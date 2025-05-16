₹50,000-cr military budget hike expected after Operation Sindoor; overall military allocation may cross ₹7 lakh-crore!

New Delhi: India’s defense budget is set to receive an unprecedented mid-year boost of ₹50,000 crore in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, according to senior government officials cited by multiple media outlets. The increase, expected to be formalized through a supplementary budget during the Winter Session of Parliament, will push the overall military allocation for 2025–26 beyond ₹7 lakh crore — a record in the nation's history.

This boost comes on top of the ₹6.81 lakh crore already earmarked for defense in the Union Budget presented on February 1, which itself marked a sharp 9.2% rise from the previous year’s ₹6.22 lakh crore. At nearly 13% of the total Union Budget, defense continues to be the single-largest expenditure of the central government.

Sources quoted in reports by The Hindu, India Today, and Business Standard say that the additional allocation will primarily fund weapons procurement, strategic research and development, and expansion of indigenous defense systems.

Taxpayer Money & Military Spending

The ballooning defense allocation raises important questions about fiscal priorities, as the central government continues to invest heavily in its military apparatus. While national security is undoubtedly critical, some experts warn that such massive spending — funded by taxpayer money — should be subject to greater public debate and transparency.

The trend began in 2014, the first year of the Modi administration, when the defense allocation stood at ₹2.29 lakh crore. Since then, the budget has more than tripled in a decade, signaling a clear policy shift toward military modernization and assertive defense posturing.

The dramatic budget escalation follows Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In that incident, 26 civilians were killed in an assault attributed to the Pakistan-backed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

India retaliated with precision air strikes on nine alleged terror hubs located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In a display of military preparedness, Indian forces showcased sophisticated coordination between their air and ground defense systems — notably the domestically developed Akash missile system and the Russian-origin S-400.

Strategic Signals

In his post-operation speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to terror networks and their state sponsors. He stated that India’s approach to cross-border terrorism had irreversibly changed, and no talks would be entertained unless they pertain to dismantling terror infrastructure and restoring Indian sovereignty over Pak-occupied Kashmir.

Following the military engagement, Pakistan launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks, targeting both military and civilian locations. Most were intercepted or neutralized by India’s air defense systems, reinforcing confidence in the nation's growing technological capabilities.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has reiterated the government's commitment to indigenous production, stating in a recent press briefing that relying on foreign suppliers for national defense is “not a viable long-term solution.”

As India steers into an increasingly volatile regional climate, the government's substantial financial commitment to defense has invited both praise and concern. While some see it as a necessary step in safeguarding the nation, others caution that such steep investments, ultimately borne by taxpayers, demand more rigorous public scrutiny.