  2. Polling under way in all 40 Assembly seats of Goa; peaceful so far

News Network
February 14, 2022

Panaji, Feb 14: Polling began Monday morning in Goa, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats, election officials said. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, the officials said.

Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. They include 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

To check the spread of Covid-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said. Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said. The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party.

The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates There are 105 all-women polling booths, also called as the 'pink booths'.

Earlier, there were was a pink booth in every constituency, the official said. The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections.

The Congress then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in the last one month for the saffron party, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance in Goa.

The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while ally GFP has fielded three. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for the party in the coastal state.

News Network
February 3,2022

Jeddah, Feb 3: Saudi Arabia announced new travel restrictions on Thursday that will enter into force on Feb. 9.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that all Saudi citizens must take the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to travel outside the Kingdom effective from Feb. 9 (Rajb 8).

According to the Interior Ministry, all arrivals to the Kingdom, including citizens, must submit a negative PCR result 48 hours before their departure to the Kingdom, regardless of their immunization status.

News Network
February 10,2022

Alleging that the mindset behind the hijab row is that of the Congress, Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday said as part of the grand old party's 'toolkit', an attempt is on to create a wrong impression about India at the world stage.

He also hit out at the Congress' state President D K Shivakumar, accusing him of spreading lies and inciting people.

"As part of the Congress' toolkit, an attempt is on to create a wrong impression about India on the world stage. It is part of a systematic conspiracy to disturb communal harmony," Kateel said in a video statement.

"For political reasons and due to selfish motives, the Congress is trying to undermine India's dignity before the world," he said, adding that the mindset behind the hijab row is Congress' and it is 'dangerous.'

The Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada was reacting to Shivakumar's claims that students hoisted the saffron flag by replacing the tricolour at the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga, during an anti-hijab protest on Tuesday.

Accusing Shivakumar of trying to mislead the people of the state, Kateel said, "it is a continuation of their toolkit and his statement that the national tricolour flag was lowered to hoist the saffron flag is far from the truth."

The saffron flag was hoisted on an empty flagpole and not by lowering the national flag, he said. Shivamogga college authorities and police officials too have clarified that the national flag was not lowered to put up a saffron flag.

Further reminding that the BJP has sacrificed to hoist the national fag at the Kashmir's Lal Chowk and at Hubballi's Eidgah maidan, Kateel said, "There was a time during the Congress' rule, when it was impossible to hoist the national flag at the Eidgah maidan and Kashmir, for years they have followed divide and rule policy and had incited communal feeling."

News Network
February 14,2022

Udupi, Feb 14: A meeting of various organisations was held at Udupi on Sunday to discuss ways to maintain peace in the district in the wake of the hijab-saffron shawl row.

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who chaired the meeting, told reporters that the organisations that took part in the meeting responded positively to the view that untoward incidents should be avoided over the issue and everyone should wait till the High Court gave a final verdict.

The meeting asked the student community not to wear hijab or saffron shawls over the uniform during the interim period, Bhat said. The higher secondary schools is reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government.

Though Bhat said all organisations were invited, the Campus Front of India (CFI), who are supporting the cause of Muslim girl students’ right to wear hijab, did not attend the meeting convened by the MLA. 

