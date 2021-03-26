Polling underway for 30 seats in 1st phase of Bengal elections amid tight security

  1. Home
March 27, 2021

Kolkata, Mar 27: Polling began at 7 am on Saturday for the 30 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid tight security, officials said.

More than 73 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 191 candidates in these seats, most of which are located in the once-Naxal-affected Jungle Mahal region.

The elections are being held following Covid-19 guidelines in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram and six in Paschim Medinipur, besides the seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur -- the home turf of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The elections, which will continue till 6 pm, are being held amid tight security with the Election Commission deploying around 730 companies of central forces, guarding 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises, officials said.

Each company of the central forces consists of 100 personnel, they said.

Besides, 22,092 state police personnel have also been deployed at strategic locations, they added.

Long queues were seen outside many booths even before polling began with people stepping out early to avoid the sweltering heat, besides the uncertainty of being able to cast their votes in case of violence later in the day.

Most of the voters and political party workers were seen without masks amid a resurgent coronavirus. In some booths, the voters were provided masks, while santisers were made available at all the locations.

The Trinamool Congress is contesting 29 of the 30 seats, while supporting an Independent in the Joypur assembly segment in Purulia as the nomination of its official candidate Ujjwal Kumar was rejected by the EC due to a discrepancy.

The BJP is also contesting 29 seats and backing ally AJSU Party of Jharkhand in Baghmundi.

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance has put up candidates in all 30 seats, even as there are "friendly fights" in some.

Of these 30 seats, 27 were won by the TMC in the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress bagged two and RSP one. However, the equations changed in 2019 with BJP making massive inroads in the tribal-dominated Jungle Mahal region, winning all five Lok Sabha constituencies -- Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur.

West Bengal has been caught in the throes of violent political clashes between the TMC and BJP supporters which have claimed several lives on both sides over the last few days, prompting the Election Commission to deploy such a massive number of central forces.

Tension was palpable at Tulsidi village in Purulia's Bandwan as an election vehicle was set on fire hours before the polling began. Forces are at present keeping a close vigil in the area, surrounded by forests that were once the hideouts of Maoists, officials said.

Total 73,80,942 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. Of them, 37,52,938 are male and 36,27,949 female, while there are 55 third gender voters.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases for 294 seats. The votes will be counted on May 2.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 12,2021

India Women's ODI captain Mithali Raj has become the first Indian batswoman to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket.

She achieved the historic milestone in the third ODI against South Africa Women.

Notably, Mithali is already the leading run-scorer in women's ODIs by a fair margin.

In the second ODI, she went on to register most appearances in international cricket.

2nd in the world

Overall, Mithali has become only the second batter in women's cricket to complete 10,000 international runs.

She is presently the second-highest run-getter after England's Charlotte Edwards, who owns 10,273 international runs.

Notably, Mithali is set to become the leading run-scorer in international cricket.

Others on the list are Suzie Bates (7,849), Stafanie Taylor (7,816) and Meg Lanning (6,900).

Mithali made her international debut on June 26, 1999 in an ODI against Ireland Women. She remains the only woman cricketer to have completed 20 years in international cricket.

News Network
March 12,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 12: Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy today announced honorary and book awards in different categories of Konkani literature for the year 2020.

President of the academy Dr Jagadish Pai addressing a press meet here today, said, “the honorary awards for the year 2020 are awarded to Arun Subrao Ubhayakara for Konkani literature, Puttur Panduranga Nayak for Konkani art and Laxmi K Siddi for Konkani Janapada.

 “The Book awards for 2020 are awarded to Prem Moras for his poem 'Ek Moot Paavlyo', Monica D'Sa Mathias for her short story 'Navi Disha' and Steven Quardros Permude for his essay 'Sugandhu Swaas',” he said.

Registrar Manohar Kamath, members Gopi Bhat, Arun G Shet, Sanoor Narasimha Nayak and Canute J Pinto were present in the press meet. 

News Network
March 13,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 13: Officers of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport today seized 737 grams (net) gold after intercepting an international passenger. 

Mammini Khalid (45) hailing from Koppa in Kerala, had disembarked the Air India flight from Dubai early in the morning. 

Acting on a tip off, the officers subjected him to complete body search. He had tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in his specially designed inner wear. Gold valued at Rs 33,75,470 was seized from him. 

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali IRS deputy commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Bhomkar, Rakesh Kumar and Bikram Chakraborty who are all superintendent rank officers.

Just two days ago, the Customs at Mangaluru Airport had seized a whopping 2.41 kg valued at Rs 1.10 crore from a female passenger from Dubai.

