From rags to riches: How this farmer earned Rs 4 crore in just 45 days by selling tomatoes

Even as customers continue to wait for tomato prices to come down, tables have turned for a poor farmer who hit the jackpot with his tomato crop, earning an incredible Rs 4 crore in just over a month.

48-year-old farmer Murali who hails from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district has sold his tomatoes from 35 harvests for Rs 4 crores.

Little did he know that just the way his father had earned Rs 50,000 years with his tomato yield years back, he would be also able to make such a significant income from the same crop.

Murali who has been into tomato cultivation for the past eight years used to travel for over 130 km to sell his produce in Kolar as he claimed that the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) yard offered him a good price.

Noting that his family in Karakamandala village had inherited 12 acres of land following which he purchased an additional 10 acres of land a few years back. However, he ran into a debt of Rs 1.5 crore due to the fall in prices and then also frequent power cuts in the village.

This year, his hard work paid off as he achieved 35 successful harvests, with the possibility of 15-20 more to come. Even after clearing his debts, he managed to amass an impressive Rs 2 crore in just 45 days.

Looking ahead, Murali plans to wisely invest his newfound fortune in expanding his agricultural ventures. He intends to utilize modern technology and horticulture practices on a larger scale. Additionally, he plans to acquire around 20 acres of land in his village to further grow his operations.

Despite facing adversity, Murali's inspiring success serves as a beacon of hope for fellow farmers struggling with crop failure and mounting debts. He firmly believes that those who respect and believe in agriculture will never be defeated in their pursuits.