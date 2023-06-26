PM makes strong pitch for Uniform Civil Code, asks ‘how can country run on 2 laws?’

  1. Home
News Network
June 27, 2023

New Delhi, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, while addressing party workers under the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, questioned if 'triple talaq' was inalienable from Islam, why it isn't practised in Muslim-majority countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. 

Batting for the Uniform Civil Code, implementing which has been part of BJP's election manifestos, he said it doesn't work to have "different set of rules for different members of a family" and a country can't run on two laws. Egypt, whose 90 per cent population is Sunni Muslims, abolished triple talaq 80 to 90 years ago, he pointed out.

"Those who advocate for triple talaq, these people hungry for a vote bank, are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters," the PM said.

He said triple talaq doesn't just concern women, but destroys entire families too. When a woman, who the family marries off to someone with a lot of hope, is sent back after triple talaq, the parents and brothers are pained with concern about the woman.

"Some people want to hang the noose of triple talaq over Muslim daughters to have a free hand to keep oppressing them," PM Modi said, adding that these are the people who support triple talaq.

"This is why Muslim sisters and daughters, wherever I go, stand with the BJP and Modi," he added.

The PM took a swipe at those who oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying they are inciting some people for their own interests, "Indian Muslims will have to understand which political parties are provoking and destroying them for their own benefit," he said, pointing out that our Constitution also talks about equal rights for all citizen. The Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC, he added.

PM Modi also slammed "those who accuse the BJP", saying if they really were well-wishers of the Muslims, then most families from the community wouldn't have been lagging behind in education and employment, and forced to live a difficult life.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant 'triple talaq' and entails imprisonment up to three years. The Supreme Court has said there is no bar on granting anticipatory bail in such cases, provided the court hears the complainant woman before granting pre-arrest bail.

A Uniform Civil Code means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption, and succession are likely to be covered by a common code. States such as Uttarakhand are in the process of framing their common code.

The Law Commission earlier this month initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC, by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week said that Uniform Civil Code is part of the Directive Principles of the Constitution of India and that the Opposition is exaggerating the issue by labelling it as "politics of vote bank".

News Network
June 23,2023

Bengaluru, June 23: A record number of 75 Indian universities featured in ‘Times High Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023’. Last year, 71 Indian varsities had featured in the rankings. 

With Japan having 117 institutes and China 95 universities in the list, India is the third most-represented nation in the rankings. 

While IISc is ranked 48th, the second highest ranked university in India is also from Karnataka – JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, which comes 68th.

Others in the top 100 include Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Bajhol, Himachal Pradesh at 77th position and Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala, ranked 95th.

In all, India has one university in the top 50, four universities in the top 100 and 18 universities in the top 200.

Other Indian universities to make the rankings include the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, (106th); Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu, (111th); Saveetha University, Tamil Nadu, (113th); Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, (128th); Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Punjab, (131st); and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (137th).

This is the 11th edition of 'THE’s Asia University Rankings', and this year 669 universities are ranked, up from 616 last year, and 31 countries and regions are represented, from Turkey in the west to Japan in the east.

News Network
June 13,2023

The new boss of social media firm Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, has outlined her plans for "Twitter 2.0.", after taking over from Elon Musk a week ago.

She says the company is "on a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source".

Since Mr Musk bought Twitter last year, it has faced criticism over its approach to tackling disinformation.

In the last month, the company lost its head of trust and safety and pulled out of the EU's disinformation code.

In a series of tweets, which was also emailed to employees, Ms Yaccarino echoed Mr Musk's goal, that Twitter must transform the "global town square".

She said this would help "drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us."

"Users need to know that the town square is not biased," Ray Wang, the chief executive of Silicon Valley-based research firm Constellation told the BBC.

Mr Musk, who is a self-described "free speech absolutist", has criticised Twitter's policies on moderating content, arguing that it needed to be a genuine forum for free speech.

But his moves to reinstate right-wing accounts, whose views he has shared, and loosen moderation have driven away advertisers. In December, revenue reportedly fell by 40% to a year earlier.

For advertisers to return, they need to know what to expect in terms of user content and engagement, Mr Wang said.

"She is definitely someone who can balance out Elon and go toe-to-toe with him as he respects her," he added.

Since buying Twitter last year for $44bn (£35.1bn), Mr Musk had been under pressure to find someone to lead the firm so that he could focus on his other businesses, which include electric carmaker Tesla and rocket firm SpaceX.

On 12 May, Mr Musk, who recently reclaimed the title of the world's richest person, announced that Ms Yaccarino would succeed him as the chief executive of Twitter in six weeks time.

However, she started the role earlier than expected, just days after the resignation of the firm's head of trust and safety.

Ms Yaccarino is credited with helping to steer media giant NBCUniversal through upheaval in the industry caused by changing technology.

In her former role, she overhauled the company's advertising sales business and was behind the 2020 launch of its advert-supported streaming platform Peacock.

She now oversees business operations at Twitter, which has been struggling to make money, while Mr Musk continues as the company's executive chairman and chief technology officer.

"We believe Linda has a solid vision for Twitter with a lot of wood to chop that can be turned around," Daniel Ives from Wedbush Securities said.

"This is a great first step and she knows the task ahead for Twitter to monetise the platform which remains the golden goose." 

