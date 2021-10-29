PM Modi reaches Vatican along with Ajit Doval, meets Pope Francis

  1. Home
News Network
October 30, 2021

Rome, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on Pope Francis at the Vatican and discussed with him issues covering a range of areas of interest, including Covid-19, general global perspectives and maintaining peace and tranquility.

 It is the first-ever one-to-one meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013.

At the Vatican, Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Prime Minister also met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican City State.

Ahead of the historic meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that the Prime Minister will have a separate meeting with the Pope. “He will be meeting his holiness on a one-to-one basis,” he said during a press conference in Rome.

“Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will pay a call on His Holiness, Pope Francis at the Vatican City, and thereafter, he will attend G20 sessions, where he will also hold more bilateral meetings and we will continue to keep you informed,” Shringla said.

The meeting could, after a certain period of time, be followed up by delegation-level talks, he said.

“The Vatican has not set an agenda. I believe, tradition is not to have an agenda when you discuss issues with His Holiness. And I think we would respect that. I am sure the issues would cover a range of areas of interest in terms of the general global perspectives and issues that are important to all of us, Covid-19, health issues, how we can work together to maintain peace and tranquility and this is something that, I think would be the general trend in the discussions,” the Foreign Secretary added.

News Network
October 23,2021

Jammu, Oct 23: Security has been beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s maiden visit to the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 on Saturday, officials said.

They said a thick security cover has been thrown around the BJP office at Jawahar Nagar in the city where Shah is likely to pay a visit.

Similarly, roads leading to Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) have been made off-limits for three days from Saturday as the Union home minister is expected to attend an event there, they added.

It will be Shah’s first visit to Kashmir after the Centre revoked J-K's special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories in August 2019.

The officials said additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, especially in Srinagar.

Official sources said 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in the wake of the recent spate of civilian killings.

Bunkers manned by paramilitary CRPF have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of the valley, the officials said.

They said the aim of constructing new bunkers and putting more personnel on the ground was to cut the free movement of militants.

The officials said barricades have been put up on the roads across the valley, especially in the city, while frisking and checking of people has been intensified.

The mobile internet services on a dozen towers -- mostly in the areas where non-local labourers were killed in the past week -- were snapped three days ago as part of the security measures, they said.

The officials said police have started stringent checking of documents of two-wheelers plying on the roads and many have been seized by police.

However, IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar had said these steps were purely related to terror violence.

"Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror #violence. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon'ble HM," he tweeted on Thursday. 

News Network
October 17,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 17: Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has said JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy is not a politician, but a dealer, and he does not do any work without benefits.

"I have seen Kumaraswamy from close quarters. He does not do any work without seeking benefits. It is impossible for the JDS to win by-elections. He has fielded (Muslim) candidates to help BJP.

"It is not politics, it is a deal between JDS and BJP. Kumaraswamy does not do anything without a deal. He is a dealer," he told reporters late yesterday evening at the Bengaluru International Airport.

He was replying to a query on Kumaraswamy hitting out at Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for orchestrating "political genocide" of Muslim leaders in Congress party.

Further turning on the heat against Kumaraswamy, Khan accused him of collecting money from Byrathi Suresh, an independent candidate, to defeat Iqbal Ahmed Saradagi in the legislative council polls in 2012.

"Who supported Byrathi Suresh? How much money was taken from him? With the help of ex-Chikkanayakanahalli MLA Suresh, the meeting was fixed at UB City flat. How much money was taken then? It was for defeating Saradagi, wasn't it? Doesn't he (Kumaraswammy) know? Siddaramaiah did not defeat Saradagi, but JDS who defeated him. Invite Kumaraswamy for a debate on this," he said.

Kumaraswamy had alleged Siddaramaiah was responsible for the defeat of Saradagi, a protege of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in the legislative council polls in 2012.

Kumaraswamy also had blamed Siddaramaiah for clandestinely working for Byrathi and defeating CK Abdul Rehman, the official candidate of the Congress and grandson of late CK Jaffer Sharief, in the byelection to Hebbal assembly constituency in 2016.

He also held Siddaramaiah responsible for the ouster of Roshan Baig from the party. "The only reason for doing this was that he had questioned the state leadership's poor performance in the last Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Baig himself had blamed Siddaramaiah for his suspension from Karnataka Congress.

Kumaraswamy also had rapped Siddarmaiah for insulting Tanvir Sait, who was making sincere efforts to empower the secular forces in the polity.

The supporters of Sait had protested against Siddaramaiah for serving their leader notice for attempting to forge an alliance with JDS for the Mysuru mayoral election in February this year.

Kumaraswamy had also blamed Siddaramaiah for the six years suspension of MA Salim who had linked KPCC President DK Shivakumar to an irrigation scam as a minister and defended VS Ugrappa who entertained his conversation.

News Network
October 16,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 16: A young man was brutally murdered by his friends-turned-instant enemies during a party at a lodge in the coastal city in the wee hours of Saturday, Oct 16.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanush (20), a resident of Pachchanadi area of Mangaluru.  

It is learnt that six friends – Prameet, Jaison, Karthik, Durgesh, Prajwal and Dhanush – were having a party at a lodge near Pumpwell last night to celebrate Dasara festival.

At around 2:30 a.m. a fight broke out between Jaison Surathkal and Dhanush. When the verbal clash turned into physical fight Jaison reportedly stabbed Dhanush with a sharp weapon. 

Dhanush suffered deep injury in the attack. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment but the doctors confirmed that he was brought dead.

