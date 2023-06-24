  1. Home
  2. PM Modi conferred with 'Order of the Nile' – Egypt’s highest state honour

News Network
June 25, 2023

Cairo, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with 'Order of the Nile' award in Cairo by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. ‘Order of the Nile’ is Egypt's highest state honour. PM Modi arrived in Cairo of Egypt on Saturday for a two-day State visit – a first bilateral visit by any Indian prime minister in the past 26 years -- during which the two countries seek to enhance their strategic partnership.

PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. PM Modi was received by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly who welcomed him with a warm embrace.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour. After landing in Cairo, PM Modi tweeted: “I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt…I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations."

An enthusiastic Indian diaspora welcomed the prime minister to the chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Vande Mataram' as he arrived at his hotel in Cairo. An Egyptian woman dressed in a saree greeted PM Modi with 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' from the movie 'Sholay', which the prime minister listened to carefully and also appreciated her.

Later on Saturday, PM Modi met the India Unit, a group of Egyptian ministers led by PM Mostafa Madbouly and discussed deepening trade and economic relations with Egypt.

During the meeting, the talks were focussed on range of areas including “trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties."

After the roundtable with his Egyptian counterpart, PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community. Later, PM Modi met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. With him, PM Modi discussed extremism and radicalisation.

PM Modi has also met some prominent personalities in Egypt. PM Modi met “Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East & North African region" who later said he found the prime minister to be an “unbelievable man, wise, humble and with great vision."

On Sunday, PM Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo and spent nearly half an hour there.

PM Modi has also met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Later on Sunday, PM Modi has also visited the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to honour the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for Egypt during the First World War. Paying a floral tribute, PM Modi signed the visitor's book at the Cemetery. Prime Minister Modi will engage with the Indian diaspora residing in Egypt.

News Network
June 14,2023

Chennai, June 14: Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji broke down in tears when he was being taken to a hospital for a medical checkup by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday morning. The minister has been arrested in an alleged money laundering case.

The ED on Tuesday raided Mr Balaji's home before taking him away for questioning. The minister was arrested this morning after hours of questioning.

As the probe agency took Mr Balaji for a medical examination after the arrest, there were dramatic scenes at a government hospital in Chennai. The DMK leader was seen weeping copiously in an ambulance as his supporters outside shouted slogans against the Enforcement Directorate.

The minister was bodily taken out of the ambulance as he kept wailing.

"He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when he called him by his name. He is under observation... there is a swelling near his ear, doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)... these are symptoms of torture," DMK leader PK Sekar Babu said. 

"Senthil Balaji is undergoing treatment," said Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin. "We would face it legally. The DMK will not be cowed down by the BJP's intimidation."

Mr Balaji's wife has moved the Madras High Court against his arrest. The High Court has agreed to an urgent hearing of the case. The DMK leader's wife has alleged that the arrest was made without any notice or summons. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Mr Balaji at the hospital today. 

Recently, Income Tax (IT) authorities searched the properties of Mr Balaji's associates across the state. This came after the Supreme Court allowed the Enforcement Directorate to continue its investigation into cash-for-jobs allegations against Mr Balaji dating back to when he was a minister during the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime. The Supreme Court had also allowed the agency to proceed with its investigation into the alleged money laundering case.

The ruling DMK had accused the BJP of targeting the party in panic after being unseated in Karnataka in recent assembly elections.

Chief Minister Stalin slammed the BJP-led central government for the raids on Mr Balaji and said the party is resorting to "politics of intimidation".

The ED on Tuesday raided Mr Balaji's residence, his office at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur district. Chief Minister Stalin condemned the searches at the Secretariat, saying that the BJP's "politics of threatening their political rivals through backdoor tactics" will not work.

Mr Stalin further said that conducting a raid at the Secretariat is a violation of the federal structure of the country.

Mr Balaji is the Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, and the Karur District Secretary of the DMK.

News Network
June 11,2023

Udupi, Jun 11: Two teachers lost their lives and two others including the driver suffered critical injuries when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a bus near Sitanadi Jakkanamakki in Hebri talluk of Udupi district in the wee hours of Sunday. 

The teachers were returning to Udupi after attending a wedding in Channagiri and the bus was heading to Agumbe from Udupi.

The victims have been identified as Subbanna Ganiga, working as a first class assistant at the Udupi DDPI office, and Soma Shekhar, a physical education teacher at Indira Nagar School, Udupi. 
 
Another teacher Sudarshan and car driver Satish have been admitted to Manipal Hospital with severe injuries. 

The intensity of the collision was such that the car that had got stuck inside the front portion of the bus. 

The incident reported took place at around 1:30 a.m. Pramod, a Samaritan, who was passing by this route, put all the four people in his car and took them to Hebri Government Hospital where two people were declared dead. 

News Network
June 23,2023

Riyadh, June 23: Saudi officials say close to 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in the country so far for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, the vast majority by air.

This year's pilgrimage will be the first without the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, starting in 2020. More pilgrims are expected to arrive before the start of the Hajj on Monday.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able. It is one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

The Saudi media ministry Thursday that more than 1.49 million foreign pilgrims had arrived through its international ports up to Wednesday, with 1.43 million travelling by air.

Saudi officials have said they expect the number of pilgrims in 2023 to reach pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, more than 2.4 million Muslims made the pilgrimage.

