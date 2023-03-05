  1. Home
  Rumours of 'attack' on migrant workers: TN BJP chief Annamalai booked on charge of 'inciting violence'

News Network
March 5, 2023

annamalai.jpg

The Chennai police under the CCB Cyber Crime Division registered a case against former police BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai for inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups after rumours of attacks on migrant workers in the state

Messages with videos of migrant workers being 'attacked' were doing the rounds on social media and went viral. One such fake message was allegedly a tweet that claimed "12 migrants from Bihar were hung to death in Tamil Nadu for speaking in Hindi," by Prashant Umrao, a spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh’s BJP unit.

The police and state administration have claimed that the videos showing labourers being attacked on are fake and the two incidents occurred much earlier in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. Both cases were not clashes between the people of Tamil Nadu and migrant workers, they said.

However, linked the DMK to the recent spread of fake news that migrant workers from Bihar were attacked in the state. 

He said that DMK's efforts in "mocking" the work done by North Indians is the reason why the fake news spread so quickly. 

"Since DMK’s origin, it has been spewing hate against a particular community. Since the DMK came to power, the party's ministers and MPs have mocked (North Indians) in their speeches countless times”, said Annamalai.

He added that DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran insulted North Indian workers and said they only worked in building construction, or as household workers. Annamalai also said state minister K Ponmudy had earlier said that North Indians sell panipuris in the streets of Tamil Nadu.

Following his statement, Chennai's Cyber Crime Unit registered a case against Annamalai under sections 153, 153A(1)(a),505(1)(b) IPC 505(1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code.

Annamalai reacted to the case filed against him and challenged the DMK to arrest him. 

Who is behind fake news?

DMK MLA TRB Raja has blamed the BJP for the false rumours claiming that migrant workers are under attack in Tamil Nadu. The DMK MLA said it was BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao who spread the fake news.

“It was Uttar Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Prashant Umrao who spread the false news that 12 Bihari workers were killed in Tamil Nadu, which was later clarified by the state police”, said TRB Raja.

He also alleged that the BJP tried to use the false news for political gains but their plans were "thwarted by CM Stalin’s actions, because of which a case was registered against Prashant Umrao".

TRB Raja also questioned if Annamalai would ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also an MP from Varanasi, to bring an end to the spread of such false news.

News Network
February 22,2023

nuclear.jpg

Russia says it has concluded that the United States has been in violation of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, accusing Washington of being in non-compliance with its provisions and of trying to undermine Russia's national security.

President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday Russia’s suspension of the bilateral nuclear arms control treaty.

"There is every reason to state that US policy is aimed at undermining Russia's national security, which directly contradicts the fundamental principles and understandings enshrined in the preamble of the treaty," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It called on Washington to refrain from actions that would prevent Russia’s return to New START, which was signed in 2010 and extended until 2026.  

Under the treaty, Russia and the US committed to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads, which accounts for 90 percent of the worlds nuclear warheads, and a maximum of 700 long-range missiles and bombers.

Russia also said it is not opposed to resuming participation in the New START should the US policy change.

"The decision to suspend participation in New START can be reversed. To do this, Washington must show the political will and make good-faith efforts for general de-escalation," the foreign ministry said.

"We are convinced that the potential of the treaty in terms of its contribution to strengthening international security and strategic stability is far from exhausted,” it added.

The Russian ministry stressed that Moscow will continue to comply with the quantitative restrictions of nuclear arms.

"In order to maintain a sufficient degree of predictability and stability in the sphere of nuclear missiles, Russia intends to adhere to a responsible approach and will continue to strictly observe the quantitative restrictions provided for by the New START treaty within the life cycle of the treaty," the ministry said.

The ministry also said it would continue to notify the United States of planned test launches of inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

The Russian president already said his country would be suspending the treaty adding that no one should have dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed.

Putin accused the West of being directly involved in attempts to strike its strategic air bases.

The US had previously accused Russia that it was not in compliance with the New START treaty. 

News Network
February 20,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 20: The brutal murder of two young men at Doddabelavangala village on the outskirts of Bengaluru has shone light on sports tournaments sponsored by politicians. 

Bharath Kumar (23), an engineering graduate working for a private firm, and Prateek N (17), a PUC student, were fatally stabbed by a five-member gang during violence that erupted after a fight over car parking around 3.10 pm on February 17. 

Vinay, 27, the son of a former president of Hulikunte gram panchayat, his younger brother Anil, and three others had tried to drive into the Karnataka Public School playground where the cricket tournament was being played. Organisers and participants asked them not to park there. 

An argument ensued, and the crowd at the ground smashed the car and forced the group to leave. 

The brothers and their three friends, Trimurthy, Kori and Deepu, later got into a fight with local residents — Channappa, Kitty, Chikka Ramaiah and Nagaraju — who gave them an earful for causing disturbance. The group attacked them with pepper spray. They also pulled out cricket bats, wickets, hockey sticks, daggers and rods, and went on a  rampage. 

They attacked Kumar and Prateek, assuming that they were also part of the crowd as they wore T-shirts provided by the tournament organisers. Prateek was stabbed with a dagger that remained stuck in his private parts while Kumar was knifed in the lower abdomen. 

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi, Bengaluru Rural, said that the murders were "spontaneous" but they were investigating whether or not the victims were part of the crowd that had smashed the car. 

On Sunday, police shot Vinay and Trimurthy in the right leg after they allegedly tried to attack constables Qarar Hussain and Sunil Basagi with a knife and stones. Anil, Kori and Deepu remain at large. 

The tournament was sponsored by Dheeraj, a local BJP leader who aspires to contest the Assembly election from Doddaballapur. 

Following the murders, police have banned all sports tournaments sponsored by politicians until the elections get over. 

Vinay and Anil's mother Parvathamma was the president of Hulikunte gram panchayat. She was an independent but received support from the Congress party. 

Doddaballapur's Congress MLA, T Venkataramanaiah, said that the tournament's organisers hadn't taken permission from the school principal or the police. 

"They submitted a written request to the police, who acknowledged the letter but didn't give permission," he said.

"Had the organisers taken police permission, the cops would have provided security at the school ground and averted the fight over parking. These unfortunate murders over parking wouldn't have occurred." 

News Network
March 2,2023

The BJP-led coalition is set for a landslide victory in Nagaland, suggest early trends as the counting of votes has begun for the February 27 assembly elections. The BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are ahead in 41 out of 60 seats, where the majority mark is 31.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) is ahead in five seats and the Congress is leading in just one.

The BJP is a junior partner in the leading coalition, which contested 20 seats, while ally NDPP fought in 40, as per a seat-sharing agreement.

The NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has been in an alliance with the BJP since the last elections in 2018. The alliance had won 30 seats in the previous elections while NPF won 26.

The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 but does not have any member in the current House, and NPF contested in 23 and 22 seats respectively.

Elections to 59 seats were held on February 27 as one seat - Akuluto in Zunheboto district - was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

