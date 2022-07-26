  1. Home
  2. Rahul, Kharge detained amid protests as ED grills Sonia Gandhi

July 26, 2022

New Delhi, July 26: Rahul Gandhi and several Congress leaders were detained on Tuesday during MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest the misuse of central probe agencies against Opposition leaders.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was also detained during the protests.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi was being questioned by ED for a second time on Tuesday in the National Herald case.

"All (Congress) MPs came here. They talked about inflation, unemployment. They (Police) are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside (the Parliament) and here they are arresting us," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said before he was detained.

Congress workers and leaders had earlier gathered at the party headquarters on Tuesday to show solidarity as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED in the National Herald case. The party also held 'satyagraha' across the country to protest against Sonia's summons by ED. Later they marched to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Meanwhile paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around the probe agency's headquarters, as well as additional police teams.

The police is also checking every vehicle and inquiring everyone heading towards the APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police has said that due to special arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement till 2 p.m. on Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction.

On July 21, Sonia Gandhi was questioned for hours by the ED.

Suspended Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament complex

Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday held a protest in Parliament premises against their suspension from the House for the rest of the session and were joined by leaders of various opposition parties.

Alleging that their suspension amounted to "murder of democracy", the suspended MPs, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothi Mani, staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex.

In a show of solidarity, leaders of Left parties, NCP, DMK and the Congress joined them in the protest and raised slogans against the government.

The four Congress Lok Sabha members were suspended for the rest of the session on Monday after Speaker Om Birla took a stern view of the continuous disruptions by opposition MPs since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

Terming the action against its MPs as a "blot on democracy", an angry Congress had alleged that the government was trying to "intimidate" it for raising people's issues and said it would not be cowed down.

July 14,2022

New Delhi, July 14: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to increase surveillance on monkeypox, which has been reported in many countries across the world.

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated that there should be a rigorous surveillance system at all points of entry to quickly identify and isolate suspected cases.

"Continued expansion of spread of monkeypox disease globally calls for proactive strengthening and operationalisation of requisite public health actions for preparedness and response against the disease in lndia also," he wrote.

The Centre, in the letter, has said that orientation and regular re-orientation of all key stakeholders including health screening teams at points of entry, disease surveillance teams, and doctors working in hospitals about common signs and symptoms, differential diagnosis, case definitions for suspects, probable or confirmed cases should be carried out.

It has asked states to screen and test all suspect cases either through hospital-based surveillance or targeted surveillance under measles surveillance or intervention sites identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation for MSM (men having sex with men) and FSW (female sex worker) population groups.

"Patient isolation (until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off), protection of ulcers, symptomatic and supportive therapies, continued monitoring and timely treatment of complications remain the key measures to prevent mortality," Bhushan said in the letter.

Intensive risk communication directed at healthcare workers, identified sites in health facilities (such as skin, paediatric OPDS, immunisation clinics, intervention sites identified by NACO, etc.) as well as the general public about simple preventive strategies and the need for prompt reporting of cases needs to be undertaken, he underlined.

"Hospitals must be identified and adequate human resource and logistic support should be ensured at identified hospitals equipped to manage suspected cases of monkeypox," he added.

He noted that as per World Health Organisation (WHO), from January 1 to June 22, a total of 3,413 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox and one death have been reported from 50 countries and territories.

Majority of these cases have been reported from the European Region (86 per cent) and the Americas (11 per cent). This points to a slow but sustained increase in spread of cases globally, said the Health Ministry.

July 21,2022

Mangaluru, July 21: A teenage boy was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants belonging to a saffron outfit earlier this week, breathed his last at a hospital in Mangaluru without responding to treatment. 

Muhammad Mashhood, 19, was attacked by on July 19 at Kalanja village near Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. A native of Moghral Puttur in Kasaragod district, Masood had reportedly shifted to his grandfather Abbu Muqri’s house recently for the purpose of job.  

Mashhood and one Sudheer, who knew each other, had fought over some trivial issue on July 19 evening. At night, the miscreants called Masood to Vishnu Nagar area of Kalanja under the pretext of solving the matter and brutally assaulted him. He was also hit with soda bottles on his head. 

A critically injured Mashhood was shifted to a private hospital in Manglauru where he succumbed to injuries today. 

Police have already arrested eight miscreants in connection with the assault. They have been identified as Abhilash, Snil, Sudhir, Shivaprasad, Gym Ranjit, Sadashiva and Bhaskar, Ranjit. Most of them are said to be activists of Bajrang Dal. 

July 23,2022

Geneva, July 23: The World Health Organisation said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the decision to issue the declaration despite a lack of consensus among members of WHO's emergency committee. It was the first time the chief of the UN health agency has taken such an action.

 “In short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations,” Tedros said.

“I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views among the members" of the committee, he added.

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an “extraordinary event” that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response.

WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

The emergency declaration mostly serves as a plea to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak. Past announcements had mixed impact, given that the UN health agency is largely powerless in getting countries to act.

Last month, WHO's expert committee said the worldwide monkeypox outbreak did not yet amount to an international emergency, but the panel convened this week to reevaluate the situation.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May.

To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.

In Africa, monkeypox mainly spreads to people from infected wild animals like rodents, in limited outbreaks that typically have not crossed borders.

In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.

WHO's top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99 per cent of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98 per cent involved men who have sex with men. Experts suspect the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.

Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at Southampton University, said it was surprising WHO hadn't already declared monkeypox a global emergency, explaining that the conditions were arguably met weeks ago.

Some experts have questioned whether such a declaration would help, arguing the disease isn't severe enough to warrant the attention and that rich countries battling monkeypox already have the funds to do so; most people recover without needing medical attention, although the lesions may be painful.

“I think it would be better to be proactive and overreact to the problem instead of waiting to react when it's too late," Head said.

He added that WHO's emergency declaration could help donors like the World Bank make funds available to stop the outbreaks both in the West and in Africa, where animals are the likely natural reservoir of monkeypox.

In the US, some experts have speculated whether monkeypox might be on the verge of becoming an entrenched sexually transmitted disease in the country, like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV.

“The bottom line is we've seen a shift in the epidemiology of monkeypox where there's now widespread, unexpected transmission,” said Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Yale University.

“There are some genetic mutations in the virus that suggest why that may be happening, but we do need a globally-coordinated response to get it under control,” he said.

Ko called for testing to be immediately scaled up rapidly, saying that similar to the early days of Covid-19, that there were significant gaps in surveillance.

“The cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The window has probably closed for us to quickly stop the outbreaks in Europe and the US, but it's not too late to stop monkeypox from causing huge damage to poorer countries without the resources to handle it.”

In the US, some experts have speculated that monkeypox might become entrenched there as the newest sexually transmitted disease, with officials estimating that 1.5 million men are at high risk of being infected.

Dr. Placide Mbala, a virologist who directs the global health department at Congo's Institute of National Biomedical Research, said he hoped any global efforts to stop monkeypox would be equitable.

Although countries including Britain, Canada, Germany and the US have ordered millions of vaccine doses, none have gone to Africa.

“The solution needs to be global,” Mbala said, adding that any vaccines sent to Africa would be used to target those at highest risk, like hunters in rural areas.

“Vaccination in the West might help stop the outbreak there, but there will still be cases in Africa,” he said.

“Unless the problem is solved here, the risk to the rest of the world will remain.” 

