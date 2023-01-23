  1. Home
‘Providing proof is not Army’s job’: Rahul Gandhi terms Digvijaya’s remark ‘ridiculous’

January 24, 2023

Jammu, Jan 24: Distancing his party from a controversial statement by a senior party leader, Rahul Gandhi today said the Congress disagreed with Digvijaya Singh's comments questioning India's surgical strikes and described the statement as "ridiculous".

"We disagree with Digvijaya Singh's views. The views of the party are above Digvijaya Singh's views," Rahul Gandhi said, responding to reporters' questions in Jammu on the sidelines of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The views of the party are generated from a conversation. Digvijaya Singh's views are outlying views. They are not views held by the party. We are absolutely crystal clear - the armed forces do a job, and they do the job exceptionally well. They don't need to be providing proof," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi's clarification comes as the Congress faced massive criticism over Digvijaya Singh's comments at a Bharat Jodo Yatra rally on Monday.

"They talk about surgical strikes - that we killed these many people. But there is no proof. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies," Mr Singh had said.

Attempting damage control, the Congress said the remarks didn't reflect the party's views.

Mr Singh also said: "I have the greatest regard for the defence forces".

But the BJP seized on the comments and slammed him and the Congress as "anti-national" for questioning the army. The party also demanded Rahul Gandhi's apology.

"Congress leaders are doing Bharat Todo (divide India) on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi. Digvijaya Singh has become a symbol of venomous remarks. Trust in the Army is unbreakable and above politics. If the Army said there was a surgical strike, how can you ask for proof repeatedly. This shows that you do not have faith in our Army," said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

"It has become a character of Congress to give irresponsible statements. But if they speak against the Indian Army, it won't be tolerated. It seems that Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh have been blinded by their hatred towards Narendra Modi," said the BJP leader.

India launched surgical strikes in 2016 days after 18 soldiers were killed in a terror attack on an army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The February 2019 Pulwama attack on a security convoy was blamed on Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Days after the attack, India retaliated with air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot, which was followed by an aerial dogfight between the neighbours.

January 11,2023

Hubballi, Jan 11: A circular by PU Education Department instructing principals of all PU colleges in Hubballi to make sure that at least 100 students from each college attend the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival (NYF) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 12), has triggered a controversy.

Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPU) Krishna Naik had issued a letter to principals of all government, aided and unaided PU colleges in the city to bring at least 100 students from each college 'without fail, responsibly' to the NYF inaugural ceremony at the Railway Sports Ground, citing instruction from the Deputy Commissioner.  The circular also mentioned that lunch would be arranged for the students, who will be required to wear their identity cards.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that he had not given any instruction to bring students compulsorily, but had said that arrangements should be made for the participation of only interested college students after they register for the event online. "My instruction was misunderstood," he said.

Hegde spoke to DDPU Krishna Naik immediately. Naik said he would revoke the circular and issue another letter to make arrangements to bring only interested students without setting any target like 100 students per college as mentioned earlier. He admitted that he misunderstood the DC's instruction, and apologised to him.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath alleged that the district administration was trying to make students attend the programme forcibly by pressurising college principals and management.

"With a fear of poor attendance at the Modi's programme, BJP leaders are misusing the power to bring youth forcibly. Youth should be allowed to come only voluntarily," he added.

A similar incident had happened in Bengaluru two months back, when the DDPU of Bengaluru Rural district had issued a circular to bring students for Modi's programme. 

January 15,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 15: The Mangaluru International Airport, controlled by Adani Airports, is all set to set to increase the user development fee (UDF) for the period up to March 2026 after the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) gave the green signal.

With this the passengers flying from this airport will have to pay more from February. 

Previously, only passengers departing or embarking from MIA had to pay UDF. However, beginning February 1, all passengers arriving from various airports and leaving from MIA will be charged UDF.

MIA had moved Airports Economic Regulatory Authority, seeking a revision in the aeronautical tariff for a control period of five years from April 1, 2021, up to March 31, 2026.

MIA had pitched for a revision of airport charges, including user development fee (UDF) from passengers flying in and out of this coastal city. The fee will be hiked every financial year, both for domestic and international passengers.

New Tariff 

International travellers arriving at MIA will have to pay Rs 330 as UDF between February and March of this year which will be hiked to Rs 435 from April 2023 till March 2024 and further to Rs 480 after April 2025.

Starting April, domestic travellers will also have to pay Rs 560 towards UDF. This fee will go up further to Rs 700 from April 2024 and to Rs 735 from April 2025. Similarly, international travellers will have to cough up Rs 1,015 from April which will go up to Rs 1,120 from April 2025.

For the first time, domestic passengers arriving at MIA will have to pay an UDF of Rs 150 from April 2023 which will further go up to Rs 240 from April 2024 and Rs 315 from April 2025.

January 14,2023

Thousands attend a funeral procession and a subsequent burial ceremony held for two Palestinians, who were killed during raids carried out by the Israeli regime's military near the city of Jenin in the northern part of the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank.

Footage circulated across social media, showed the Palestinians chanting anti-occupation slogans as they were carrying the bodies of 18-year-old Abdul Hadi Fakhri Nazzal and 25-year-old Habib Mohammad Ikmail overhead, during their funeral in Jenin on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Nazzal succumbed to critical injuries after being shot in the chest and neck by Israeli forces during the Thursday raid, bringing the number of Palestinians killed in 2023 to nine.

Also on Thursday, Israeli forces shot Ikmail in the head in the same town. The Palestinian man was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Jenin.

The Palestinian death toll from 2022 stands at around 150, making last year the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2004, when the United Nations started keeping a tally.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the rule of law on Thursday, the world body's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said 2022 had been a deadly year for both Palestinians and Israelis and condemned all "unlawful killings and acts by extremists."

The Israeli regime's occupation forces and illegal settlers have been noticeably escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and other areas, in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their lands and make way for expanding Illegal Jewish-only settlements.

Between 600,000 and 750,000 Israelis occupy over 250 illegal settlements that have been built across the West Bank since the occupation of the Palestinian territory in 1967.

