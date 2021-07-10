UP Population Bill Draft says no govt jobs, subsidy for those with over 2 children

  1. Home
News Network
July 10, 2021

Lucknow, July 10: According to a draft of the proposed population control bill, anyone violating two-child policy in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies elections, from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, and receiving any kind of government subsidy.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission (UPSLC) states that the provisions are part of the draft titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

The UPSLC website says, "The State Law Commission, UP is working on control, stabilisation and welfare of the population of the state and has prepared a draft bill."

Suggestions have been invited from the public to improve the draft bill and July 19 is the last date for it, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Listing incentives for public servants who adopt the two-child norm, the draft bill says, "Public servants who adopt the two-child norm will get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three per cent increase in the employer's contribution fund under national pension scheme."

A State Population Fund will be constituted for the purpose of implementation of the act.

Listing the government's duties, the draft bill says that maternity centres will be established at all primary health centres. The centres and NGOs will distribute contraceptive pills, condoms, etc, spread awareness about family planning methods through community health workers and ensure mandatory registration of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state.

The draft bill also says that it shall be the duty of the government to introduce a compulsory subject relating to population control in all secondary schools.

The bill seeks to revitalise efforts and provide for measures to control, stabilise and provide welfare to the population of the state by implementing and promoting two-child norm.

According to news agency PTI, the draft bill reads, "In Uttar Pradesh, there are the limited ecological and economic resources at hand. It is necessary and urgent that the provision of basic necessities of human life including affordable food, safe drinking water, decent housing, access to quality education, economic/livelihood opportunities, power/electricity for domestic consumption, and a secure living is accessible to all citizens."

It is necessary to control, stabilise the population of the state for promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution, it says.

It is necessary to ensure healthy birth spacing through measures related to augmenting the availability, accessibility and affordability of quality reproductive health services to achieve the goal of population control, stabilisation and its welfare in the state, the draft bill reads.

News Network
June 26,2021

Bengaluru, June 26: The government of Karnataka has informed the High Court that it is in the process of identifying the properties of former minister Roshan Baig for attachment in connection with the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

The government stated that prima facie it has found that Baig has played a key role in promotion of the IMA group, its business activities and has also obtained financial gains.

In the affidavit filed before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Principal Secretary to Revenue department R Manjunath Prasad has stated that a notification to attach the movable and immovable properties of Baig will be issued under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Investors in Financial Establishments (KPID) 2004. The affidavit stated that a communication had been sent to the competent authority under the KPID Act in the IMA case on May 4, 2021 and a reminder on June 14, 2021 for sending a report after identifying the assets.

“Further, the Commissioner of BBMP as well as Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban and Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural district have also been intimated to identify the properties belonging to ex-MLA R Roshan Baig and send the report back to government immediately,” the affidavit said.

It could be recalled that the court had directed the state government to reconsider its stand on attachment of properties of Roshan Baig. This direction was passed after the government maintained that its officers were not well acquainted in such matters, especially when assets concern people not linked to the administration of the company.

The court had directed the state government to act in accordance with section 3 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act for attachment of properties of directors and also assets procured out of the money of the depositors. The state government has now said that a notification for attachment of properties as per Section 3 of the KPID Act will be issued as soon as it gets details of the properties.

The bench posted the matter to July 7 for further consideration. The court said it will also take up the issue of Rs 12.82 crore donation made by IMA group to V K Obaidulah Government School in Shivajinagar. The court had directed the state government to take a decision on reimbursement of this amount to the competent authority. In response, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has informed that the amount received as donation/gift cannot be paid back. 

News Network
July 5,2021

New Delhi, July 5: Only months after the devastating second wave of Covid-19 that claimed thousands of lives across the country comes a report that says the third wave may hit India next month, that is August 2021.

The report published by SBI Research has been named ‘Covid-19: The race to finishing line’ has further said that the third wave will peak in September 2021, reported Live Mint.

The SBI report also talks about the second wave in India and said that it peaked on May 7. The second wave hit India in April and peaked in May, affecting thousands of families in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala and other states.

"Going by the current data, India can experience cases around 10,000 somewhere around the second week of July. However, the cases can start rising by the second fortnight of August," the SBI report has said.

India on Monday reported 39,796 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 42,352 recoveries and 723 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total Covid-19 cases in India now stand at 3,05,85,229 while the death toll has climbed over 4 lakh.

India now has over 4.82 lakh active Covid-19 cases while the country has managed to administer 35 crore vaccine doses so far.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Friday, 9 Jul 2021

COVID-19, PANDEMIC AND INDIA
The Indian unskilled leaders and executives never took Covid-19, pandemic as the deadliest disease-causing massive death in India, as long these reckless leaders and executives are not prosecuted for gross criminal negligence, India would be the most dangerous lawless country of the world.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

coastaldigest.com news network
July 9,2021

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kerala, at least 14 cases of Zika virus infections have been suspected in the state, confirmed state Health Minister Veena George.

A 24-year-old pregnant women from Parassala, who was first detected with the virus, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

How does Zika virus spread? What are the symptoms? Here's all you need to know.

The Zika virus spreads by the bite of an Aedes species mosquito. The Aedes is the kind of mosquito that bites during the day and is responsible for transmitting dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those infected with the Zika virus can also transmit the disease to their sexual partners.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most people with Zika virus do not develop any symptoms. Only one in five people are likely to show symptoms, studies say. However, if they do, the symptoms are expected to last 2-7 days.

The most common symptoms are:

Fever

Rash

Conjunctivitis

Muscle and joint pain

Headache

Does a person need hospitalisation?

Deaths remain rare and most people do not require hospitalisation.

How is Zika virus treated?

According to the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no specific medicine for Zika virus.

Those infected are treated for symptoms.

Advised plenty of rest.

Drink fluids to prevent dehydration.

If you are taking medicine for another medical condition, talk to your healthcare provider before taking additional medication.

Is this a new virus?

No. The virus itself has been around for decades, but it came into prominence when there was an increase in the number of babies in south and central America who were born with a small skull. This condition is called microcephaly, reported FIT.

Does Zika virus affected pregnant women differently?

The virus can be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her foetus – resulting in the infant being born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations. It is also associated with other complications of pregnancy including preterm birth and miscarriage.

Is there a vaccine for Zika virus?

There are no approved vaccines. However, trials are underway – especially for a vaccine that uses similar technology as the Oxford-AstraZeneca one.

