  1. Home
  2. PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 7,000 cr in poll-bound Rajasthan

PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 7,000 cr in poll-bound Rajasthan

News Network
October 2, 2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

The development comes as the state of Rajasthan is gearing up for the looming assembly polls. 

Prime Minister dedicated the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline to promote a gas-based economy. 

"The pipeline has been built at a cost of about Rs 4500 crores. Prime Minister will also dedicate the LPG Plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in a net reduction in the running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million Km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million tons of CO2 emission per annum. He will also dedicate additional storage at Ajmer Bottling Plant, IOCL," added the release.

Prime Minister dedicated a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1480 crores.

This project will help ease the transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts. Further, the foundation stone for constructing and widening the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) from two lanes to four lanes in Sawai Madhopur will also be laid. This project will help provide relief from the problem of traffic jams.

The railway projects being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include the projects involving the doubling of the Chittorgarh - Neemuch Railway line and the Kota – Chittorgarh Electrified Railway line.

These projects have been completed at a cost of more than Rs 650 crores and will strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. They will also boost tourism to historic sites in Rajasthan.

PM Modi also dedicated tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of the Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya. A modern 'tourist interpretation and cultural centre' has been developed at Nathdwara, where tourists can experience various facets of the life of Shrinathji. Further, he also dedicated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota to the nation.

After visiting Rajasthan, the Prime Minister in the afternoon will go to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 2,2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

The development comes as the state of Rajasthan is gearing up for the looming assembly polls. 

Prime Minister dedicated the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline to promote a gas-based economy. 

"The pipeline has been built at a cost of about Rs 4500 crores. Prime Minister will also dedicate the LPG Plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in a net reduction in the running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million Km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million tons of CO2 emission per annum. He will also dedicate additional storage at Ajmer Bottling Plant, IOCL," added the release.

Prime Minister dedicated a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1480 crores.

This project will help ease the transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts. Further, the foundation stone for constructing and widening the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) from two lanes to four lanes in Sawai Madhopur will also be laid. This project will help provide relief from the problem of traffic jams.

The railway projects being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include the projects involving the doubling of the Chittorgarh - Neemuch Railway line and the Kota – Chittorgarh Electrified Railway line.

These projects have been completed at a cost of more than Rs 650 crores and will strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. They will also boost tourism to historic sites in Rajasthan.

PM Modi also dedicated tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of the Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya. A modern 'tourist interpretation and cultural centre' has been developed at Nathdwara, where tourists can experience various facets of the life of Shrinathji. Further, he also dedicated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota to the nation.

After visiting Rajasthan, the Prime Minister in the afternoon will go to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 20,2023

erdogan.jpg

United Nations, Sept 20: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the issue of Kashmir during his address to world leaders at the high-level 78th session of the UN General Assembly session.

"Another development that will pave the way for regional peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia will be the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Kashmir through dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan,” Erdogan said in his address to the General Debate Tuesday.

"As Turkiye, we will continue to support the steps to be taken in this direction,” he said.

His comment comes weeks after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi during which both the leaders discussed strengthening trade and infrastructure relations.

Erdogan said it was a matter of pride that India was playing a role at the United Nations Security Council. He said he favoured making five permanent and 15 'temporary' members as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"Those 20 (5+15) should be permanent members of the UNSC in rotation. But as you know, the world is bigger than five. When we say the world is larger than five, what we mean is that it's not only about the US, UK, France, China and Russia," he said.

In recent years, the Turkish leader has referred to the issue of Kashmir in his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session.

Last year, Erdogan raked up the issue of Kashmir during his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session here.

“India and Pakistan, after having established their sovereignty and independence 75 years ago, they still haven't established peace and solidarity between one another. This is much unfortunate. We hope and pray that a fair and permanent peace and prosperity will be established in Kashmir,” Erdogan had said.

In 2020, Erdogan in his pre-recorded video statement to the General Debate had made a reference to Jammu and Kashmir. India had at that time termed it as “completely unacceptable”, saying Turkey should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2023

Bill.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 21: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the women's reservation bill with near-unanimous backing, setting it on course to be cleared by the Rajya Sabha possibly by Thursday evening.

It was the first time that the women's quota bill, the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill in Parliament's terminology, had been put to vote in the Lok Sabha and it glided past the 2/3rds bar with a massive 454-2 leap, with only both members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, who had demanded a quota for Muslim and OBC women within the larger quota, voting against the affirmative action measure, which has been decades in the waiting.

The landslide support came in spite of the opposition failing to secure acceptance of its demands - that it should be implemented immediately rather than by 2029 as the government has proposed, quota for OBCs and Muslims within the general quota, and for clubbing a caste-wise headcount with the decennial census. This showed that the bill is likely to cruise through the RS as well on Thursday, bringing the prospect of enactment of a law reserving one-third seats in Parliament and legislatures tantalisingly close.

Government sources stressed that once the bill was passed by Parliament and got the President's assent, it would automatically apply to all state assemblies without having to secure ratification by them.

Criticism fails to turn into opposition

Parliament has the prerogative to decide the number of seats in state assemblies, which have no role to play in this regard," a senior government functionary said.

PM Narendra Modi, who vigorously pushed for the long-delayed legislation, was jubiliant. "Delighted at the passage of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across party lines who voted in support of this bill," he posted on social media site X.

"The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women's empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process," he tweeted.

Given the bill's troubled history - it was brought to Parliament five times only to be cast aside in view of resistance which would often take an aggressive turn - its smooth passage came as an anti-climax to many and a pleasant surprise for legions of women activists.

The opposition parties, which unanimously saw the bill as a move timed to coincide with the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, refused to give the government a free pass. Congress and others pressed for immediate rollout. Congress also reversed itself on the issue of "quota within quota". It had refused to concede the demand of OBC parties in 2010, leading to the demise of the bill after it was passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Congress also demanded tagging a caste census with the decennial enumeration exercise, in a marked pivot towards the "social justice" platform.

But the criticism did not translate into opposition, something that appeared to be testimony to the PM's sense of timing as well as the influence that women have begun to wield in many parts.

It was home minister Amit Shah who parried the opposition's insistence on immediate rollout by saying that for anything to be considered, the bill had to go through first. "Yesterday was Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, so let the bill have an auspicious beginning," he said.

A few amendments moved by the government relating to the numbering of the Constitution amendment bill were also cleared by the House. When the proposed legislation goes to the Rajya Sabha for consideration, it will be called the Constitution (106th Amendment) Bill, officials said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.