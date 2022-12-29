  1. Home
PM Modi's mother Heeraben, 99, dies in Ahmedabad

December 30, 2022

Ahmedabad, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She was 99. 

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tribute informing about his mother's death.

PM Modi, who was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch a series of projects, arrived in Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister's Office or PMO tweeted that he will join today's scheduled programmes in Bengal via video conferencing.

"PM @narendramodi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," tweeted the PMO.

The Prime Minister, 72, was seen shouldering his mother's bier. The body was then put in an ambulance and the Prime Minister climbed in.

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," a family source said.

Heeraben used to live with PM Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with his mother during his Gujarat visits.

In June this year, PM Modi wrote a blog on her 99th birthday. In the blog, the Prime Minister wrote about various aspects of his mother's life which "shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence."

"This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother's centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his," he had written in the blog post.

The Prime Minister, in the blog, says compared to him his mother's childhood was extremely difficult, adding that she lost her mother early in her life and that continued to pain her.

"Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income," the Prime Minister wrote recounting the early days of family hardship.

"Whenever I go to Gandhinagar to visit her, she offers me sweets with her own hands. And just like a young child's doting mother, she takes out a napkin and wipes my face once I finish eating. She always has a napkin or small towel tucked into her saree," the Prime Minister wrote underscoring his mother's focus on cleanliness, adding that "she was extremely particular that the bed should be clean and properly laid out".

December 25,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 25: A day after a middle-aged Muslim merchant was stabbed to death in communally sensitive Krishnapura area of Surathkal on the outskirts of the city, his brother suspected political motive behind the brutal crime. 

Abdul Jaleel, who owned a grocery store, was stabbed by two assailants at fourth block last night by two bike-borne miscreants. He breathed his last in a hospital.

“He was innocent and law abiding citizen, who did not involve in any political activity or any organisation. He was staying with his wife and children at Katipalla. He was making a living running a shop for last 15 years. He shared good bonding with people of all religions. An innocent was murdered for politics,” said victim’s aggrieved brother Muhammad, who urged the police to nab the culprits and prevent such incidents in the future. 
 

December 28,2022

New Delhi, Dec 28: India plans to re-start the “Air Suvidha” portal for Covid-negative declaration for passengers coming from six Asian countries, including China, from next week after 39 passengers tested positive in random screening at the airports in the last two days, Union Health Ministry sources said on Wednesday, noting that the government was apprehending a rise in the Covid-19 cases over the next few weeks.

The portal would be operational for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore, sources said. The next few days would be utilised to improve the screening and logistics facilities at airports and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would visit Delhi airport on Thursday for a review.

In the last two days, more than 6,000 people were screened at the airports, of which 39 tested positive. The Centre, however, is unlikely to introduce the universal mask mandate and no decision has been taken on the fourth booster dose for doctors, nurses and frontline workers.

The Air Suvidha portal was launched in August 2020 for international passengers to share their negative RT-PCR test results details before they embark on the journey, but it was discontinued in November this year. Once it restarts, travelers from these six countries would have to upload their RT-PCR negative certificates before boarding.

The random screening at airports would continue.

Sources said the ministry would closely watch the Covid-19 scenario for the next 40 days as it would be critical to determine whether BF-17 – the SARS-CoV-2 variant causing havoc in China – would cause a surge in India.

The health ministry sources, however, didn’t respond to queries on whether the government plans to increase the level of testing to pick up the early signals of a surge. So far, the government only ordered random sampling of 2 per cent of international passengers besides asking the states to send more samples for genetic sequencing.

A nationwide dry-run of India’s Covid-19 preparedness on Tuesday has revealed availability of more than 2.79 lakh isolation beds and nearly 2.45 lakh oxygen-supported beds. In addition, there are nearly 65,000 ICU beds and 50,000 ICU beds with functional ventilators. “But even with a surge, the number of hospitalisations would be less this time,” the sources said. 

December 16,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 16: New Mangalore Port welcomed MS Nautica, the third cruise ship of the season, that docked at around 6 am on Thursday. The cruise vessel, belonging to Norwegian cruise liners, carried a total of 548 guests on board, and 397 crew members. Various arrangements were made to ensure a pleasant experience for cruise passengers. A local tour operator reserved 10 buses, tourist vans and taxis for city tours.

The overall length of the ship is 180.45 metres with a carrying capacity of 30,277 gross tonnes and a draft of 6.0 metres. The vessel, en route to Male (Maldives), arrived in India from Muscat and previously berthed at Mumbai and Mormugao Port. The passengers were given a traditional welcome.

Before embarking on a local tour, an elderly Australian couple visiting Mangaluru for the first time said that this was their second cruise this year. “We are happy that cruise ships have resumed sailing after the pandemic.”

The local tour operator said that around 350 passengers took part in city tours. They were taken to Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara Temple, the local market, Karkala Gomateshwara statue, Soans farm, Thousand Pillar Temple in Moodbidri, St Aloysius Chapel, Belmont House and Achal cashew factory. Around 20 cruise passengers had opted for lunch hosted by one of the locals.

When the vessel was about to sail out of Mangalore Port to Cochin Port at around 5 pm, a male passenger suffered a mild heart attack. The passenger was immediately shifted to a private hospital. His condition is stable and he is likely to join the rest of the passengers at their next destination.

