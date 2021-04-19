  1. Home
  2. Rahul Gandhi tests covid positive; says has 'mild symptoms'

Rahul Gandhi tests covid positive; says has 'mild symptoms'

News Network
April 20, 2021

RGG.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 20: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, he informed on Tuesday.

Gandhi said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has requested everybody who came in contact with him to follow all safety protocols.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for Covid. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi had recently suspended all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal due to the spiralling Covid-19 situation in the country. He had also advised political leaders against holding large public rallies.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," tweeted Gandhi.

He has now joined the list of the country's leaders who have contracted the virus.

Over the last few days, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic being witnessed in the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Uttar Pradesh - Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier today, Congress leader Anand Sharma also tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.

The Covid-19 situation in the country is continuing to deteriorate with 2,59,170 new cases and 1,761 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.

As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities.

As many as 26,94,14,035 samples had been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,71,29,113.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 7,2021

Mumbai, Apr 7: The Indian Premier League is not only one of the world's most lucrative annual sporting properties but also among the most durable, with not even the lengthening shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic apparently able to stop the Twenty20 juggernaut.

Last year's delayed tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates but the 14th edition returns to India, where the coronavirus situation has worsened significantly in recent weeks.

The surge in new cases could yet scupper plans to host the tournament in bio-secure bubbles at six venues across the country, starting on Friday in Chennai and climaxing at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI), however, is bullish about the chances of pulling it off.

"We did it successfully in Dubai last year. We are confident we are going to do it again this time," BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly told the press.

Champions Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore get the eight-team tournament going at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Both teams have already been hit by Covid-19 cases in their camps, however, raising questions over the effectiveness of the health protections afforded to the cricketers by the bubble.

Players will be well compensated for their stint in India as, even without ticket sales, the IPL was still worth $6.19 billion last year, according to financial consultancy firm Duff & Phelps. That was down from $6.78 billion in 2019.

The BCCI would have been left with a $542 million hole in its coffers if it had cancelled its flagship event last year but ended up with record TV and digital viewership.

With curfews currently in force in many Indian states, the IPL can be expected to surpass last year's viewership numbers with cricket fans in the world's second most populous nation set to be glued to TV sets and electronic devices.

Bhairav Shanth, the managing director of global sport consulting firm ITW, said interest among advertisers has been high this year and predicted a windfall for broadcasters because of the "tremendous" pull of the IPL.

"For a tournament that is having another edition barely six months removed from the last one, the appetite has been fantastic," Shanth told Reuters. "In 2020, there was a slight dip in deal volume and sizes.

"But now as we see this edition occupy the prime summer slot with nothing else significant on TV to compete against, we have already seen new partners come on board in the league at a premium of 30-40 per cent from what it was last year."

Even the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases has not deterred the cream of world cricket from heading to India, where the T20 World Cup will also be held later this year.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes has been delighted to see so many of his England colleagues plying their trade in recent editions of the IPL.

"Being constantly exposed to that is a huge benefit to us as a team, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up at the end of the year in India," he told Sky Sports.

"It's a great chance for the English guys to get more experience in these conditions." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 7,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 7: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in city limits from today.

The government has prohibited the operation of swimming pools, gymnasiums, party halls etc in apartments and residential complexes in Bengaluru city limits, according to the order. 

"Prohibit operation of amenities like Swimming Pool, Gymnasium, Party Halls etc in apartment/residential complexes in limits of Bengaluru City," reads the order.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 8: An 85-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant while working in his agriculture field at Kalmakaru village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

Police said that the deceased was identified as Shivaram Gowda of Mentakaje in Kalmakaru. 

When Gowda, who had gone to repair the water pipe did not return for a long time, his family members went in search of him and found him seriously wounded.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sullia where he breathed last.
Locals said they saw an elephant herd near Kedila on Wednesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.