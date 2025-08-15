PM Modi flags ‘illegal’ immigration in I-Day speech, announces demography mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, announced the launch of a “high-powered demography mission” aimed at addressing what he described as the threats posed by illegal immigration.

Without naming specific groups, he alleged that there was a “well-thought-out conspiracy” to alter the country’s demographic balance. “These infiltrators are taking away the livelihoods of our youth, targeting women, misleading tribal communities, and grabbing their lands. This will not be tolerated,” he said.

Modi also claimed that demographic changes in border areas posed a threat to national security and could lead to conflict. “No country can surrender before infiltrators. Then how can we? Not allowing such activities is our duty to our ancestors who gifted us an Independent India,” he added.

Illegal immigration, particularly from neighbouring Bangladesh, has been a recurring political flashpoint in several states, including West Bengal. Authorities have recently intensified identity checks on workers in various cities to detect foreign nationals living as Indian citizens.

The Prime Minister’s remarks were seen as a message to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose party has accused the Centre of targeting Bengali-speaking Indians under the pretext of anti-immigration measures. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also accused the BJP of promoting xenophobia, citing a recent Delhi Police incident in which a translation was referred to as being “written in Bangladeshi.”

BJP leaders have rejected these allegations. The party’s media cell chief, Amit Malviya, called Banerjee’s statements “deeply irresponsible” and said she should be held accountable under the National Security Act.