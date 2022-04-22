  1. Home
  2. Propagandist ‘newspaper’ being distributed on trains to spread anti-Muslim sentiments?

News Network
April 22, 2022

A propagandist “newspaper” distributed on board the Bangalore-Chennai Shatabdi Express has snowballed into a controversy, drawing political reactions and prompting the IRCTC to initiate an enquiry in the matter.

The IRCTC has admitted that the paper -- "The Aryavarth Express" -- was "unauthorised".

The matter was raised by passenger Gopika Bakshi, a gender justice campaigner, on Twitter.

"This morning I boarded the Bangalore-Chennai Shatabdi Express only to be greeted by this blatantly propagandist publication on every other seat - The Aryavarth Express. Had never even heard of it. How is @IRCTCofficial allowing this?" Bakshi wrote on the microblogging site on Friday.

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore also questioned how such a newspaper found its way on board a train.

"Will Hon'ble Rail minister order an inquiry into it? Whether it's the proved policy of the @RailMinIndia to allow propaganda material in the Shatabdi express? Will write and raise the issue in Loksabha.#IndiaAgainstHate," he tweeted.

Another Congress MP, Karti Chidambaram, also questioned how such a newspaper got into the list of the publications subscribed by the IRCTC.

Sources said the IRCTC, the ticketing-and-catering arm of the railways, has approved Deccan Herald and one other local paper as the two publications to be distributed on board trains in the region. These newspapers are distributed on board by IRCTC licensees.

"We have ordered an enquiry into this and action will be taken against those found responsible. This paper is not among the IRCTC-approved publications," IRCTC spokesperson Anand Jha said.

The divisional railway manager, Chennai said an enquiry in the matter is being conducted by the DRM Bangalore.

"The latest update is that DRM Bangalore is investigating the issue on how an unauthorised newspaper found its way into the train. We like to inform everyone that the train belongs to Bengaluru division and the incident happened there. We are sure they would take appropriate action," he said in a tweet.

In a tweet later, IRCTC said the newspaper in question was found inside the regular, approved newspapers as an insert.

"The newspaper vendor has been strictly advised to avoid any such inserts in future. Onboard monitoring staff will keep a strict vigil of the same. The licensee of the train has also been counselled," it said.

In a reply to the IRCTC tweet, Bakshi countered the claim made by the rail subsidiary, saying "it was not an insert - it was on my seat when I boarded. Deccan Herald was on the next seat". 

News Network
April 19,2022

Kabul, Apr 19: Three explosions ripped through a boys' school in a Shia-dominated neighborhood of Kabul Tuesday, killing at least 20 students.

The death toll is likely to mount, according to Afghan security officials, as cited by media outlets.

Local reports and eyewitnesses said a suicide bomber targeted a school in west Kabul’s Dashte Barchi, a predominantly Shia neighborhood.

The blast occurred at the main exit of Abdul Rahim Shahid School when students were leaving the school premises. They had reportedly gathered there for a university entrance examination.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran in a Twitter post confirmed that the blasts targeted Abdul Rahim Shahid School, which he said had "caused casualties among our Shiite brothers".

TOLOnews, the South Asian country's leading private TV channel, said the Ministry of Interior has ordered an investigation into the incident and details will be shared later. 

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but analysts believe it could be the handiwork of the Daesh terrorist group, which has witnessed a resurgence since the Taliban's sweeping takeover of the country last August.

The group had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Hazara-dominated areas in west Kabul between September and December 2021, which were mainly magnetic bombings targeting civilian vehicles.

Meanwhile, quoting eyewitnesses, TOLOnews and Etalaat newspaper also reported a blast near "Mumtaz" training center in the west of Kabul from a hand grenade. 

News Network
April 21,2022

Hubballi, Apr 21: A cleric was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence reported in the city recently over an alleged social media post hurting the sentiments of a community.

Waseem Pathan was picked up from Mumbai, where he was hiding, on Wednesday night and brought here this morning, police sources said.

Video footage purportedly showed Pathan standing on a police officer's jeep and addressing a crowd of people gathered outside the old Hubballi police station to protest against the alleged post, showing a saffron flag planted on a mosque, that surfaced on social media on Saturday night.

According to police, the mob went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles and hurling stones at a nearby hospital and temple. After the police named him in the FIR, the cleric went into hiding and released a video on social media claiming that he was innocent. 

News Network
April 15,2022

Srinagar, Apr 15: A sarpanch affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was gunned down by unidentified militants in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening.

Reports said the militants fired upon Manzoor Ahmad, sarpanch of Goshbugh area of Pattan, leaving him critically injured. He was shifted to hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

A police official while confirming the incident said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to trace the assailants.

There has been a spurt on attacks on civilians by the militants in Kashmir in recent weeks. A dozen civilians, including members of minority community, migrant labourers and political workers, have been killed in militant attacks this year in Kashmir, while over a dozen have been injured.

A police officer told DH that the militants were looking for soft targets to make news. “As relentless operations by security forces have pushed terrorists on back foot, they are now resorting to civilian killings to spread fear. In coming months, there is a possibility of a rise in such attacks,” he warned. 

