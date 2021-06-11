Political strategist Prashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar; sets off political speculation

  1. Home
News Network
June 11, 2021

kishorepawar.jpg

Mumbai, June 11: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday called on NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here and held talks with him for around three hours, setting tongues wagging in political circles.

NCP sources said apart from discussing the prevailing political situation, Pawar hosted lunch for Kishor.

The meeting got over by around 2 pm, but neither Kishor nor Pawar spoke to the media persons gathered outside 'Silver Oak' (NCP chief's residence).

This is Kishor's first meeting with Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. He had helped craft the election strategy for these parties in the assembly elections. 

After the assembly poll results, the election strategist had said that he was "quitting this space". Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar downplayed the meeting, saying that Kishor has already said he will not be a political strategist anymore.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said many leaders are in touch with Kishor, while NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal said he was no aware of the agenda of the meeting.

Stating that Kishor was a successful political strategist, Bhujbal said he was sure that Pawar will take into account Kishor's suggestions.

Kishor had met Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 before the latter became chief minister. 

News Network
May 31,2021

New Delhi, May 31: India's economy grew by 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, restricting the full-year contraction to 7.3 per cent, official data showed on Monday.

The fourth quarter growth was better than the 0.5 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2020-21.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 3 per cent in the corresponding January-March period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

In 2020-21, the Indian economy contracted by 7.3 per cent against 4 per cent expansion in 2019-20, showing the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NSO had projected a GDP contraction of 7.7 per cent in 2020-21 in its first advance estimates of national accounts released in January this year.

The NSO, in its second revised estimates, had projected a contraction of 8 per cent for 2020-21.

China has recorded a 18.3 per cent growth in January-March 2021.

News Network
May 30,2021

Dubai, May 30: The suspension of carriage of passengers on India-UAE flights has been extended, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced.

This came as India's official count of Covid-19 cases surpassed 20 million on Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000.

The suspension of entry for travellers from India was to have ended today, May 4, but now it has been extended until further notice.

Oman extends travel ban on India, Pakistan

Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by international or local carriers. The only exemptions are UAE citizens, diplomats, official delegations, golden residency visa holders, and flights of businessmen.

Exempted travelers must take a Covid PCR test no more than 48 hours prior to travel – down from 72 hours.

They must also take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and the eighth days of entry. They must also undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The NCEMA did not specify when the suspension would be lifted.

An official with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) told Khaleej Times: “A final date about when the suspension will be lifted is under continuous assessment. We are closely monitoring the situation in India.”

India-UAE flights were first suspended for 10 days from 11.59pm on April 24.

Cargo flights between the two countries are not affected.

Transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for India can operate.

Travellers coming from India through other countries must have stayed in those countries for at least 14 days in order to be allowed entry to the UAE.

The GCAA called on all travelers affected by the decision to contact the relevant airlines to reschedule their flights.

With 3.45 million active cases, India recorded 357,229 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose 3,449 for a toll of 222,408, health ministry data showed.

The UAE reiterated its support for the Republic of India and its tireless efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic, underscoring its full solidarity with India in these challenging circumstances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its condolences to the government and people of India over Covid-19 victims and wished a speedy recovery to all patients.

The ministry also expressed hope that India would overcome this difficult period as soon as possible.

News Network
June 10,2021

New Delhi, June 10: India saw a massive jump of 6148 fresh fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, as the country's death toll rose to 359,676, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) data showed on Thursday morning. This is the highest number of fatalities recorded in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic in a single-day.

The number of new cases remained below the 100,000-mark for a third straight day, as 94,052 people tested positive in this period. However, this also marks the second consecutive rise in fresh cases, though marginal. With this latest single-day jump, India’s cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has risen to 29,183,121, the data showed.

The humongous rise in daily fatalities could be attributed to the revised figures given by the Bihar government. On Wednesday, Bihar initially reported 20 new deaths, and an overall death toll of 5,478. Later, a backlog of 3,951 fatalities was added, taking the actual death toll to 9429.

According to Thursday's data, 151,367 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of such cases to 27,655,493, while the recovery rate improved to 94.76%. Active cases fell further to 1,167,952, a decline of 63,463 cases, and are currently at 1,167,952, comprising 4% of the total number of positive cases.

Also on Thursday, the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) put the number of samples tested for Covid-19 on June 9 at 2,004,690, as against 1,985,967 tests on June 8. A total of samples have been tested for the infection 372,198253, according to ICMR’s data.

On June 8, the Union health ministry reported 86,498 fresh infections from the preceding 24 hours; this was for the first time since April 6 that the country’s Covid-19 tally saw an addition of less than 100,000 new cases in a single-day. A day later, the number of new cases rose marginally to 92,596. The number of daily fatalities on the two days stood at 2219 and 2123 respectively.

India has the second-highest cumulative Covid-19 cases in the world, after the United States. In terms of related deaths, it is third, behind the US and Brazil, respectively.

