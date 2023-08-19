  1. Home
  2. Priyanka Gandhi vs PM Modi in Varanasi? I.N.D.I.A leader’s 2024 prediction

Priyanka Gandhi vs PM Modi in Varanasi? I.N.D.I.A leader’s 2024 prediction

News Network
August 19, 2023

modiP.jpg

Mumbai, Aug 19: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday expressed confidence that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would win if the Congress fields her against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The holy city of Varanasi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and is a stronghold of Modi, who won twice from the seat.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi at Parliament House during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi.(ANI)

“…She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) may fight from Amethi if she wants or from Varanasi, I am certain she will win,” Chaturvedi said while indicating that the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is causing noticeable discomfort for Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“I.N.D.I.A parties are playing on the front foot…PM Modi's consistent criticisms of the alliance, from Parliament to the Red Fort is a proof of his unease" with its growing influence, she said.

"There are 26 non-Bharatiya Janata parties (in the alliance), their MLAs, MPs and vote share will be united for this fight, she further said, expressing confidence on the much-anticipated BJP-led NDA versus I.N.D.I.A battle that will be witnessed in the 2024 elections.

On the question of reaching a broader consensus on seat allocations, Chaturvedi said it will be revealed when the time comes and added that if Vadra is deemed as best suited for the Varanasi seat during the discussions, she will be officially endorsed by the Uddhav camp and I.N.D.I.A alike.

INDIA meet in Mumbai

The Sena (UBT) leader's statement comes days ahead of the I.N.D.I.A's third national-level meeting, which will be held in Mumbai from August 31. The first two meetings were held in Bihar's Patna in June and Karnataka's Bengaluru in mid-July. At the Patna meet, various Opposition parties came together to announce their united effort at taking down the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition has consistently accused the BJP of “assaulting” the foundation of Indian democratic values. The BJP and Modi, however, have downplayed the impact of the Opposition alliance and are confident of winning a third term with record-breaking numbers in the next elections.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 18,2023

shabbir.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 18: An ambulance driver lost his life after the vehicle overturned at Hanchikatte near Vagga in Bantwal taluk while transporting a patient to a hospital in Mangaluru on Friday, August 18.

The deceased has been identified as Shabbir, a resident of Guruvayankere.

The ambulance which was proceeding towards Mangaluru from Belthangadi overturned in the middle of the road. 

Shabbir sustained serious injuries in the mishap and was taken to the hospital but he died without responding to the treatment.

The patient who was in the ambulance at the time of the accident was transported to Mangaluru in a replacement vehicle. Details of the patient in the ambulance vehicle and his condition is not yet known.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 15,2023

adani.jpg

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group will acquire the remaining 51 per cent stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd to take full control of the Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the ports-to-energy conglomerate's flagship firm, in a stock exchange filing, said the board of its subsidiary AMG Media Networks Ltd 'has approved to enter into a binding memorandum of undertaking (MoU) with Quintillion Media Ltd for the acquisition of remaining 51 per cent stake' in the firm which operates the business and financial news digital media platform BQ Prime.

Quintillion was Adani's first bet in the Indian news industry before taking about 65 per cent stake in broadcaster NDTV in December last year.

AMG Media had previously bought a 49 per cent stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd (QBML) for Rs 47.84 crore.

BQ Prime was earlier known as Bloomberg Quint, a former joint venture between US-based financial news agency Bloomberg Media and Bahl's Quintillion Media. Bloomberg exited that agreement in March last year.

'QBML will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL' after the acquisition, it said without disclosing the financial details of the deal.

Adani Group had set up AMG Media Networks for its foray into businesses of 'publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distribution of content over different types of media networks'.

In May 2022, AMG Media entered into a shareholders' agreement with Quintillion Media Ltd (QML) for the acquisition of QBML.

In September 2021, AMG Media Networks appointed veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia to lead Adani Media Ventures, its media-focused company.

'The MoU records the terms of agreement and inter-se rights and obligations and other connected matters in respect of the acquisition of remaining 51 per cent equity shares of QBML by AMNL from QML,' the latest filing said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 15,2023

electionIDay.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 15: The Opposition on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions during his Independence Day address with the Congress calling it a "crass election speech filled with distortions, lies, exaggerations and vague promises" and said that he will unfurl the tricolour from his home next year.

The Congress said Modi "made it (speech) all about himself and his image" instead of "bringing the country together to celebrate our journey so far, acknowledge the pain and anguish of those suffering, and accept the challenges ahead".

As the Prime Minister insisted that he would return to the Red Fort to address Independence Day celebrations in 2024 after the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said such remarks showed "arrogance". He added, Modi will surely hoist the tricolour but "at his home".

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad too said Modi will not return to power and it is the Opposition that will unfurl the tricolour next Independence Day. AAP Minister Aatishi said, "one doesn't need to listen to the Prime Minister's speech to understand his 10 year report card, his work is enough to reflect that the PM has failed."

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "...Modi’s failures in the last nine years can be categorised under 'durniti' (bad policies), 'anyay' (injustice) and - perhaps most importantly - 'badniyat' (ill intention). Rhetoric and bluster can no longer cover up this truth which is now evident to the entire country."

He alleged that the only performance has been the "40% commission raj of BJP state governments, the function of BJP as a washing machine to clean those opposition leaders who are arm-twisted by ED/CBI/IT to comply with or ally with the BJP, and bringing down elected state governments".

The only transformation has been in the "concentration of economic power in select Modi-made Monopolies (3M) that is exacerbating price rise and ensuring record inequality". Ramesh also attacked "the Prime Minister’s direct role in directing deals and government revenues towards his most favoured business groups".

Ramesh said Modi casually compared the violence in Manipur with incidents in other parts of the country and he showed "no sorrow or acknowledgment of the abject failures" which have led to Manipur turning into a war zone.

Referring to Modi's claim that a new world order has been ushered in as the world saw India’s capability during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the Prime Minister "deliberately failed" to mention that as a direct result of inadequate oxygen supplies and "his failure" to order adequate vaccines in a timely manner, "India ended up with 40 lakh Covid deaths".

On China, he said it takes "particular audacity" to claim that our borders are safer than before when Chinese troops continue to block Indian access to 2,000 square km of Indian territory in Depsang and Demchok more than three years after they intruded.

"And the double-engine misfire in Manipur is only further playing into China’s hands. There is no bigger insult to our armed forces than lying about national security from the Red Fort," he said.

He also referred to a new Bill that replaces Chief Justice of India from the selection committee for choosing Election Commissioners, and said the India’s democratic institutions are being continuously eroded.

"The social fabric of the country has been torn apart through the control of media and the misuse of social media by the Modi government, the BJP and the hydra-headed Sangh Parivar. The PM’s talk of “women-led development” rings hollow when he supports sexual predators instead of our female athletes – our national champions who were dragged on the roads of the national capital – and stands by as women are stripped and raped in Manipur," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.