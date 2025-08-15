  1. Home
  2. PM Modi flags ‘illegal’ immigration in I-Day speech, announces demography mission

PM Modi flags ‘illegal’ immigration in I-Day speech, announces demography mission

Agencies
August 15, 2025

IDay.jpg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, announced the launch of a “high-powered demography mission” aimed at addressing what he described as the threats posed by illegal immigration.

Without naming specific groups, he alleged that there was a “well-thought-out conspiracy” to alter the country’s demographic balance. “These infiltrators are taking away the livelihoods of our youth, targeting women, misleading tribal communities, and grabbing their lands. This will not be tolerated,” he said.

Modi also claimed that demographic changes in border areas posed a threat to national security and could lead to conflict. “No country can surrender before infiltrators. Then how can we? Not allowing such activities is our duty to our ancestors who gifted us an Independent India,” he added.

Illegal immigration, particularly from neighbouring Bangladesh, has been a recurring political flashpoint in several states, including West Bengal. Authorities have recently intensified identity checks on workers in various cities to detect foreign nationals living as Indian citizens.

The Prime Minister’s remarks were seen as a message to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose party has accused the Centre of targeting Bengali-speaking Indians under the pretext of anti-immigration measures. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also accused the BJP of promoting xenophobia, citing a recent Delhi Police incident in which a translation was referred to as being “written in Bangladeshi.”

BJP leaders have rejected these allegations. The party’s media cell chief, Amit Malviya, called Banerjee’s statements “deeply irresponsible” and said she should be held accountable under the National Security Act.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 15,2025

station.jpg

New Delhi: India is working towards becoming self-reliant in the space sector and preparing for the launch of Gaganyaan, its indigenous human space flight mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, he said India was also developing its own space station and recalled that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from a space mission.

"Our Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the space station. In the coming days, he is returning to India," Modi said.

The prime minister said it was a matter of pride that India has been making strides in the space sector and 300 start-ups were working only in this sector. "This is the strength of the youth of the country and our confidence in them," Modi said.

ISRO is working on India's first indigenous human spaceflight mission -- Gaganyaan -- which is expected to be launched in 2027.

The first module of India's own space station is planned for launch in 2028 and a full-fledged Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035.

Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 private space mission that lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the International Space Station on June 26. He returned to Earth on July 15.

Along with three other astronauts -- Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) -- Shukla conducted over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions during the 18-day mission.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 5,2025

Kundapura.jpg

Udupi, Aug 5: What was meant to be a joyful visit to see her father during a school holiday ended in heartbreak for a family in Shedimane village, Kundapura taluk. An 8-year-old girl, Sannidhi, lost her life after being bitten by a venomous snake inside a plantation on August 3.

Sannidhi, daughter of Sridhar Madivala and Jyothi, was the youngest and only girl among their four children. She was a Class 3 student at Mandi Moorukai Government Higher Primary School.

According to police, Sannidhi had gone to meet her father, who was at work in the family’s plantation near Beppare Guddeyangadi. Before she could reach him, a venomous snake struck her. The frightened child ran home screaming in pain.

Family members rushed her first to Hebri Government Hospital and later shifted her to Manipal Hospital for advanced care. Despite doctors’ efforts, she could not be saved.

Following a complaint by her father, a case has been registered at Amasbail Police Station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 6,2025

vetdoc.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 6: In a tragic incident, 27‑year‑old veterinarian Dr Keerthana Joshi, daughter of chartered accountant Ganesh Joshi and a native of Bappalagudde, Puttur, was found dead at her residence in Mangaluru on Monday night.

While the exact reason behind her death remains unclear, preliminary reports suggest that she died by suicide. It is reported that she hanged herself late on Monday night.

Her body was later taken to her family home in Puttur, where the last rites were performed.

Dr Joshi had recently completed her MD in Veterinary Science and was practising privately in Puttur, Kollur, and Mangaluru. She is survived by her parents, Ganesh and Veena Joshi, and her sister, Dr Meghana Joshi.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.