  1. Home
  2. Police instructed us to demolish madrasa, say villagers; top cop denies claim

Police instructed us to demolish madrasa, say villagers; top cop denies claim

News Network
September 9, 2022

madrasaassam.jpg

In what may spark controversy, villagers of Darogar Alga char in Assam’s Goalpara district alleged that they tore down a madrasa on instruction from the police, a charge which the superintendent of police dismissed as baseless.

The locals asserted that the communication was sent to a fellow villager having connections in the force and it was he who asked people to pull down the structure.

The police, however, denied the charge saying they were only investigating a case of alleged terror links of two persons, now absconding, who was teaching at the seminary.

According to the police, the Darogar Alga madrasa and a reed house on its premises were demolished on Tuesday by the villagers themselves after the emergence of "suspected jihadi links" with its two teachers, who were reportedly Bangladeshis.

“I was among those who pulled down the two structures. I was working in my jute field on the riverside when Shukur Ali (a villager) called me to the madrasa compound. He asked me and five-six others to help him demolish them," Rahim Badshah, a local, told PTI here.

Ali is a self-proclaimed BJP worker in the sandbank. His motorcycle carries a lotus (BJP party symbol) sticker. Several such stickers are also visible on the walls of his residence.

"When I asked Ali why we should demolish the madrasa, he said that SP (superintendent of police) and DSP (deputy superintendent of police) sirs have asked us to do so. When I reached the madrasa compound, the media were already there," Badshah claimed.

Several other villagers corroborated Badshah’s assertion.

When asked, Ali accepted that the media was invited beforehand to cover the demolition and the structures were pulled down in front of them. However, he was silent on the police asking him to demolish the madrasa.

When approached for his comment, Goalpara Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy said the force had "absolutely no role" in bringing down the seminary and the adjacent temporary one-room house.

"From our side, there was no communication for the villagers saying that they proceed with it (demolition). Had it been planned, the district administration would have taken the steps accordingly,” Reddy told PTI over the phone.

Reddy said that the villagers never thought the madrasa teachers who had left suddenly had links with terror outfits.

“That the teachers were Al-Qaeda jihadis was a piece of shocking news for them. We are only investigating that case. We visited the place many times before to collect statements of the villagers,” he said.

On Monday evening, Ali had reportedly called a few village elders at the madrasa compound and claimed that the DSP of Goalpara had sought the demolition of the two structures.

One of the villagers, who attended the gathering, claimed to have recorded the entire conversation on his mobile phone.

PTI is in possession of the purported audio clip, where a voice allegedly of Ali's is heard telling the people to bring down the madrasa.

"Ali had told us that the DSP and the local police station in charge were on the way to meet us on Monday night. He was continuously on the phone and after some time said they were not coming," the villager told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The SP, when asked, said he was not aware of the meeting and so he "cannot comment on speculations".

“I think whatever is happening in other districts might have acted as a trigger, but we are not sure,” the SP said.

Demolishing the madrasa by the Darogar Alga villagers was in contrast with the three cases of Morigaon, Barpeta and Bongaigaon where the respective district administrations pulled down the seminaries following arrests of teachers for their alleged links with terror groups.

Another villager Soinuddin Sheikh said, "On Tuesday morning, Ali told me that a police officer will come after some time and we should demolish the madrasa before his arrival. I had cut some knots of the reed walls of the house and left for my work. I was not present when the madrasa was brought down."

Somesh Ali of Darogar Alga confessed that the structures were demolished because the villagers got scared of Ali's alleged message from the police and did not want the force to enter their char with heavy equipment like bulldozers.

"The madrasa was built with public money. If we break it, the materials can be used again for other purposes. That is why we decided to pull it down before police arrived," he added.

He stated that around six men demolished the structures within half an hour at around 9:30 am on Tuesday and a crowd of around 25-30 people, mostly women, were present, as the men folk had left for work.

Somesh Ali and Badshah alleged that Ali took away all the materials of the reed house, where the two alleged Bangladeshi nationals lived, to construct a clubhouse as per the "instructions of the DSP sir".

Loose sheets of tin and reed walls were seen lying at Ali's house, about 200 metres from the madrasa compound. Ali, when asked, did not respond to the allegations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 27,2022

Mysuru, Aug 27: In a shocking development, two girl students have accused a prominent swamiji of a prestigious mutt of repeated sexual harassment. 

The victims are said to be the inmates of the girls hostel run by the mutt from central Karnataka. They have approached Odanadi Seva Samsthe, the city-based NGO engaged in rescue, reintegration and empowerment of trafficked and sexually exploited women and children, seeking justice.

The NGO, after a counselling session, produced the girls before the Child Welfare Committee.

According to Odanadi, the victims have revealed to the counsellors that the swamiji would summon girl students to his private room, on the pretext of extending help to the family members in distress, and subject them to sexual harassment.

The victims also alleged that they were abused and issued life threats by the hostel staff if they refused to oblige to the swamiji's wishes.

The girls were sent out of the hostel as they refused to ‘serve’ the swamiji. They decided to approach their relatives in Bengaluru instead of going home. An auto rickshaw driver took them to Cottonpet police station and the police handed them over to their parents later, Parashuram of Odanadi Seva Samsthe said, quoting the victims.

The girls have made serious allegations against a swamiji of a prestigious mutt in the state. We have shared the details with Superintendent of Police of Mysuru, Parashuram said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 8,2022

PK.jpg

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar suggested that his former colleague Prashant Kishor may be working to help the BJP covertly, the political strategist hit back with a set of photos, without comment.

In a tweet, now deleted, Kishor shared four photos featuring Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In all photographs, the Bihar chief minister can be seen greeting Modi with folded hands and smiling at the prime minister. 

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar slammed Kishor, who had said that JD(U)'s decision to switch alliance will have a regional and not national impact, calling him a "publicity expert".

Does he know how much work has been done since 2005, he wondered and suggested that Kishor may be working to help the BJP covertly. "'His statements have no meaning," he said.

Kishor had earlier taunted the Bihar Chief Minister for dumping the BJP and forming a new coalition government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and the Congress. He had said that upheaval was a "state-specific" phenomenon and unlikely to have nationwide ramifications. He had also claimed that the latest volte face by Kumar was symbolic of the "political instability" that has come to plague the state ever since the rise of "new BJP" under the leadership of Narendra Modi. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 29,2022

hijaborder.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Supreme Court of India today sought response from the Karnataka government on pleas challenging the high court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notice to the state on the pleas and posted them for hearing on September 5.
 
The bench also pulled up the petitioners, who sought adjournment in the matter, and said it would not permit "this kind of forum shopping".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he would accept notice in the bunch of petitions and added, there is no need for a response affidavit.

Mehta said since the case involved a pure question of law, no reply affidavit from Karnataka govt is needed. He told SC petitioners had mentioned 6 times seeking urgent hearing.

Petitioners through Mohd Nizamuddin Pasha said urgent hearing was sought when exams were round the corner.

Pasha and other advocates said they need to prepare with the case. The SC said "you were mentioning for urgent hearing without being prepared with the case?"

One of the appeals in the top court has alleged "step-motherly behaviour of government authorities which has prevented students from practising their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation".
The appeal said the high court in its impugned order "had vehemently failed to apply its mind and was unable to understand the gravity of the situation as well as the core aspect of the Essential Religious Practices enshrined under Article 25 of the Constitution of India".

"Wearing of hijab or headscarf is a practice that is essential to the practice of Islam," it has added. Karnataka high court in March had held that the prescription of uniforms is a reasonable restriction that students could not object to and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in education institutions saying they are without merit.

The hijab row had erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest outside college over being denied entry. After this, boys of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves.

This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka. As a result, the Karnataka government said that all students must adhere to the uniform and banned both hijab and saffron scarves till an expert committee decides on the issue.

On February 5, the pre-University education board released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and that no other religious attire will be allowed in colleges.

The order stated that in case a uniform is not prescribed by management committees, then students should wear dresses that go well with the idea of equality and unity, and do not disturb the social order.

A batch of appeals was filed against the government's rule in the Karnataka High Court by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in educational institutions.

On February 10, the high court had issued an interim order stating that students should not wear any religious attire to classes till the court issues the final order.

The hearings related to the Hijab case concluded on February 25 and the court had reserved its judgement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.