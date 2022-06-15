  1. Home
  2. Protest against ‘Agnipath’ out of control: Trains set ablaze; BJP MLA among many injured

Protest against ‘Agnipath’ out of control: Trains set ablaze; BJP MLA among many injured

News Network
June 16, 2022

trains.jpg

Patna, June 16: Trains were set afire, window panes of buses smashed and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones on Thursday in Bihar by Army job aspirants whose protest against the Centre's short-term recruitment scheme, 'Agnipath', continued for the second consecutive day.

Police fired teargas shells and charged baton to disperse the angry youngsters who blocked railway tracks, threw burning tyres on roads and performed push-ups and other drills on the streets as a mark of protest against the new recruitment process, under which hiring has been proposed for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement, for at least 75 per cent of the personnel, without any pension benefits.

In Nawada, the vehicle of BJP MLA Aruna Devi, who was on her way to a court, was attacked by the agitators who hurled stones at her car, leaving five persons, including the legislator, injured.

"The protesters seemed to have been provoked by the sight of the party flag, fitted on my car, which they tore. My driver, two security guards and two personal staff members have sustained injuries," the MLA told reporters, adding that she was "too shaken" to have registered a police complaint.

Railway property bore the brunt of the protesters as stationary bogeys were set on fire at Bhabhua and Chhapra stations and window panes of compartments smashed at many places.

In Arrah, the railway station was swarmed by a large number of protesters who were dispersed after the police fired teargas shells.

The East Central Railway zone, headquartered in Hajipur, reported massive disruption of rail traffic. Busy routes like Patna-Gaya, Barauni-Katihar and Danapur-DDU were listed among those worst-affected by the stir, officials said.

In Buxar, station manager Rajan Kumar said many trains were stranded at the outer signal as the tracks were blocked by agitators whom police and administrative officials were trying to pacify.

Demonstrations staged by the protesters disrupted road traffic in districts such as Jehanabad, Buxar, Katihar, Saran, Bhojpur and Kaimur, where many locals sustained injuries in incidents of stone-pelting, the officials said.

Details of police action, including FIRs registered in connection with the violence and arrests made in the connection, were not known immediately. 

agnipath.jpg

coastaldigest.com news network
June 12,2022

poorwaj.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 12: A 14-year-old boy hanged himself to death at the hostel of a private school under the limits of Ullal police station after the warden allegedly refused to provide mobile phone to wish his mother on her birthday.

The deceased has been identified as Poorvaj, a Class 9 student of Sharada Vidyanikethana Public School, near Thalapady. The boy hailed from Hosakote, Bengaluru.

It is said that Poorvaj requested the hostel warden to provide mobile phone to call and wish his mother on her birthday, i.e., on June 11. However, the warden refused to give the phone citing hostel rules.

On the other hand, his family members reportedly tried to contact Poorvaj over a dozen times over the phone, but in vain. 

Deeply hurt by the cruel rules, the boy resorted to the extreme step after writing a death note. “Happy birthday mom… Miss you… I love you mom... I am dying... Be happy and take my fees from this school…” he wrote.

He was reportedly seen upset till midnight. Today morning he was found dead when other students went to meet him. The family members reached the hostel in the evening. 

deathnote.jpg

News Network
June 16,2022

Saudi Arabia is set to announce a new visa scheme allowing visa-free travel for GCC residents, according to reliable sources. 

This facility will be applicable to GCC residents with a valid resident and work visa issued by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qataris immigration authorities.

They are expected be allowed entry into Saudi Arabia for business, tourism, and umrah purposes, with the exception of Hajj.

Sources from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism was quoted as saying by multiple news portals the draft law for the new scheme is ready and will be officially announced within days.

However, according to the report, there might be some exceptions for certain visa categories, such as maid’s visa or construction worker’s visa. Professionals, white-collar workers, and other residents with regular income will likely be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia visa-free.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb announced during a TV interview that Saudi Arabia will soon introduce a new visa scheme for GCC residents.

Al Khateeb stressed that the tourist visas launched by the Kingdom in 2019 still exist and there were no specific restrictions for those coming for tourism.

