  2. ₹50,000-cr military budget hike expected after Operation Sindoor; overall military allocation may cross ₹7 lakh-crore!

₹50,000-cr military budget hike expected after Operation Sindoor; overall military allocation may cross ₹7 lakh-crore!

Agencies
May 16, 2025

operation.jpg

New Delhi: India’s defense budget is set to receive an unprecedented mid-year boost of ₹50,000 crore in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, according to senior government officials cited by multiple media outlets. The increase, expected to be formalized through a supplementary budget during the Winter Session of Parliament, will push the overall military allocation for 2025–26 beyond ₹7 lakh crore — a record in the nation's history.

This boost comes on top of the ₹6.81 lakh crore already earmarked for defense in the Union Budget presented on February 1, which itself marked a sharp 9.2% rise from the previous year’s ₹6.22 lakh crore. At nearly 13% of the total Union Budget, defense continues to be the single-largest expenditure of the central government.

Sources quoted in reports by The Hindu, India Today, and Business Standard say that the additional allocation will primarily fund weapons procurement, strategic research and development, and expansion of indigenous defense systems.

Taxpayer Money & Military Spending
The ballooning defense allocation raises important questions about fiscal priorities, as the central government continues to invest heavily in its military apparatus. While national security is undoubtedly critical, some experts warn that such massive spending — funded by taxpayer money — should be subject to greater public debate and transparency.

The trend began in 2014, the first year of the Modi administration, when the defense allocation stood at ₹2.29 lakh crore. Since then, the budget has more than tripled in a decade, signaling a clear policy shift toward military modernization and assertive defense posturing.

The dramatic budget escalation follows Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In that incident, 26 civilians were killed in an assault attributed to the Pakistan-backed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

India retaliated with precision air strikes on nine alleged terror hubs located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In a display of military preparedness, Indian forces showcased sophisticated coordination between their air and ground defense systems — notably the domestically developed Akash missile system and the Russian-origin S-400.

Strategic Signals

In his post-operation speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to terror networks and their state sponsors. He stated that India’s approach to cross-border terrorism had irreversibly changed, and no talks would be entertained unless they pertain to dismantling terror infrastructure and restoring Indian sovereignty over Pak-occupied Kashmir.

Following the military engagement, Pakistan launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks, targeting both military and civilian locations. Most were intercepted or neutralized by India’s air defense systems, reinforcing confidence in the nation's growing technological capabilities.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has reiterated the government's commitment to indigenous production, stating in a recent press briefing that relying on foreign suppliers for national defense is “not a viable long-term solution.”

As India steers into an increasingly volatile regional climate, the government's substantial financial commitment to defense has invited both praise and concern. While some see it as a necessary step in safeguarding the nation, others caution that such steep investments, ultimately borne by taxpayers, demand more rigorous public scrutiny.

Agencies
May 9,2025

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) was on Friday suspended indefinitely due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

A cloud of uncertainty had loomed over the future of the ongoing edition since the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata.

India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

On Thursday, a blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh amid air raid alarms and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Super League was moved to the UAE.

News Network
May 11,2025

genocide.jpg

Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has warned that around 1,500 citizens have lost their eyesight due to the war and another 4,000 are at risk of blindness because of severe shortages of medications and medical equipment.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in a report on Sunday said that the eye care services in Gaza have been facing a catastrophic collapse because of the genocidal war.

“The health sector is witnessing a critical shortage of consumables and medical equipment for eye surgeries, which is leading to an almost total collapse of surgical services, particularly for retinal diseases and diabetic retinopathy with internal bleeding,” said Dr. Abdelsalam Sabah, director of Gaza’s Eye Hospital.

“The Eye Hospital currently has only 3 worn-out surgical scissors in use, which greatly increases risks to patients’ lives and prevents effective treatment,” he added.

The majority of eye injuries are caused by shrapnel from ordnance explosions and need medical materials such as Healon and fine sutures, which are almost impossible to find in the Strip due to the blockade.

Unless immediate and urgent intervention is made by relevant bodies and international organizations, the Eye Hospital will be unable to provide any surgical services in the near future.

The siege has forced hospitals and medical centers in Gaza to ration medications such as painkillers, provide less effective treatment, or turn patients away.

Hospitals and medical centers have run out of surgical supplies such as anesthetics, pediatric antibiotics, and medicines for chronic conditions.

Since March 18, when the Israeli regime broke its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, it has killed around 1,900 Palestinians and wounded several thousand more, most of whom are children and women. 

News Network
May 15,2025

NinaadLasrado.jpg

Mangaluru, May 15: Dr Ninaad Lasrado, a young scientist hailing from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, has earned a place in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia – Health Science List for 2025. He is currently serving as a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA.

Dr Lasrado achieved a remarkable academic milestone by completing his PhD in viral immunology from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, USA, at the age of 24. He later joined Harvard Medical School, part of Harvard University, where he continues his advanced research in immunology.

With a strong foundation in scientific research, Dr Lasrado has authored over 20 research papers in internationally acclaimed journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Science, and Scientific Reports (Nature group). His work has earned him numerous awards and fellowships, recognizing his contributions to health science.

His academic journey began at Sudana Residential School, followed by PUC at Ambika PU College, and a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology from St Aloysius College, Mangaluru.

Dr Lasrado is a member of Mai De Deus Church, Puttur, and is the son of Stella Sequeira and Dr H R Lasrado, retired deputy director of the Karnataka Animal Husbandry Department. The family currently resides in Puttur.

