Rumours of 'attack' on migrant workers: TN BJP chief Annamalai booked on charge of ‘inciting violence’

The Chennai police under the CCB Cyber Crime Division registered a case against former police BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai for inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups after rumours of attacks on migrant workers in the state

Messages with videos of migrant workers being 'attacked' were doing the rounds on social media and went viral. One such fake message was allegedly a tweet that claimed "12 migrants from Bihar were hung to death in Tamil Nadu for speaking in Hindi," by Prashant Umrao, a spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh’s BJP unit.

The police and state administration have claimed that the videos showing labourers being attacked on are fake and the two incidents occurred much earlier in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. Both cases were not clashes between the people of Tamil Nadu and migrant workers, they said.

However, linked the DMK to the recent spread of fake news that migrant workers from Bihar were attacked in the state.

He said that DMK's efforts in "mocking" the work done by North Indians is the reason why the fake news spread so quickly.

"Since DMK’s origin, it has been spewing hate against a particular community. Since the DMK came to power, the party's ministers and MPs have mocked (North Indians) in their speeches countless times”, said Annamalai.

He added that DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran insulted North Indian workers and said they only worked in building construction, or as household workers. Annamalai also said state minister K Ponmudy had earlier said that North Indians sell panipuris in the streets of Tamil Nadu.

Following his statement, Chennai's Cyber Crime Unit registered a case against Annamalai under sections 153, 153A(1)(a),505(1)(b) IPC 505(1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code.

Annamalai reacted to the case filed against him and challenged the DMK to arrest him.

Who is behind fake news?

DMK MLA TRB Raja has blamed the BJP for the false rumours claiming that migrant workers are under attack in Tamil Nadu. The DMK MLA said it was BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao who spread the fake news.

“It was Uttar Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Prashant Umrao who spread the false news that 12 Bihari workers were killed in Tamil Nadu, which was later clarified by the state police”, said TRB Raja.

He also alleged that the BJP tried to use the false news for political gains but their plans were "thwarted by CM Stalin’s actions, because of which a case was registered against Prashant Umrao".

TRB Raja also questioned if Annamalai would ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also an MP from Varanasi, to bring an end to the spread of such false news.