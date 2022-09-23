  1. Home
  2. Rupee at record-low despite India spending $100 billion to defend currency

News Network
September 23, 2022

New Delhi, Sept 23: India has spent nearly $100 billion in the past year to defend the rupee in a battle that has so far failed to staunch the local currency’s drop to a record low against the dollar on Friday.

Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that the country’s forex reserves have fallen to $545.7 billion as of September 16, from $550.8 billion a week ago, and a far cry from the $642.45 billion seen exactly a year ago. The reading is the lowest since October 2, 2020. 

To be sure, some of the drop is also due to revaluation changes, given the dollar’s move upwards. 

“The fall in reserves is a combination of factors such as intervention, balance of payments deficit, and the revaluation of reserves held in other currencies vis-a-vis the US dollar,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA in New Delhi. 

India’s currency fell to a record low 81 a dollar and has lost over 8 per cent so far this year against the greenback. The dollar has surged to a two-decade high against major currencies after the Federal Reserve signaled a longer-than-expected tightening cycle. 

The data comes as RBI has mounted a strong defense in the last few weeks to soothe market fears over further currency losses. The decline in the rupee is also raising worries with impact seen on inflation, external deficits and company profits. 

“You buy an umbrella to use it when it rains,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier in July, indicating that the central bank had been using foreign exchange reserves to deal with currency volatility.

While India’s forex buffer should be sufficient to shield the economy against any major external shock, we expect the RBI to become more prudent in the latter part of the current fiscal year, Kotak Mahindra Bank economists lead by Upasna Bhardwaj wrote in a note. 

News Network
September 20,2022

Shivamogga, Sept 20: The local police arrested two youngsters on terror charges in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Tuesday, September 20. 

Shivamogga Rural police registered a case against Shariq of Thirthahalli Maaz Munir Ahmad (22) of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin (21) of Shivamogga under Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) 1967 for having link with banned terrorist organisations and plotting to carry out terrorist activities.

They were found to have burnt the national flag. The police arrested Munir and Syed and produced them before the court. Later, they were remanded in police custody till September 29.

"They were found to be acting under the influence of a terror organisation," Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said. 

According to police, they were accused of plotting conspiracy to commit a terror act and following the agenda of a terror organisation.

News Network
September 10,2022

Lucknow, Sept 10: Days after JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister met SP patriarch Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties, a poster has emerged at the SP office here with a message that created a buzz in the political circle here.

"UP + Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar (If Uttar Pradesh and Bihar join hands, the Modi government will be ousted," reads the message on the banner which has photos of Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav waving at the public not seen in the poster.

There are only two coloured elements in the black and white banner -- Nitish Kumar's green scarf (angochha) and Akhilesh Yadav's red cap -- both representing their respective parties' preferred colour choice.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar together send 120 (80 and 40, respectively) MPs to Lok Sabha, and the party or the political formation that perform better in these two states are in a good position to form a government in Delhi.

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh, the man behind the banner, said Saturday Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have the history of initiating events that change the course of the country's politics.

"If these states decide (to go for a change), then nothing will be left (for others). If we see the political map, the BJP would be nowhere," he said.

SP and other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have welcomed Kumar dumping the BJP in Bihar and joining hands with the RJD, Congress and Left parties to form a government there.

Coming close on the heels of a warm meeting between JD(U) de facto leader and the SP supremo in the national capital, the poster has sparked speculations in the Lucknow's political circle.

IP Singh, also an SP spokesperson, said the most important thing is that the Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal are the forerunners of socialist ideology, and 'netaji' Muslyam Singh Yadav is the "patron" of all of them.

"It was the Samajwadis who had earlier uprooted dictatorship, and in the coming days, it would be socialists who would be heroes of the revolution," Singh said.

Besides Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kumar had also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, INLD supremo OP Chautala and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Kumar had said he was not looking to cobble together a "third front" but the "main front".

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati claimed on Saturday the Samajwadi Party is losing the support in of voters.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "The SP is losing its support base in UP, and its own actions are the main reason behind that. News of feuds within the family and the party, and its nexus with the criminal elements are quite common."

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya also took a dig at the SP.

"Restless for power, Akhilesh Yadav's SP will not be able to open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Modi wave in UP and in the country is stronger than before."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 62 seats in UP, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonela) had won two. The BSP had won 10 seats, the SP five, while the Congress had won one. The BJP won the Azamgarh and Rampur seats in recent by-polls, taking its tally to 64 and that of the NDA's to 66.

In Bihar, the NDA -- then the BJP, JD(U) and the LJP combine -- had won 39 out of the total 40 seats in 2019. Out of this, the BJP had a share of 17 seats, JD(U) 16 and Lok Janshakti Party of former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan six. With the JD(U) walking out of the alliance, the NDA has 23, while the Congress has one seat in Bihar and the RJD zero. 

News Network
September 12,2022

New Delhi, Sept 12: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is a "strange way to fight BJP-RSS".

The remark prompted a strong response from the Congress which derided the Left as the "A team" of the BJP in the southern state.

The CPI(M) tweeted a caricature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with text wondering if it was a "Bharat Jodo" or "Seat Jodo" campaign. "18 days in Kerala...2 days in UP. Strange way to fight BJP-RSS," read the text.

The photo also carried maps of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh illustrating the difference in their size.

Responding to the tweet, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, said, "Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of MunduModi." 

