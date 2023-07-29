  1. Home
  2. From rags to riches: How this farmer earned Rs 4 crore in just 45 days by selling tomatoes

From rags to riches: How this farmer earned Rs 4 crore in just 45 days by selling tomatoes

News Network
July 29, 2023

tomato.jpg

Even as customers continue to wait for tomato prices to come down, tables have turned for a poor farmer who hit the jackpot with his tomato crop, earning an incredible Rs 4 crore in just over a month.

48-year-old farmer Murali who hails from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district has sold his tomatoes from 35 harvests for Rs 4 crores.

Little did he know that just the way his father had earned Rs 50,000 years with his tomato yield years back, he would be also able to make such a significant income from the same crop.

Murali who has been into tomato cultivation for the past eight years used to travel for over 130 km to sell his produce in Kolar as he claimed that the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) yard offered him a good price.

Noting that his family in Karakamandala village had inherited 12 acres of land following which he purchased an additional 10 acres of land a few years back. However, he ran into a debt of Rs 1.5 crore due to the fall in prices and then also frequent power cuts in the village.

This year, his hard work paid off as he achieved 35 successful harvests, with the possibility of 15-20 more to come. Even after clearing his debts, he managed to amass an impressive Rs 2 crore in just 45 days.

Looking ahead, Murali plans to wisely invest his newfound fortune in expanding his agricultural ventures. He intends to utilize modern technology and horticulture practices on a larger scale. Additionally, he plans to acquire around 20 acres of land in his village to further grow his operations.

Despite facing adversity, Murali's inspiring success serves as a beacon of hope for fellow farmers struggling with crop failure and mounting debts. He firmly believes that those who respect and believe in agriculture will never be defeated in their pursuits.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 20,2023

Bengaluru, July 20: The Central Crime Branch sleuths found four hand grenades from one of the arrested terror suspects, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Jahid Tabrez (25) had kept these grenades at his residence in Kodigehalli, a suburb of Bengaluru, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Sharanappa S D told reporters here.

He had allegedly got them from Juned, who is absconding and holed up abroad, through someone.

The accused had allegedly kept these grenades inside a sand bag in his house.

These grenades have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain whether they were live.

Jahid is among the five terror suspects who were arrested on Tuesday.

They were in touch with a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative T Nasir, who is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case.

Seven pistols, 45 live cartridges, and mobile phones were allegedly found from them. They were planning a major conspiracy when they were caught, police said.

These suspects were produced in an NIA special court, which remanded them to seven days' police custody. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 25,2023

meghalaya.jpg

Shillong, July 25: At least 18 people, including two BJP Mahila Morcha functionaries, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on chief minister's office in Tura town in western Meghalaya, which left five policemen injured, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Police have also launched a manhunt for two Trinamool Congress leaders for allegedly instigating a mob to attack the building on Monday night.

The attack, resulting in arson and vandalism, took place when Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was holding a meeting with leaders of Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) and Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC), who were fasting to press for their demand to make Tura the winter capital of the northeastern state. The CM, who was inside the building, was not injured in the violence.

Eighteen people, including two women, have been arrested for vandalism and arson at the CM's office in Tura on Monday night. At least 21 vehicles were damaged. Cases were filed against the accused," the officer told PTI.

The two BJP Mahila Morcha functionaries were identified as Belina M Marak and Dilche Ch Marak, he said.

A manhunt has been launched for two TMC leaders for allegedly instigating the mob to turn violent, the officer said.

The CM has announced a relief of Rs 50,000 for the injured policemen, who were admitted to a hospital and are currently out of danger.

Police said that while the protesters were ostensibly seeking winter capital, a large number of outsiders mingled with them and started throwing stones at the chief minister's office, following which law enforcers used tear gas shells and lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

District Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani imposed a night curfew in Tura town on Monday night after the incident and the district administration is currently reviewing the law and order situation, another official said.

He said educational institutions in Tura municipal area were also directed to remain closed during the day as a precautionary measure in view of the situation.

However, shops opened and vehicles were seen plying the roads.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 25,2023

Kharge.jpg

New Delhi, July 25: The microphone of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was switched off in the Rajya Sabha amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, compelling parties of the I.N.D.I.A to walk out in protest, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien alleged on Tuesday. 

"The microphone of the Leader of Opposition was switched off. Every I.N.D.I.A party walked out in protest," he wrote in a tweet. 

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh further said that BJP MPs prevented Kharge from speaking and raising I.N.D.I.A’s demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the House on Manipur.

"In the Rajya Sabha this afternoon, BJP MPs prevented Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking and raising I.N.D.I.A’s demand for PM's statement in the House on Manipur and a discussion thereafter," Ramesh said in a tweet. 

"Repeated obstruction at the instigation of none other than the Leader of the House himself and the insistence to pass Bills in the din led to a walkout by all I.N.D.I.A MPs for the rest of the day," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.