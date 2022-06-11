  1. Home
  2. Political parties engineer riots – why people should suffer for BJP’s sins?: Mamata Banerjee

June 11, 2022

Kolkata, June 11: As protesters and police clashed in West Bengal for the second day over a suspended BJP leader's remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said some political parties want to engineer riots and questioned why the people should suffer for the BJP's "sins".

"I have said this before. For two days now, normal life in Howrah has been disrupted and incidents of violence engineered. Some political parties are behind this and they want to trigger riots. But this will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken. The BJP has sinned, and the people will suffer?," she tweeted.

At Howrah near Kolkata, a protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad turned violent yesterday. This morning, another clash with reported in the same area.

Police threw tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after stones were thrown at them, news agency ANI reported. The administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the area till Wednesday. Internet has been suspended across the district till Monday, officials said.

Earlier, on Thursday, protesters had put up road blockades at several places in Howrah.

The Chief Minister had then asked them to call off their agitation in the state and go to New Delhi to protest.

The remarks by Nupur Sharma and now expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal has tarnished the image of India across the world and they should be arrested, Ms Banerjee had told reporters.

Huge protests were reported from across nine states after the Friday prayers.

In Jharkhand's Ranchi, 2 people died of gunshot injuries killed and 12 others -- four of them policemen -- were injured as protesters clashed with police.

Clashes also broke out in several towns in Uttar Pradesh, with over 200 people arrested in this connection.

Prohibitory orders have now been clamped in several areas in the country to prevent any untoward incident.

June 8,2022

New Delhi, June 8: Mithali Raj, one of the greatest female cricketers to have played the game, on Wednesday announced retirement from all forms of international cricket, having made a significant contribution in popularising the women's game during a storied 23-year-long career.

The trailblazer ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs from 232 ODIs, the most in the format.

With an overall tally of 10868 runs, she is also the leading-run getter in women's cricket across formats.

The 39-year-old featured in 89 T20 Internationals and even though she got to play only 12 Tests in her long career, she managed to score a double hundred and remains the only woman cricketer from India to do so in the longer format.

She had retired from the T20 format in 2019 and her decision to stop playing all formats was expected after India's underwhelming ODI World Cup campaign in March. She was the captain of the team in the ICC mega event.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows," Mithali wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket."

The cricketer attained legendary status with her exploits with the bat for over two decades.

When she made her India debut back in 1999, women's cricket was a neglected sport but now it has become a career choice with millions of girls aspiring to be like her.

"Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour," she further wrote in her statement.

"I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright.

"It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well."

She said another journey beckons her as she would love to stay involved with the game.

"I love and contribute to the growth of Women's Cricket in India and world over. Special mention to all my fans, thank you for all your love & support."

Mithali played in as many as six ODI World Cups and also holds the record of scoring seven half-centuries in a row.

She is the only Indian captain - male or female - to have led India in two World Cup finals (2005 and 2017).

The team's performance in 2017 had given a huge fillip to the women's game.

However, a fairy tale ending eluded her five years later in New Zealand, where India made an early exit from the competition after an inconsistent campaign.

June 9,2022

Mangaluru, June 9: The Government First Grade College, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, has revoked the suspension of six Muslim girls after they gave an undertaking on June 8 that they will abide by the dress code.

After the suspension of six girls, the college had suspended one more girl last week. On June 7, another 24 students had been suspended. 

A total of 46 students including 29 students who had remained absent and 11 students who had maintained a distance from pro-hijab protests in the college last week attended classes by adhering to the college dress code.

However, 24 students who were suspended on Tuesday were not present. There are 101 Muslim girl students pursuing their studies in the college. 

Sanjeeva Matandoor, MLA, Puttur who is chairman of the College Development Committee, said that, for revocation of the suspension, students have been told to give an undertaking in writing that they will abide by the dress code prescribed by the college.

The MLA said that many students are attending classes while some, including some boys who are supporting girls wearing hijab in classrooms, continue to stay away from the classes.

He said that the college will suspend students who violate the dress code in defiance of the order of the Karnataka High Court, and the subsequent decision taken by the committee.

June 5,2022

Mangaluru, June 5: SDPI leader Mohammed Shareef has filed a complaint against a policeman for uploading a fake video of the incident related to the abuse of police personnel in Mangaluru. DCP (Law and order) Hariram Shankar said that a notice will be issued and disciplinary action taken the cop.

A couple of young motorists had allegedly abused the police personnel posted at Kannur on the city's outskirts on May 27. The police had already arrested 12 persons. Three more youth were arrested by the Madiwala police for allegedly obstructing police on duty.

In his complaint to DCP, Mohammed Shareef accused a cop attached to Kavoor station of morphing the video clipping showing youth abusing the police personnel and sharing it in his WhatsApp status.

As the case pertaining to the abusing of the police personnel was in progress, the police should have remained impartial. Instead, he with prejudiced notion has acted partially and his act is illegal, the complainant charged and urged DCP to initiate action against the cop. 

Shareef had submitted the complaint along with the documents pertaining to the uploading of the status.

