the action against the BBC showed that the Modi government is scared of criticism. "We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer," he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra tweeted, "wow, really? How unexpected."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the action against BBC as the beginning of "ideological emergency". "When a government stands for fear and oppression instead of fearlessness, then one should realise the end is near,” he tweeted. 

PM has reached heights of dictatorship: AAP 

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party slammed the Centre over the Income Tax survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the "heights of dictatorship".

The I-T department conducted the operation earlier in the day as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, according to officials.

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question" even as the Centre blocked access to this series at multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing any links.

"Modi ji, you have reached the heights of dictatorship," said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is also the party's national spokesperson, in a tweet in Hindi, reacting sharply to the survey.

News Network
February 17,2023

Twitter Inc. has shut two of its three India offices and told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black.

Twitter, which fired more than 90 per cent of its roughly 200-plus staff in India late last year, closed its offices in the political center New Delhi and financial hub of Mumbai, people aware of the matter said. The company continues to operate an office in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru that mostly houses engineers, the people said, declining to be identified as the information is private. 

Billionaire Chief Executive Officer Musk has fired staff and shut offices around the world as part of an effort to get Twitter financially stable by late 2023. Yet India is regarded as a key growth market for US tech giants from Meta Platforms Inc. to Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which are making long-term bets on the world’s fastest-growing internet arena. Musk’s latest moves suggests he’s attaching less importance to the market for now.

Twitter has evolved in past years into one of India’s most important public forums, home to heated political discourse and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 86.5 million followers. Yet revenue there isn’t significant for Musk’s company, which also has to contend with strict content regulations and increasingly savvy local competition.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An exodus of workers — many of whom were fired — since Musk’s acquisition has raised concerns about whether Twitter can sustain its operations and regulate content. Musk this week said he may need till the end of the year to stabilize the company and make sure it’s financially healthy.

Since the $44 billion buyout, Twitter has failed to pay millions of dollars in rent for its San Francisco headquarters and London offices, been sued by multiple contractors over unpaid services, and auctioned off everything from bird statues to espresso machines to raise money. 

Musk has also openly floated the idea of bankruptcy, and cited a “massive drop” in revenue as advertisers fled over concerns about Twitter’s ability to weed out undesirable content. The platform has also experienced significant glitches and outrages, most recently just this month.

