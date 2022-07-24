  1. Home
  2. ‘Proud to lead progressive India’, says Droupadi Murmu as she takes oath as 15th President of India

News Network
July 25, 2022

president of india.jpg

New Delhi, July 25: Droupadi Murmu took oath of office as the 15th President of India on 25 July in the Central Hall of the Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of the office.

She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India 

In her first address as President at the Central Hall of Parliament, Droupadi Murmu said, “While Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility."

She also said that, “I am fortunate to have got this opportunity to serve during the 75th year of independence."

“I am the first leader to be elected the country's President who's born after India's independence," she said. 

“It is the greatness of our country that a woman from a poor background like mine is elected to this chair. My election is proof that the poor in India can dream and make them come true,” she said.

“Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor person in India... Today, I assure all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount for me,” Murmu said and added, “Today I feel proud to lead such a progressive India.”

Earlier in the day, Murmu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, at Raj Ghat and also visited Rashtrapati Bhavan where she was welcomed by former President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

The former Jharkhand Governor marked a historic victory over Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the president polls on July 22.

The results for presidential election were declared on Thursday in which it was revealed that Murmu bagged 2,824 votes against her opponent Yashwant Sinha who only secured 1,877 votes. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling on July 18.

After the declaration of results, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and senior BJP leaders heaped congratulatory messages on Murmu over her historic win. PM Modi said that she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, while Kovind wished her for the successful tenure in the highest office of the country.

In 1997, Murmu began her political career by joining the BJP and was first elected as the councilor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat. She was then became the chairperson of the same panchayat in 2000 and later, sered as the BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha’s vice president. In 2007, she was conferred Nilkhantha Award for the best MLA in the Odisha assembly and became the first woman governor of Jharkhand in 2015.

The term of former President Ram Nath Kovind came to an end on 24 July.

News Network
July 22,2022

suryaajay.jpg

Non-Bollywood movies on Friday, July 22 dominated the National Film Awards for 2020 as Tamil film Soorarai Pottru that tells the life story of aviation icon Captain Gopinath was adjudged the best film. Its lead artistes Sooriya and Aparna Balamurali were chosen as best actor and best actress.

While Tamil and Malayalam movies bagged all the main awards, only solace for Bollywood, the country's biggest film market, came in the form of Ajay Devgn being chosen as best actor along with Sooriya. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. 

The Best Director award went to K R Sachidanandan, known as Sachi in Malayalam film circles, for his film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He died at the age of 49 in June 2020 soon after the film hit the theatres.

Biju Menon, who played one of the title role Ayappan in Sachi's film, was adjudged the best supporting actor, while Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli was chosen for the best supporting actress for her role in Tamil movie Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum.

From Kannada, Sagar Puranik's Dollu was adjudged the best Kannada film, while it also won another award for location sound recordist for Jobin Jayan. Kannada film Taledanda (Beheading a Life), directed by Praveen Krupakar, has been adjudged the best film on environment conservation.

In the non-feature category, Girish Kasaravalli-directed Naadada Navaneeta Dr PT Venkateshkumar was selected as the Best Arts and Culture Film.

News Network
July 16,2022

cop.jpg

Kalaburgi, July 16: A female police sub inspector from Shahabad in Kalaburigi was seriously injured when an accused arrested in connection with the murder of Shahabad CMC former president Girish Kambanur, attacked her while she was conducting a spot inspection of the murder.

In retaliation, the police opened fire at accused Vijayakumar Halli. Both injured PSI Suvarna and the accused are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Girish Kambanur was murdered in Shahabad town recently and the police formed two teams to nab the accused.

The police arrested Vijayakumar Halli and others on Friday late night. The accused were taken to conduct spot inspection where talwar and pistols were thrown away near Tonasanahalli village. Under the guise of showing the spot where the pistol was thrown, Vijayakumar attacked PSI Suvarna with a machete.

CPI Vijayakumar immediately opened fire at the accused injuring his left leg.

Superintendent of police Isha Pant said the firing has taken place in the wee hours of Saturday. Suvarna sustained serious injuries. She is being treated at ICU. Vijaykumar is out of danger, she told. 

News Network
July 22,2022

New Delhi, July 22: India reported 21,880 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday – almost as many cases as it did the day before (21,566) – pushing the national caseload to 43,847,065, while the active cases rose to 1,49,482, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed. 

Daily fatalities due to the viral disease stood at 60 – 15 more than Thursday's figure – taking the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 525,930 or 1.20% of the overall caseload.

The data also showed that as many as 21,219 more people recovered from the virus, with the total number of recoveries rising to 43,171,653. Meanwhile, the cumulative figure of active patients rose further to 149,482, an addition of 601 cases.

Recoveries and active patients account for 98.46% and 0.34% of the overall caseload.

On the vaccination front, more than 3.7 million doses were administered in the last 24 hours, which took the national vaccination coverage to more than 2.01 billion. The nationwide inoculation drive, which began on January 16 last year, crossed the historic 2 billion mark on July 17; the country took just 18 months to achieve the milestone.

On July 21, the Union government directed nine states, which are experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, to monitor and report district-wise cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) on a daily basis. The nine states are Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

